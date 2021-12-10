GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Capital 52, Spring Mills 40
East Fairmont 87, Riverside 33
Fairmont Senior 73, Martinsburg 36
Frankfort 58, Berkeley Springs 13
Gilmer County 76, Cameron 43
Petersburg 55, Union Grant 40
Pocahontas County 47, Greenbrier West 24
River View 63, Chapmanville 44
Summers County 54, Montcalm 22
Teays Valley Christian 54, Van 40
Wheeling Park 78, Wintersville Indian Creek, Ohio 33
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Midland Trail vs. Cross Lanes Christian, ppd.
