|Friday, Oct. 14
|MLB DIVISION PLAYOFFS
|American League
Cleveland at New York, 1:07 p.m.
|National League
Atlanta at Philadelphia, 4:37 p.m.
Los Angeles Dodgers at San Diego, 8:37 p.m.
|NHL
Montreal at Detroit, 7 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Columbus, 7 p.m.
N.Y. Rangers at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.
Carolina at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.
|NBA PRESEASON
Cleveland at Orlando, 7 p.m.
Houston at Indiana, 7 p.m.
Boston at Toronto at Montreal, 7:30 p.m.
Washington at New York, 7:30 p.m.
Atlanta at New Orleans at New Orleans, 8 p.m.
Brooklyn at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Dallas at Utah, 9 p.m.
Denver at Golden State, 10 p.m.
L.A. Lakers at Sacramento, 10 p.m.
