|Friday, Oct. 7
|MLB WILDCARD
|American League
Tampa Bay at Cleveland, 12:07 p.m.
Seattle at Toronto, 4:07 p.m.
|National League
Philadelphia at St. Louis, 2:07 p.m.
San Diego at N.Y. Mets, 8:07 p.m.
|NBA PRESEASON
Boston at Charlotte at Greensboro, N.C., 7:30 p.m.
Indiana at New York, 7:30 p.m.
Denver at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Detroit at New Orleans, 8 p.m.
Miami at Memphis, 8 p.m.
Toronto at Houston, 8 p.m.
Orlando at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
|NHL
San Jose vs. Nashville at Prague, 2 p.m.
|NHL PRESEASON
Buffalo at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.
Toronto at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.
Seattle at Edmonton, 9 p.m.
Winnipeg at Calgary, 9 p.m.
Arizona at Vancouver, 10 p.m.
