PREP FOOTBALL=
Alma, Ark. 36, Pryor 27
Antlers 24, Coalgate 21
Ardmore 28, Shawnee 14
Barnsdall 44, Summit Christian 42
Bethany 42, Woodward 14
Bixby 67, Sand Springs 3
Broken Bow 21, Idabel 20
Burns Flat-Dill City 64, Cordell 0
Caney Valley 38, Wyandotte 0
Canton 62, Sharon-Mutual 14
Cascia Hall 28, Berryhill 21
Cashion 36, Thomas Fay Custer 14
Central 42, Okmulgee 8
Chandler 23, Bristow 16
Checotah 39, Haskell 29
Chelsea 50, Nowata 20
Choctaw 46, Westmoore 20
Clinton 28, Heritage Hall 7
Collinsville 63, Skiatook 20
Columbus, Kan. 47, Afton 7
Commerce 28, Oklahoma Union 0
Crossings Christian School 22, Community Christian 7
Cyril 36, Mountain View-Gotebo 12
Deer Creek 24, Mustang 21
Del City 41, Midwest City 0
Edmond Memorial 42, Edmond North 21
Elgin 27, Cache 0
Elk City 37, Canadian 36
Frederick 49, Hobart 14
Grandfield 60, Fox 0
Grove 49, Jay 6
Guthrie 54, Duncan 7
Hackett, Ark. 40, Panama 16
Healdton 24, Snyder 16
Hollis 8, Velma-Alma 6
Hominy 27, Pawhuska 22
Hugo 45, Kingston 27
Kansas 49, Fairland 6
Lincoln Christian 42, Vian 0
Mangum 35, Rush Springs 34
Mannford 35, Cleveland 7
Marlow 62, Comanche 0
McAlester 34, Ada 0
McGuinness 35, Bishop Kelley 6
McLoud 21, Bethel 7
Metro Christian 35, Poteau 31
Miami 34, Inola 7
Minco 53, Apache 20
Muldrow 38, Sallisaw 17
Muskogee 35, Carl Albert 28
Newcastle 30, Plainview 13
Norman North 28, Edmond Santa Fe 20
Owasso 27, Broken Arrow 26
Piedmont 28, Blanchard 13
Prague 62, North Rock Creek 12
Putnam City 37, Putnam West 8
Quapaw 29, Galena, Kan. 22
Rejoice Christian School 70, Beggs 16
Sapulpa 27, Bartlesville 21
Shiloh Christian, Ark. 72, Victory Christian 33
Sperry 34, Glenpool 7
Stigler 52, Blackwell 0
Stillwater 55, Yukon 9
Sulphur 21, Davis 6
Tecumseh 34, Seminole 8
Tonkawa 59, Perry 6
Tulsa Edison 43, Memorial 7
Union 38, Jenks 3
Verdigris 47, Catoosa 14
Vinita 44, Dewey 6
Wagoner 43, Tahlequah 3
Walters 28, Sayre 20
Warner 28, Central Sallisaw 7
Washington 33, Jones 14
Wayne 55, Lexington 16
Weatherford 20, El Reno 19
Webbers Falls 54, Arkoma 8
Wesleyan (Bartlesville) Christian 54, Claremore Christian 8
Wheeler, Texas 24, Guymon 22
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
