BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Baker 50, Grant Union 42

Banks 69, Ontario 21

Beaverton 57, North Medford 53

C.S. Lewis 40, Southwest Christian 25

Canby 82, Sandy 58

Cascade 57, Central 39

Catlin Gabel 49, Harrisburg 40

Central Linn 54, Weston-McEwen 42

Condon 60, St. Stephens Academy 40

Crane 69, Joseph 31

Crater 49, Del Norte-Crescent City, Calif. 37

Eagle Point 79, Hoopa, Calif. 38

Elkton 45, Mapleton 22

Henley 58, Brookings-Harbor 45

Hood River 69, Mountain View, Wash. 64

La Salle 57, Westview 56

Lakeridge 68, McKay 27

Lebanon 58, Hillsboro 50

Lincoln 75, Century 52

Marist 65, North Marion 51

Molalla 72, Yamhill-Carlton 53

Mountain View 74, South Eugene 56

N. Clackamas Christian 51, St. Paul 18

New Plymouth, Idaho 49, Vale 40

Oakland 45, Hidden Valley 44

Powder Valley 56, Jordan Valley 35

Prairie City 63, Enterprise 45

Riddle 61, Lowell 46

Ridgeview 56, Dallas 52

Roseburg 53, North Bend 32

Scio 63, Taft 49

Seaside 53, Stayton 34

Sheridan 61, Nestucca 31

Siuslaw 60, Newport 43

South Albany 61, Woodburn 59

South Wasco County 74, Wallowa 21

Southridge 67, Oregon City 58

Stanfield 48, Imbler 32

Umatilla 59, Heppner 54

Union 60, Echo 50

Waldport 76, Yoncalla 29

Wells 70, Sherwood 55

West Salem 82, Centennial 53

Willamette Valley Christian 53, Eddyville 49

Willamina 70, Gervais 46

Bill Gabel Invitational=

Tigard 77, David Douglas 44

Bill Spelgatti Invitational=

North Douglas 60, Sutherlin 40

Central Oregon Tip-Off=

Summit 79, Crook County 40

Cody Hardin Invitational=

Aloha 57, Newberg 32

Crosspoint Classic=

Bonanza 74, Days Creek 43

Crosspoint Christian 58, Excel Christian, Nev. 32

Harlan Carter invitational=

Mazama 55, Shasta, Calif. 53

Ione Bonanza=

Ione/Arlington 65, Damascus Christian 13

Knappa Tip-off=

Astoria 59, Toledo 45

Western Christian High School 47, Knappa 42

Sherman County Invitational=

Culver 38, Mannahouse Christian 33

Sherman 47, Pilot Rock 41

Silver Cross Tournament=

East Linn Christian 78, Portland Christian 38

Santiam 50, Clatskanie 32

Vernonia Tournament=

Myrtle Point 56, Vernonia 49

Veronia Tournament=

Oregon Episcopal 41, Warrenton 28

Westside Winter Jam=

Crosshill Christian 58, Nyssa 43

Santiam Christian 58, Columbia Christian 29

Trinity Lutheran 60, Horizon Christian Tualatin 30

Wilsonville Invitational Tournament=

Crescent Valley 66, Redmond 50

Marshfield 56, Springfield 42

Winter Lake Tournament=

Coquille 53, Glide 50

Illinois Valley 59, Monroe 54

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

College Place, Wash. vs. McLoughlin, ccd.

Crook County vs. Summit, Calif., ccd.

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

