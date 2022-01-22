BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Cunningham 62, Kinsley 61

Girard 53, Douglass 15

Joplin, Mo. 91, Wichita West 47

Lakeside 52, St. John's Beloit-Tipton 38

Liberty (Mountain View), Mo. 51, Goodland 33

Lincoln 54, Wilson 53

Logan/Palco 61, Natoma 25

Lyons 33, Hutchinson Trinity 31

Maize South 68, BV West 57

Marion 65, Wakefield 19

Northeast Christian Homeschool 60, Jayhawk Linn 54

Northern Valley 71, Weskan 39

Osborne 46, Sylvan-Lucas 37

Pittsburg 47, BV Northwest 38

Scott City 47, Smoky Valley 46

Solomon 69, Herington 11

Stanton County 64, Wichita County 61

Thunder Ridge 39, Pike Valley 35

Topeka Heritage Christian 67, Osawatomie 35

Triplains-Brewster 56, Golden Plains 36

Wichita Life Prep 76, Frontenac 64

Wichita Southeast 68, Newton 56

Baldwin Invitational=

Baldwin 59, KC Bishop Ward 54, OT

KC Harmon 61, Augusta 46

Basehor-Linwood Tournament=

Comsolation=

Olathe West 72, Louisburg 43

Consolation=

KC Piper 60, Central (St. Joseph), Mo. 45

Semifinal=

Basehor-Linwood 60, Raytown South, Mo. 51

Junction City 61, Washburn Rural 57, OT

Burlington Invitational=

Consolation=

Ottawa 60, Independence 52

Rock Creek 54, Silver Lake 43

Semifinal=

Labette County 62, Sabetha 53

Paola 53, Burlington 40

Chanute Ralph Miller Classic=

Emporia 47, Chanute 43

SM South 53, Andover Central 49

Chaparral Roadrunner Classic=

Consolation=

Mulvane def. Conway Springs, forfeit

Wellington 65, Belle Plaine 53

Semifinal=

Chaparral 75, Arkansas City 55

Circle 45, Clearwater 30

Colby Orange and Black Tournament=

Consolation=

Pine Creek, Colo. 67, Ulysses 50

Semifinal=

Hays 49, Beloit 34

Olathe North 73, Colby 34

Dodge City Tournament of Champions=

Consolation=

Goddard-Eisenhower 54, Manhattan 45

Olathe East 69, Wichita East 54

Semifinal=

Wichita Campus 50, Dodge City 48

Wichita Heights 60, Maize 56

El Dorado Bluestem Classic=

Kapaun Mount Carmel 68, Wichita Trinity 32

Wichita Collegiate 49, Great Bend 40

Flint Hills Shoot Out=

Semifinal=

Lyndon 62, Mission Valley 39

Halstead Adolph Rupp Invitational=

Semifinal=

Andale 55, Haven 46

Cheney 63, Rose Hill 50

Hi-Plains League Tournament=

Semifinal=

Lakin 72, Sublette 58

Southwestern Hts. 63, Elkhart 51

Hoisington Winter Jam=

Semifinal=

Ellinwood 54, Hoisington 47

Pratt 52, Ellsworth 31

McPherson Invitational=

Consolation=

Blue Valley 70, Wichita North 42

Derby 50, Wichita Bishop Carroll 44

Semifinal=

Lawrence Free State 60, McPherson 51, 2OT

St. James Academy 70, Topeka Seaman 63

Mid-Continent League Tournament=

Semifinal=

Hays-TMP-Marian 46, Norton 29

Trego 39, Phillipsburg 37

Northwest Kansas League Tournament=

Consolation=

Quinter 58, Sharon Springs 50

Rawlins County 72, Oberlin-Decatur 18

Semifinal=

Greeley County 40, St. Francis 31

Ness City 77, Dighton 60

Oskaloosa Invitational=

Jefferson North 62, Oskaloosa 44

Royal Valley Panther Classic=

Royal Valley 65, Wabaunsee 49

Santa Fe Trail 57, Chapman 50

Salina Invitational Tournament=

Consolation=

Abilene 75, Liberal 48

Salina South 56, Concordia 44

Semifinal=

Andover 62, Salina Central 58

Wichita South 54, Buhler 38

Skyline 54 Classic=

Consolation=

South Barber def. Medicine Lodge, forfeit

Semifinal=

Norwich 47, Attica 38

Pratt Skyline 57, Stafford 33

SM West Viking Classic=

Championship=

SM Northwest 71, Shawnee Heights 34

Third Place=

BV North 59, Lansing 49

South Central Border League Tournament=

Consolation=

Flinthills 75, Burden Central 59

West Elk 66, Oxford 58

Semifinal=

Caldwell 45, Sedan 44

Cedar Vale/Dexter Co-op 37, South Haven 23

Spring Hill Invitational Tournament=

Championship=

BV Southwest 55, Hutchinson 35

Third Place=

Olathe South 58, Glendale, Mo. 42

St. John Mid-Winter Classic=

Semifinal=

Macksville 47, Wichita Sunrise 44

St. John 48, Wichita Independent 47

Sterling Invitational=

Championship=

Hugoton 44, Sterling 30

Third Place=

Southeast Saline 76, Kingman 54

Topeka Invitational Tournament=

Consolation=

SM West 63, Topeka Hayden 49

Semifinal=

Topeka West 85, St. Mary's 55

Wichita Northwest 66, Highland Park 60

Trojan Classic=

Consolation=

Clay Center 56, Eureka 20

Riley County 40, Republic County 22

Semifinal=

Hesston 54, Remington 25

Hillsboro 64, Holcomb 40

Uniontown Tournament=

KC Christian 65, Uniontown 46

Prairie View 72, Altoona-Midway 39

Valley Center January Jam=

Consolation=

Valley Center 70, Coffeyville 45

Semifinal=

SM East 53, Garden City 39

Yates Center Mid-Season Classic=

Third Place=

Anderson County 39, Iola 37

