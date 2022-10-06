Friday, Oct. 7
MLB WILDCARD
American League

Tampa Bay at Cleveland, 12:07 p.m.

Seattle at Toronto, 4:07 p.m.

National League

Philadelphia at St. Louis, 2:07 p.m.

San Diego at N.Y. Mets, 8:07 p.m.

NBA PRESEASON

Boston at Charlotte at Greensboro, N.C., 7:30 p.m.

Indiana at New York, 7:30 p.m.

Denver at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Detroit at New Orleans, 8 p.m.

Miami at Memphis, 8 p.m.

Toronto at Houston, 8 p.m.

Orlando at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

NHL

San Jose vs. Nashville at Prague, 2 p.m.

NHL PRESEASON

Buffalo at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.

Seattle at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

Winnipeg at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Arizona at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

