Girls Softball
OHSAA Softball Championships
Division I
Region 2
Holland Springfield 7, Perrysburg 4
Whitehouse Anthony Wayne 6, Tol. Whitmer 5
Region 3
Hilliard Bradley 4, Delaware Olentangy Berlin 0
Marysville 3, Lancaster 2
Newark 8, Westerville North 4
Pataskala Watkins Memorial 6, Mount Vernon 1
Division II
Region 6
Ontario 5, Clyde 0
Region 8
Cleves Taylor 3, Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan 2
Greenville 11, New Richmond 2
Spring. Kenton Ridge 11, Franklin 0
Division III
Region 10
Huron 7, Castalia Margaretta 1
Division IV
Region 13
Gibsonburg 4, Lakeside Danbury 3
Region 14
Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 9, Carey 7
Edgerton 8, Defiance Ayersville 2
Plymouth 8, Greenwich S. Cent. 3
Van Wert Lincolnview 3, Convoy Crestview 0
Region 16
DeGraff Riverside 2, Ft. Loramie 1
Russia 4, S. Charleston Southeastern 3
