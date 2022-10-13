Friday, Oct. 14
MLB DIVISION PLAYOFFS
American League

Cleveland at New York, 1:07 p.m.

National League

Atlanta at Philadelphia, 4:37 p.m.

Los Angeles Dodgers at San Diego, 8:37 p.m.

NHL

Montreal at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Columbus, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Carolina at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

NBA PRESEASON

Cleveland at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Houston at Indiana, 7 p.m.

Boston at Toronto at Montreal, 7:30 p.m.

Washington at New York, 7:30 p.m.

Atlanta at New Orleans at New Orleans, 8 p.m.

Brooklyn at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Dallas at Utah, 9 p.m.

Denver at Golden State, 10 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at Sacramento, 10 p.m.

