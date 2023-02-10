BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Blue Mountain Union 51, Mid Vermont Christian School 44
Champlain Valley Union 73, Essex 51
Danville 69, Craftsbury Academy 31
Harwood Union 44, Lamoille Union 41
Lyndon Institute 65, Randolph Union 49
Montpelier 60, Hazen Union 55
North Country Union 57, Middlebury Union 48
Spaulding 86, Peoples Academy 32
Stowe 48, Oxbow Union 41
Williamstown 58, Lake Region Union 43
Winooski 73, Richford 50
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
