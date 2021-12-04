BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Baker 50, Grant Union 42
Banks 69, Ontario 21
Beaverton 57, North Medford 53
C.S. Lewis 40, Southwest Christian 25
Canby 82, Sandy 58
Cascade 57, Central 39
Catlin Gabel 49, Harrisburg 40
Central Linn 54, Weston-McEwen 42
Condon 60, St. Stephens Academy 40
Crane 69, Joseph 31
Crater 49, Del Norte-Crescent City, Calif. 37
Eagle Point 79, Hoopa, Calif. 38
Elkton 45, Mapleton 22
Henley 58, Brookings-Harbor 45
Hood River 69, Mountain View, Wash. 64
La Salle 57, Westview 56
Lakeridge 68, McKay 27
Lebanon 58, Hillsboro 50
Lincoln 75, Century 52
Marist 65, North Marion 51
Molalla 72, Yamhill-Carlton 53
Mountain View 74, South Eugene 56
N. Clackamas Christian 51, St. Paul 18
New Plymouth, Idaho 49, Vale 40
Oakland 45, Hidden Valley 44
Powder Valley 56, Jordan Valley 35
Prairie City 63, Enterprise 45
Riddle 61, Lowell 46
Ridgeview 56, Dallas 52
Roseburg 53, North Bend 32
Scio 63, Taft 49
Seaside 53, Stayton 34
Sheridan 61, Nestucca 31
Siuslaw 60, Newport 43
South Albany 61, Woodburn 59
South Wasco County 74, Wallowa 21
Southridge 67, Oregon City 58
Stanfield 48, Imbler 32
Umatilla 59, Heppner 54
Union 60, Echo 50
Waldport 76, Yoncalla 29
Wells 70, Sherwood 55
West Salem 82, Centennial 53
Willamette Valley Christian 53, Eddyville 49
Willamina 70, Gervais 46
Bill Gabel Invitational=
Tigard 77, David Douglas 44
Bill Spelgatti Invitational=
North Douglas 60, Sutherlin 40
Central Oregon Tip-Off=
Summit 79, Crook County 40
Cody Hardin Invitational=
Aloha 57, Newberg 32
Crosspoint Classic=
Bonanza 74, Days Creek 43
Crosspoint Christian 58, Excel Christian, Nev. 32
Harlan Carter invitational=
Mazama 55, Shasta, Calif. 53
Ione Bonanza=
Ione/Arlington 65, Damascus Christian 13
Knappa Tip-off=
Astoria 59, Toledo 45
Western Christian High School 47, Knappa 42
Sherman County Invitational=
Culver 38, Mannahouse Christian 33
Sherman 47, Pilot Rock 41
Silver Cross Tournament=
East Linn Christian 78, Portland Christian 38
Santiam 50, Clatskanie 32
Vernonia Tournament=
Myrtle Point 56, Vernonia 49
Veronia Tournament=
Oregon Episcopal 41, Warrenton 28
Westside Winter Jam=
Crosshill Christian 58, Nyssa 43
Santiam Christian 58, Columbia Christian 29
Trinity Lutheran 60, Horizon Christian Tualatin 30
Wilsonville Invitational Tournament=
Crescent Valley 66, Redmond 50
Marshfield 56, Springfield 42
Winter Lake Tournament=
Coquille 53, Glide 50
Illinois Valley 59, Monroe 54
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
College Place, Wash. vs. McLoughlin, ccd.
Crook County vs. Summit, Calif., ccd.
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/