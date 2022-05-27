Boy's Baseball
OHSAA Baseball Championships
Division I
Region 3

Sylvania Northview 3, Perrysburg 2

Whitehouse Anthony Wayne 8, Findlay 2

Region 4

Fairfield 10, Cin. Sycamore 1

Lebanon 3, Vandalia Butler 0

Division II
Region 6

Defiance 16, Ottawa-Glandorf 1

Napoleon 3, Van Wert 1

Region 8

Cleves Taylor 8, Day. Chaminade Julienne 3

Division III
Region 10

Coldwater 7, Lima Bath 0

Defiance Tinora 1, Archbold 0

Pemberville Eastwood 3, Minster 0

Tol. Ottawa Hills 14, Millbury Lake 1

Region 11

Baltimore Liberty Union 10, Gallion Northmor 0

Minford 5, Chillicothe Zane Trace 3

Proctorville Fairland 3, Pomeroy Meigs 0

Region 12

Reading 4, Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan 1

Division IV

Antwerp 13, Edon 3

Haviland Wayne Trace 13, Defiance Ayersville 0

Lima Cent. Cath. 3, St. Henry 0

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Trending Video

Recommended for you