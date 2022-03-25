|BASEBALL
|Major League Baseball
|American League
CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Optioned OF Blake Rutherford to Charlotte (Triple-A East). Optioned RHP Jason Bilous and LHP Yoan Aybar to Birmingham (Double-A South). Reassigned RHPs Kade McClure and Emilio Vargas, LHP Hunter Schryver, Cs Xavier Fernandez and Carlos Perez,and INF Jose Rodriguez to minor league camp.
|National League
CHICAGO CUBS — Reinstated RHP Tommy Nance from the reserve/COVID-19 IL and designated him for assignment. Optioned RHP Cory Abbott and OF Greg Deichmann to Iowa (Triple-A East). Optioned RHP Anderson Espinoza and LHP Brailyn Marquez to Tennessee (Double-A South). Reassigned RHP Ben Leeper, LHPs Conner Menez and Locke St. John, INFs Dixon Machado, Chase Strumpf and Andy Weber and OF Brenned Davis to minor league camp.
SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Optioned OF Jaylin Davis to Sacramento (Triple-A West). Reassigned Cody Carroll, INF Wyatt Mathisen and OF Ka'ai Tom to minor league camp.
|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
ATLANTA FALCONS — Signed WR KhaDarel Hodge to a one-year contract.
DETROIT LIONS — Signed LB Jarrad Davis.
LAS VEGAS RAIDERS — Signed S Duron Harmon.
MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Signed CB Chandon Sullivan.
NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — Signed C Daniel Sorensen.
NEW YORK GIANTS — Signed WR/KR Richie James.
TENNESSEE TITANS — Agreed to terms with LB Ola Adeniyi on a one-year contract. Named Chase Blackburn special teams coach.
TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Signed OL Fred Johnson to a one-year contract.
|Canadian Football League
WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Named Jason Hogan running backs coach.
|HOCKEY
|National Hockey League
DETROIT RED WINGS — Reassigned G Kaden Fulcher from Toledo (ECHL) to Grand Rapids (AHL).
SAN JOSE SHARKS — Reassigned G Zach Emond to Orlando (ECHL) from San Jose (AHL).
VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS — Recalled C Pavel Dorofeyev from Henderson (AHL) from loan.
|American Hockey League
CLEVELAND MONSTERS — Signed Fs Owen Sillinger and Robbie Payne.
LAVAL ROCKET — Recalled RW Cedric Desruisseaux from Trois-Rivieres (ECHL) from loan. Acquired LW Max Kaufman.
ONTARIO REIGN — Signed F Alex Ierullo to an amateur tryout contract (ATO).
PROVIDENCE BRUINS — Recalled G Callum Booth from Maine (ECHL) from loan. Reassigned G Jeremy Brodeur to Maine. Signed D Grant Gabriele to a one-year contract.
SPRINGFIELD THUNDERBIRDS — Reassigned D Michael Kim to Maine (ECHL).
UTICA COMETS — Reassigned RW Tyler Irvine to Adirondack (ECHL) on loan. Signed LW Luke Stevens to a professional tryout contract (PTO).
|East Coast Hockey League
ORLANDO SOLAR BEARS — Recalled F Aaron Luchuk from Hartford (AHL) loan.
SOUTH CAROLINA STINGRAYS — Released F Barret Kirwin from his standard player contract (SPC).
|SOCCER
MLS NEXT Pro
VANCOUVER WHITECAPS FC2 — Signed C Cristian Campagna, G Ben Alexander and D Eric White to contracts. Acquired G Isaac Boehner and C Matteo Campagna on loan from Vancouver (MLS).
|National Women's Soccer League
NORTH CAROLINA COURAGE — Released Fs Debinha Miri and Kerloin Nicoli to play for the Brazilian Women's National Team.
