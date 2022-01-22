GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Adrian 52, Murray County Central 44
Albany 66, Pierz 15
Andover 53, Anoka 41
Austin 60, Rochester John Marshall 51
Becker 92, Princeton 52
Benilde-St. Margaret's 61, Waconia 45
Bethlehem Academy 62, Medford 57
Blaine 52, Coon Rapids 30
Blooming Prairie 53, Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 17
Burnsville 64, Apple Valley 27
Cambridge-Isanti 73, Monticello 35
Champlin Park 67, Osseo 48
Chanhassen 60, Orono 57
Chaska 66, New Prague 38
Cochrane-Fountain City, Wis. 56, Houston 45
DeLaSalle 84, Richfield 59
Dover-Eyota 78, Rushford-Peterson 53
East Ridge 64, Woodbury 46
Eden Valley-Watkins 54, Kimball 26
Elk River 46, Spring Lake Park 42
Fairmont 45, New Ulm 38
Fargo Davies, N.D. 71, Moorhead 43
Fillmore Central 63, St. Charles 32
Foley 64, Braham 44
Gibbon Fairfax Winthrop 63, Cedar Mountain/Comfrey 57
Goodhue 67, Lake City 55
Hastings 72, Two Rivers 57
Heron Lake-Okabena/Fulda 40, Westbrook-Walnut Grove 36
Hills-Beaver Creek 54, Mountain Lake Area 45
Hills-Beaver Creek 54, Mountain Lake Area-Comfrey 45
Holdingford 75, Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 58
Holy Angels 64, Minneapolis Washburn 24
Holy Family Catholic 58, Hutchinson 55
Kasson-Mantorville 74, Cannon Falls 55
Lac qui Parle Valley 66, Yellow Medicine East 56
Lakeview 47, Dawson-Boyd 31
Lakeville South 58, Farmington 55
Litchfield 48, Watertown-Mayer 37
Luverne 56, Marshall 53
Lyle/Austin Pacelli 54, Mankato Loyola 30
Mabel-Canton 44, LeRoy-Ostrander 42
Mahtomedi 82, Hill-Murray 63
Maple Grove 48, Centennial 46
Martin County West 55, AC/GE 35
Mayer Lutheran 67, Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart 57
Menahga 50, Henning 33
Minneapolis Southwest 57, Minneapolis Roosevelt 50
Minneota 71, MACCRAY 49
Minnesota Valley Lutheran 61, Wabasso 36
Minnewaska 41, Osakis 35
Mound Westonka 56, Southwest Christian (Chaska) 50
New Life Academy 68, St. Croix Prep 67
New Richland-H-E-G 71, Randolph 63
New York Mills 67, Sebeka 42
Nicollet 72, Springfield 45
North Lakes Academy 56, Nova Classical Academy 28
Norwood-Young America 59, Sibley East 46
Park (Cottage Grove) 52, Forest Lake 29
Paynesville 68, Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City 39
Pequot Lakes 75, Virginia 36
Pillager 70, Bertha-Hewitt 32
Pine City 75, Hinckley-Finlayson 42
Prior Lake 49, Eastview 46
Red Wing 51, Albert Lea 41
Rochester Mayo 60, Winona 19
Rockford 53, Dassel-Cokato 52
Rogers 72, Robbinsdale Armstrong 35
Rosemount 63, Eagan 41
Roseville 76, Cretin-Derham Hall 41
Royalton 49, Maple Lake 31
Rush City 50, Mille Lacs Co-op 36
Russell-Tyler-Ruthton 68, Renville County West 33
Sauk Centre 60, BOLD 26
Sauk Rapids-Rice 71, Little Falls 53
Shakopee 51, Lakeville North 41
Sidwell Friends School, D.C. 67, Hopkins 55
Simley 46, South St. Paul 29
South Ridge 88, Cook County 22
Southwest Minnesota Christian 61, Red Rock Central 60
St. Anthony 82, Columbia Heights 53
St. Francis 56, Big Lake 45
St. Paul Central 60, Washington Tech 26
St. Paul Humboldt 61, St. Paul Highland Park 28
St. Peter 71, Blue Earth Area 22
Stillwater 82, Irondale 29
Tartan 64, North St. Paul 52
Totino-Grace 80, Park Center 57
Tracy-Milroy-Balaton 43, Central Minnesota Christian 40
Triton 75, United South Central 23
Truman/Martin Luther/GHEC 66, Cleveland 50
Visitation 60, Fridley 35
Wadena-Deer Creek 36, Verndale 33
Waseca 56, St. James Area 40
Waterville-Elysian-Morristown 50, Kenyon-Wanamingo 46
Wayzata 62, Edina 46
West Lutheran 39, Heritage Christian Academy 35
White Bear Lake 62, Mounds View 46
Winona Cotter 65, Lewiston-Altura 32
Worthington 63, Pipestone 43
Zumbrota-Mazeppa 58, Pine Island 51
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Barnesville vs. Roseau, ppd.
Blackduck vs. Pine River-Backus, ppd.
Cass Lake-Bena vs. Kelliher/Northome, ccd.
Climax/Fisher vs. Bagley, ppd. to Feb 14th.
Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton vs. West Central, ccd.
Goodridge/Grygla-Gatzke vs. Clearbrook-Gonvick, ppd.
La Crescent vs. Plainview-Elgin-Millville, ppd.
Lake Park-Audubon vs. Ada-Borup/Norman County West, ppd.
Lake of the Woods vs. Red Lake, ppd. to Jan 29th.
Liberty Classical vs. Eagle Ridge Academy Charter, ccd.
Madelia vs. Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial, ppd.
Red Lake Falls vs. Walker-Hackensack-Akeley, ppd.
St. Paul Johnson vs. St. Paul Harding, ccd.
Thief River Falls vs. East Grand Forks, ppd.
Warren-Alvarado-Oslo vs. Red Lake County, ppd.
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/