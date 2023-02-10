BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Center-Stanton 78, Richardton-Taylor 42

Century 78, Legacy 56

Faith, S.D. 84, Hettinger/Scranton 47

Fargo Davies 56, Fargo Shanley 49

Fargo North 94, West Fargo 82

Fargo South 77, Valley City 62

Four Winds/Minnewaukan 92, Warwick 50

Garrison 85, Max 36

Glen Ullin-Hebron 75, New Salem-Almont 59

Harvey-Wells County 64, New Rockford-Sheyenne 51

Hillsboro/Central Valley 67, Park River-Fordville/Lankin 36

Kindred 53, Grafton 50

Maple River 44, Lisbon 32

Minot 73, Jamestown 67

North Prairie 65, Langdon-Edmore-Munich 45

Park Christian, Minn. 62, Enderlin 55

Pierre, S.D. 89, Bismarck 67

Sargent County 72, Oak Grove Lutheran 59

Sheyenne 80, Devils Lake 73

Shiloh 76, Flasher 53

Thompson 75, Midway-Minto 48

Turtle Mountain 91, Watford City 52

Wahpeton 97, Grand Forks Central 94, 2OT

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

Trending Video

Recommended for you