GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Adrian 52, Murray County Central 44

Albany 66, Pierz 15

Andover 53, Anoka 41

Austin 60, Rochester John Marshall 51

Becker 92, Princeton 52

Benilde-St. Margaret's 61, Waconia 45

Bethlehem Academy 62, Medford 57

Blaine 52, Coon Rapids 30

Blooming Prairie 53, Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 17

Burnsville 64, Apple Valley 27

Cambridge-Isanti 73, Monticello 35

Champlin Park 67, Osseo 48

Chanhassen 60, Orono 57

Chaska 66, New Prague 38

Cochrane-Fountain City, Wis. 56, Houston 45

DeLaSalle 84, Richfield 59

Dover-Eyota 78, Rushford-Peterson 53

East Ridge 64, Woodbury 46

Eden Valley-Watkins 54, Kimball 26

Elk River 46, Spring Lake Park 42

Fairmont 45, New Ulm 38

Fargo Davies, N.D. 71, Moorhead 43

Fillmore Central 63, St. Charles 32

Foley 64, Braham 44

Gibbon Fairfax Winthrop 63, Cedar Mountain/Comfrey 57

Goodhue 67, Lake City 55

Hastings 72, Two Rivers 57

Heron Lake-Okabena/Fulda 40, Westbrook-Walnut Grove 36

Hills-Beaver Creek 54, Mountain Lake Area 45

Hills-Beaver Creek 54, Mountain Lake Area-Comfrey 45

Holdingford 75, Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 58

Holy Angels 64, Minneapolis Washburn 24

Holy Family Catholic 58, Hutchinson 55

Kasson-Mantorville 74, Cannon Falls 55

Lac qui Parle Valley 66, Yellow Medicine East 56

Lakeview 47, Dawson-Boyd 31

Lakeville South 58, Farmington 55

Litchfield 48, Watertown-Mayer 37

Luverne 56, Marshall 53

Lyle/Austin Pacelli 54, Mankato Loyola 30

Mabel-Canton 44, LeRoy-Ostrander 42

Mahtomedi 82, Hill-Murray 63

Maple Grove 48, Centennial 46

Martin County West 55, AC/GE 35

Mayer Lutheran 67, Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart 57

Menahga 50, Henning 33

Minneapolis Southwest 57, Minneapolis Roosevelt 50

Minneota 71, MACCRAY 49

Minnesota Valley Lutheran 61, Wabasso 36

Minnewaska 41, Osakis 35

Mound Westonka 56, Southwest Christian (Chaska) 50

New Life Academy 68, St. Croix Prep 67

New Richland-H-E-G 71, Randolph 63

New York Mills 67, Sebeka 42

Nicollet 72, Springfield 45

North Lakes Academy 56, Nova Classical Academy 28

Norwood-Young America 59, Sibley East 46

Park (Cottage Grove) 52, Forest Lake 29

Paynesville 68, Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City 39

Pequot Lakes 75, Virginia 36

Pillager 70, Bertha-Hewitt 32

Pine City 75, Hinckley-Finlayson 42

Prior Lake 49, Eastview 46

Red Wing 51, Albert Lea 41

Rochester Mayo 60, Winona 19

Rockford 53, Dassel-Cokato 52

Rogers 72, Robbinsdale Armstrong 35

Rosemount 63, Eagan 41

Roseville 76, Cretin-Derham Hall 41

Royalton 49, Maple Lake 31

Rush City 50, Mille Lacs Co-op 36

Russell-Tyler-Ruthton 68, Renville County West 33

Sauk Centre 60, BOLD 26

Sauk Rapids-Rice 71, Little Falls 53

Shakopee 51, Lakeville North 41

Sidwell Friends School, D.C. 67, Hopkins 55

Simley 46, South St. Paul 29

South Ridge 88, Cook County 22

Southwest Minnesota Christian 61, Red Rock Central 60

St. Anthony 82, Columbia Heights 53

St. Francis 56, Big Lake 45

St. Paul Central 60, Washington Tech 26

St. Paul Humboldt 61, St. Paul Highland Park 28

St. Peter 71, Blue Earth Area 22

Stillwater 82, Irondale 29

Tartan 64, North St. Paul 52

Totino-Grace 80, Park Center 57

Tracy-Milroy-Balaton 43, Central Minnesota Christian 40

Triton 75, United South Central 23

Truman/Martin Luther/GHEC 66, Cleveland 50

Visitation 60, Fridley 35

Wadena-Deer Creek 36, Verndale 33

Waseca 56, St. James Area 40

Waterville-Elysian-Morristown 50, Kenyon-Wanamingo 46

Wayzata 62, Edina 46

West Lutheran 39, Heritage Christian Academy 35

White Bear Lake 62, Mounds View 46

Winona Cotter 65, Lewiston-Altura 32

Worthington 63, Pipestone 43

Zumbrota-Mazeppa 58, Pine Island 51

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Barnesville vs. Roseau, ppd.

Blackduck vs. Pine River-Backus, ppd.

Cass Lake-Bena vs. Kelliher/Northome, ccd.

Climax/Fisher vs. Bagley, ppd. to Feb 14th.

Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton vs. West Central, ccd.

Goodridge/Grygla-Gatzke vs. Clearbrook-Gonvick, ppd.

La Crescent vs. Plainview-Elgin-Millville, ppd.

Lake Park-Audubon vs. Ada-Borup/Norman County West, ppd.

Lake of the Woods vs. Red Lake, ppd. to Jan 29th.

Liberty Classical vs. Eagle Ridge Academy Charter, ccd.

Madelia vs. Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial, ppd.

Red Lake Falls vs. Walker-Hackensack-Akeley, ppd.

St. Paul Johnson vs. St. Paul Harding, ccd.

Thief River Falls vs. East Grand Forks, ppd.

Warren-Alvarado-Oslo vs. Red Lake County, ppd.

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

