PREP FOOTBALL=

Borah 21, Capital 0

Cole Valley 34, Wendell 21

Homedale 27, Laguna Beach, Calif. 7

Kuna 28, Centennial 3

Lakeland 28, Preston 0

Meridian 36, Eagle 14

Minico 40, Thunder Ridge 21

Owyhee 13, Madison 7

Rigby 24, Coeur d'Alene 0

Rocky Mountain 21, Middleton 7

Skyview 61, Elko, Nev. 36

South Fremont 20, Wood River 8

Sugar-Salem 48, Soda Springs 15

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

