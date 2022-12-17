BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Aberdeen 70, Patterson Mill 64

Albert Einstein 58, Walt Whitman 51

Allegany 60, Broadfording Christian Academy 52

Archbishop Ryan, Pa. 77, St. Frances Academy 69

Atholton 65, Howard 41

Baltimore Catholic 64, St. Stephens-St. Agnes, Va. 55

Baltimore City College 86, Baltimore Poly 62

Bel Air 57, Fallston 56

Bishop McNamara 76, Chantilly, Va. 56

Blake 74, Springbrook 55

Bohemia Manor 63, Rising Sun 61

Bowie 63, Parkdale 50

Central 16, Surrattsville 13

Clarksburg 60, Seneca Valley 44

Col. Richardson 83, Arcadia, Va. 64

Damascus 73, Wootton 53

DuVal 79, High Point 33

Dulaney 90, Towson 24

Dunbar 53, Patterson 52

Dundalk 71, Franklin 35

Edgewood 55, C. Milton Wright 45

Frederick 75, North Hagerstown 33

Gaithersburg 67, Quince Orchard 48

Grace Brethren Christian School 43, Archbishop Carroll, D.C. 40

Gwynn Park 63, Frederick Douglass 42

Hammond 54, Marriotts Ridge 48

Harwood Southern 64, Crofton 52

Havre de Grace 77, Harford Tech 56

Hereford 47, Catonsville 43

Heritage Academy 77, Hancock 27

Huntingtown 62, Patuxent 46

Lackey 59, Colonial Beach, Va. 37

Lake Clifton 50, Edmondson-Westside 46

Linganore 53, Oakdale 45

Long Reach 61, Glenelg 44

Meade 84, Arundel 78

Middletown 63, Boonsboro 49

Mt. Carmel 54, Loyola 51

Norfolk Collegiate, Va. 65, Kings Christian 52

North East 48, Perryville 42

Northeast - AA 68, Glen Burnie 57

Northern Garrett 56, Catoctin 54

Northern Garrett 67, Meyersdale, Pa. 48

Overlea 92, Sparrows Point 51

Oxon Hill 58, Potomac 47

Paint Branch 70, John F. Kennedy 62

Parkville 85, Perry Hall 40

Patapsco 71, Baltimore Chesapeake 65

Pikesville 66, Randallstown 48

Reservoir 58, Centennial 43

River Hill 45, Mt. Hebron 42

SHABACH! Christian 91, First Love Christian, Pa. 68

Salesianum, Del. 68, Bullis 57

Severna Park 59, Annapolis 48

Sherwood 68, Magruder 57

South River 57, Broadneck 43

Springdale Prep 66, Episcopal, Va. 52

St. Andrew's 59, Chapelgate 47

Thomas Johnson 78, South Hagerstown 71

Thomas Stone 75, St. Charles 62

Tuscarora 60, Urbana 58

Walter Johnson 66, Montgomery Blair 47

Westlake 69, North Point 63

Westminster 56, South Carroll 45

Winston Churchill 70, Wheaton 51

Wise 63, Laurel 48

Word of God Christian Academy, N.C. 63, Dematha 62

