|BASEBALL
|Major League Baseball
MLB — Announced the promotion of umpires Ryan Additon, Sean Barber, John Libka, Ben May and Roberto Ortiz to the full-time Major League staff.
|BASKETBALL
|National Basketball Association
INDIANA PACERS — Signed F Reggie Perry to a 10-day contract.
NEW ORLEANS PELICANS — Signed G Miye Oni and F Zylan Cheatham to 10-day contracts.
|Women's National Basketball Association
PHOENIX MERCURY — Signed C Tina Charles to a one-year contract.
|FOOTBALL
JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Announced the hiring of Doug Pederson as head coach.
|HOCKEY
|National Hockey League
DETROIT RED WING — Named Shawn Horcoff Red Wings assistant general manager and Grand Rapids (AHL) general manager.
NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Reassigned G Akira Schmid to Utica (AHL). Recalled G Nico Daws from Utica.
|SOCCER
|Major League Soccer
CHARLOTTE FC — Signed Ds Anton Walkes through 2024 with an option for 2025 and Joseph Mora through 2023 with options for 2024 and 2025.
DC UNITED — Re-signed G Jon Kempin to a one-year contract through 2022 with an option for 2023.
FC DALLAS — Signed W Paul Arriola to a four-year contract with a club option for 2026.
REAL SALT LAKE — Signed F Sergio Cordova via loan from FC Augsburg (German Bundesliga) for the 2022 season.
VANCOUVER WHITECAPS — Acquired M Sebastian Berhalter from Columbus in exchange for $50,000 in 2022 general allocation money and up to $50,000 in conditional general allocation money if certain performance metrics are met.
|National Women's Soccer League
WASHINGTON SPIRIT — Re-signed Lee Nguyen as an assistant coach for 2022.
|COLLEGE
AUSTIN PEAY — Named Ryan Stanchek co-offensive coordinator, offensive line coach and Robbie Matos director of football operations.
KANSAS STATE — Announced the hiring of Thad Ward as wide receivers coach.