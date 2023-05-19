Girls Softball

OHSAA Softball Championships

Division I

Region 2

Holland Springfield 7, Perrysburg 4

Whitehouse Anthony Wayne 6, Tol. Whitmer 5

Region 3

Hilliard Bradley 4, Delaware Olentangy Berlin 0

Marysville 3, Lancaster 2

Newark 8, Westerville North 4

Pataskala Watkins Memorial 6, Mount Vernon 1

Division II

Region 6

Ontario 5, Clyde 0

Region 8

Cleves Taylor 3, Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan 2

Greenville 11, New Richmond 2

Spring. Kenton Ridge 11, Franklin 0

Division III

Region 10

Huron 7, Castalia Margaretta 1

Division IV

Region 13

Gibsonburg 4, Lakeside Danbury 3

Region 14

Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 9, Carey 7

Edgerton 8, Defiance Ayersville 2

Plymouth 8, Greenwich S. Cent. 3

Van Wert Lincolnview 3, Convoy Crestview 0

Region 16

DeGraff Riverside 2, Ft. Loramie 1

Russia 4, S. Charleston Southeastern 3

