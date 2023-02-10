BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Blue Mountain Union 51, Mid Vermont Christian School 44

Champlain Valley Union 73, Essex 51

Danville 69, Craftsbury Academy 31

Harwood Union 44, Lamoille Union 41

Lyndon Institute 65, Randolph Union 49

Montpelier 60, Hazen Union 55

North Country Union 57, Middlebury Union 48

Spaulding 86, Peoples Academy 32

Stowe 48, Oxbow Union 41

Williamstown 58, Lake Region Union 43

Winooski 73, Richford 50

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

