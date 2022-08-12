|BASEBALL
|Major League Baseball
|American League
CLEVELAND GUARDIANS — Placed RHP James Karinchak on the restricted list. Selected the contract of RHP Peyton Battenfield from Columbus (IL).
DETROIT TIGERS — Optioned RHP Luis Castillo to Toledo (IL). Selected the contract of LHP Daniel Norris from Toledo. Transferred LHP Tarik Skubal from the 15-day IL to the 60-day IL.
SEATTLE MARINERS — Designated RHP Ken Giles for assignment.
|National League
MIAMI MARLINS — Reinstated INF Brian Anderson and INF/OF Jon Berti from rehab assignments and the 10-day IL. Optioned OF Bryan De La Cruz to Jacksonville (IL). Sent INF Billy Hamilton outright to Jacksonville.
WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Reinstated RHP Tyler Clippard from rehab assignment and 15-day IL. Reinstated LHP Jake McGee from the 15-day IL. Optioned RHPs Andres Machado and Mason Thompson to Rochester(IL).
|Minor League Baseball
|Atlantic League
LONG ISLAND DUCKS — Signed RHP Matt Carasiti. Activated RHP Wladimir Pinto.
|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
BUFFALO BILLS — Activated DT Eli Ankou from the physically unable to perform (PUP) list.
INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Released T Jason Spriggs.
LAS VEGAS RAIDERS — Signed DB Nate Brooks. Placed DB Cre'Von LeBlanc on injured reserve.
|HOCKEY
|National Hockey League
CHICAGO BLACKHAWKS — Signed D Caleb Jones and C Philipp Kurashev to one-year contracts.
|SOCCER
|USL LEAGUE ONE
UNION OMAHA — Signed G Boris Pardo for the remainder of the season.
