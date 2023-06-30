BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
American League
BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Recalled LHP Nick Vespi from Norfolk (IL). Placed LHP Keegan Akin on the 15-day IL, retroactive to June 29.
BOSTON RED SOX — Assigned SS Yu Chang to Portland (EL) on a rehab assignment.
CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Optioned OF Adam Haseley to Charlotte (IL). Recalled C Carlos Perez from Charlotte.
CLEVELAND GUARDIANS — Reinstated RHP Cal Quantrill from the 15-day IL. Optioned RHP Michael Kelly to Columbus (IL).
KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Recalled RHP Alec Marsh from Omaha (IL). Optioned RHP James McArthur to Omaha. Sent 2B Michael Massey to Omaha on a rehab assignment. Acquired LHP Cole Ragans and minor league OF Roni Cabrera from Texas in exchange for LHP Aroldis Chapman. Oprioned LHP Cole Ragans to Omaha (IL) and assigned OF Roni Cabrera to their Dominican Summer league team. Reinstated LHP Amir Garrett from the 15-day IL.
LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Sent 3B Kevin Padlo outright to Salt Lake (PCL).
NEW YORK YANKEES — Sent LHP Carlos Rodon to Hudson Valley (SAL) on a rehab assignment.
OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Recalled RHP Rico Garcia and INF Jordan Diaz from Las Vegas (PCL). Placed RHP James Kaprielian on the 15-day IL, retroactive to June 27 and RHP Yacksel Rios on the 15-day IL, retroactive to June 29. Optioned INF Jonah Bride to Las Vegas. Transferred RHP Mason Miller from the 15-day IL to the 60-day IL. Assigned C Manny Pina and LHP Richard Lovelady to Stockton (CAL) on a rehab assignment. Reinstated LHP Kirby Snead from the 60-day IL.
TEXAS RANGERS — Reinstated RHP Glenn Otto from the 60-day IL. Reinstated SS Brad Miller from the 10-day IL. Optioned RHP Sam Huff to Round Rock (PCL).
National League
ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Recalled OFs Dominic Fletcher and Kyle Lewis from Reno (PCL). Optioned RHP Brandon Pfaadt and OF/INF Pavin Smith to Reno. Agreed to terms with RHP Nabil Crismatt on a minor league contract.
ATLANTA BRAVES — Selected the contract of 3B Charlie Culberson from Gwinnett (IL). Recalled RHP Michael Soroka from Gwinnett. Optioned C Chadwick Tromp to Gwinnett. Transferred LHP Dylan Lee from the 15-day IL to the 60-day IL.
COLORADO ROCKIES — Reinstated OF Kris Bryant from the 10-day IL. Selected the contract of LHP Ty Blach from Albuquerque (PCL). Placed RHP Matt Carasiti on the 15-day IL. Designated C Jorge Alfaro for assignment.
MIAMI MARLINS — Assigned RHP Matt Barnes to Jupiter (FSL) on a rehab assignment.
NEW YORK METS — Assigned LHP Jose Quintana to Syracuse (IL) on a rehab assignment.
PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Reinstated RHP Colin Holderman from the 15-day IL. Optioned RHP Cody Bolton to Indianapolis (IL).
ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Recalled RHP James Naile from Memphis (IL). Placed RHP Jake Woodford on the 15-day IL.
SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Reinstated RHP Alex Cobb from the 15-day IL. Optioned INF David Villar to Sacramento (PCL).
WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Recalled LHP Jose A. Ferrer from Rochester (IL). Placed LHP Patrick Corbin on the bereavement list.
Minor League Baseball
Frontier League
EMPIRE STATE GRYS — Signed RHP Will MacLean. Released INF Luis Atiles and RHP Jhondri Herrera.
EVANSVILLE OTTERS — Signed 1B/OF Jack Dyer.
FLORENCE Y'ALLS — Signed INF Lane Hoover and C Nick Wimmers.
QUEBEC CAPITALES — Traded RHP Jack Dellinger to Washington. Released OF Elijah Brown.
WASHINGTON WILD THINGS — Signed RHP Chance Benton and INF Will Broderick.
BASKETBALL
National Basketball Association
MINNESOTA TIMBERWOLVES — Named Corliss Williamson assistant coach.
NBA G League
NBA G LEAGUE IGNITE — Signed Fs Tyler Smith and Izan Almansa.
Women's National Basketball Association
PHOENIX MERCURY — Named Charli Turner Thorne assistant coach.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
CAROLINA PANTHERS — Waived S Myles Dorn. Signed DT Taylor Stallworth.
HOCKEY
National Hockey League
ARIZONA COY0OTES — Signed D Cameron Crotty to a one-year, two-way contract.
DALLAS STARS — Signed D Jerad Rosburg to a one-year, two-way contract.
EDMONTON OILERS — Signed C Mattias Janmark to a one-year contract.
MINNESOTA WILD — Re-signed G Zane McIntyre, D Dakota Mermis and F Nick Swaney to one-year, two-way contracts.
NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Signed F Shane Bowers to a one-year, two-way contract.
VANCOUVER CANUCKS — Signed D Noah Juulsen to a two-year, two-way contract. Signed F Levonte Johnson from the club’s MLS NEXT Pro side Whitecaps FC 2 (WFC2) to an MLS first team contract through 2023, with club options for 2024 and 2025.
VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS — Re-signed G Adin Hill to a two-year contract extension.
Minor League Hockey
American Hockey League
CLEVELAND MONSTERS — Signed F Roman Ahcan to a one-year contract.
East Coast Hockey League
READING ROYALS — Re-signed F Shane Sellar to a one-year contract.
SOCCER
Major League Soccer
AUSTIN FC — Named Rodolfo Borrell sporting director.
MINNESOTA UNITED FC — Signed M Emmanuel Iwe to a one-year contract.
LOS ANGELES GALAXY — Waived D Sega Coulibaly.
PORTLAND TIMBERS — Acquired D Miguel Araujo from FC Emmen (Dutch side), pending a physical and receipt of his international transfer certificate (ITC) and P-1 visa. Signed M Victor Griffin to a short-term agreement.
VANCOUVER WHITECAPS FC — Signed M Giovanni Aguilar to a third short-term agreement.
National Women's Soccer League
NWSL — Suspended Chicago M Julia Bianchi for one game for major game misconduct during a June 25 match against NJ/NY Gotham FC. Fined Chicago head coach Chris Petrucelli an undisclosed amount for comments detrimental to the league made on social media on June 26.
COLLEGE
FREED-HARDEMAN — Named Lindsay Riggs head women's soccer coach.
