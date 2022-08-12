BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
American League

CLEVELAND GUARDIANS — Placed RHP James Karinchak on the restricted list. Selected the contract of RHP Peyton Battenfield from Columbus (IL).

DETROIT TIGERS — Optioned RHP Luis Castillo to Toledo (IL). Selected the contract of LHP Daniel Norris from Toledo. Transferred LHP Tarik Skubal from the 15-day IL to the 60-day IL.

SEATTLE MARINERS — Designated RHP Ken Giles for assignment.

National League

MIAMI MARLINS — Reinstated INF Brian Anderson and INF/OF Jon Berti from rehab assignments and the 10-day IL. Optioned OF Bryan De La Cruz to Jacksonville (IL). Sent INF Billy Hamilton outright to Jacksonville.

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Reinstated RHP Tyler Clippard from rehab assignment and 15-day IL. Reinstated LHP Jake McGee from the 15-day IL. Optioned RHPs Andres Machado and Mason Thompson to Rochester(IL).

Minor League Baseball
Atlantic League

LONG ISLAND DUCKS — Signed RHP Matt Carasiti. Activated RHP Wladimir Pinto.

FOOTBALL
National Football League

BUFFALO BILLS — Activated DT Eli Ankou from the physically unable to perform (PUP) list.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Released T Jason Spriggs.

LAS VEGAS RAIDERS — Signed DB Nate Brooks. Placed DB Cre'Von LeBlanc on injured reserve.

HOCKEY
National Hockey League

CHICAGO BLACKHAWKS — Signed D Caleb Jones and C Philipp Kurashev to one-year contracts.

SOCCER
USL LEAGUE ONE

UNION OMAHA — Signed G Boris Pardo for the remainder of the season.

