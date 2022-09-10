PREP FOOTBALL=

Alma, Ark. 36, Pryor 27

Antlers 24, Coalgate 21

Ardmore 28, Shawnee 14

Barnsdall 44, Summit Christian 42

Bethany 42, Woodward 14

Bixby 67, Sand Springs 3

Broken Bow 21, Idabel 20

Burns Flat-Dill City 64, Cordell 0

Caney Valley 38, Wyandotte 0

Canton 62, Sharon-Mutual 14

Cascia Hall 28, Berryhill 21

Cashion 36, Thomas Fay Custer 14

Central 42, Okmulgee 8

Chandler 23, Bristow 16

Checotah 39, Haskell 29

Chelsea 50, Nowata 20

Choctaw 46, Westmoore 20

Clinton 28, Heritage Hall 7

Collinsville 63, Skiatook 20

Columbus, Kan. 47, Afton 7

Commerce 28, Oklahoma Union 0

Crossings Christian School 22, Community Christian 7

Cyril 36, Mountain View-Gotebo 12

Deer Creek 24, Mustang 21

Del City 41, Midwest City 0

Edmond Memorial 42, Edmond North 21

Elgin 27, Cache 0

Elk City 37, Canadian 36

Frederick 49, Hobart 14

Grandfield 60, Fox 0

Grove 49, Jay 6

Guthrie 54, Duncan 7

Hackett, Ark. 40, Panama 16

Healdton 24, Snyder 16

Hollis 8, Velma-Alma 6

Hominy 27, Pawhuska 22

Hugo 45, Kingston 27

Kansas 49, Fairland 6

Lincoln Christian 42, Vian 0

Mangum 35, Rush Springs 34

Mannford 35, Cleveland 7

Marlow 62, Comanche 0

McAlester 34, Ada 0

McGuinness 35, Bishop Kelley 6

McLoud 21, Bethel 7

Metro Christian 35, Poteau 31

Miami 34, Inola 7

Minco 53, Apache 20

Muldrow 38, Sallisaw 17

Muskogee 35, Carl Albert 28

Newcastle 30, Plainview 13

Norman North 28, Edmond Santa Fe 20

Owasso 27, Broken Arrow 26

Piedmont 28, Blanchard 13

Prague 62, North Rock Creek 12

Putnam City 37, Putnam West 8

Quapaw 29, Galena, Kan. 22

Rejoice Christian School 70, Beggs 16

Sapulpa 27, Bartlesville 21

Shiloh Christian, Ark. 72, Victory Christian 33

Sperry 34, Glenpool 7

Stigler 52, Blackwell 0

Stillwater 55, Yukon 9

Sulphur 21, Davis 6

Tecumseh 34, Seminole 8

Tonkawa 59, Perry 6

Tulsa Edison 43, Memorial 7

Union 38, Jenks 3

Verdigris 47, Catoosa 14

Vinita 44, Dewey 6

Wagoner 43, Tahlequah 3

Walters 28, Sayre 20

Warner 28, Central Sallisaw 7

Washington 33, Jones 14

Wayne 55, Lexington 16

Weatherford 20, El Reno 19

Webbers Falls 54, Arkoma 8

Wesleyan (Bartlesville) Christian 54, Claremore Christian 8

Wheeler, Texas 24, Guymon 22

