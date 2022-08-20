PREP FOOTBALL=
Borah 21, Capital 0
Cole Valley 34, Wendell 21
Homedale 27, Laguna Beach, Calif. 7
Kuna 28, Centennial 3
Lakeland 28, Preston 0
Meridian 36, Eagle 14
Minico 40, Thunder Ridge 21
Owyhee 13, Madison 7
Rigby 24, Coeur d'Alene 0
Rocky Mountain 21, Middleton 7
Skyview 61, Elko, Nev. 36
South Fremont 20, Wood River 8
Sugar-Salem 48, Soda Springs 15
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
