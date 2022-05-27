|Boy's Baseball
|OHSAA Baseball Championships
|Division I
|Region 3
Sylvania Northview 3, Perrysburg 2
Whitehouse Anthony Wayne 8, Findlay 2
|Region 4
Fairfield 10, Cin. Sycamore 1
Lebanon 3, Vandalia Butler 0
|Division II
|Region 6
Defiance 16, Ottawa-Glandorf 1
Napoleon 3, Van Wert 1
|Region 8
Cleves Taylor 8, Day. Chaminade Julienne 3
|Division III
|Region 10
Coldwater 7, Lima Bath 0
Defiance Tinora 1, Archbold 0
Pemberville Eastwood 3, Minster 0
Tol. Ottawa Hills 14, Millbury Lake 1
|Region 11
Baltimore Liberty Union 10, Gallion Northmor 0
Minford 5, Chillicothe Zane Trace 3
Proctorville Fairland 3, Pomeroy Meigs 0
|Region 12
Reading 4, Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan 1
|Division IV
Antwerp 13, Edon 3
Haviland Wayne Trace 13, Defiance Ayersville 0
Lima Cent. Cath. 3, St. Henry 0
