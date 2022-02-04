BASEBALL
Major League Baseball

MLB — Announced the promotion of umpires Ryan Additon, Sean Barber, John Libka, Ben May and Roberto Ortiz to the full-time Major League staff.

BASKETBALL
National Basketball Association

INDIANA PACERS — Signed F Reggie Perry to a 10-day contract.

NEW ORLEANS PELICANS — Signed G Miye Oni and F Zylan Cheatham to 10-day contracts.

Women's National Basketball Association

PHOENIX MERCURY — Signed C Tina Charles to a one-year contract.

FOOTBALL

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Announced the hiring of Doug Pederson as head coach.

HOCKEY
National Hockey League

DETROIT RED WING — Named Shawn Horcoff Red Wings assistant general manager and Grand Rapids (AHL) general manager.

NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Reassigned G Akira Schmid to Utica (AHL). Recalled G Nico Daws from Utica.

SOCCER
Major League Soccer

CHARLOTTE FC — Signed Ds Anton Walkes through 2024 with an option for 2025 and Joseph Mora through 2023 with options for 2024 and 2025.

DC UNITED — Re-signed G Jon Kempin to a one-year contract through 2022 with an option for 2023.

FC DALLAS — Signed W Paul Arriola to a four-year contract with a club option for 2026.

REAL SALT LAKE — Signed F Sergio Cordova via loan from FC Augsburg (German Bundesliga) for the 2022 season.

VANCOUVER WHITECAPS — Acquired M Sebastian Berhalter from Columbus in exchange for $50,000 in 2022 general allocation money and up to $50,000 in conditional general allocation money if certain performance metrics are met.

National Women's Soccer League

WASHINGTON SPIRIT — Re-signed Lee Nguyen as an assistant coach for 2022.

COLLEGE

AUSTIN PEAY — Named Ryan Stanchek co-offensive coordinator, offensive line coach and Robbie Matos director of football operations.

KANSAS STATE — Announced the hiring of Thad Ward as wide receivers coach.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Trending Video

Recommended for you