|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
CAROLINA PANTHERS — Promoted CB Josh Norman from the practice squad to the active roster.
MIAMI DOLPHINS — Signed WR Calvin Jackson to the practice squad. Released WR DaeSean Hamilton from the practice squad.
NEW YORK GIANTS — Re-signed TE chris Myarick to the practice squad.
WASHINGTON COMMANDERS — Placed LB Jon Bostic on injured reserve. Promoted LB De'Jon Harris from the practice squad to the active roster. Signed CB Troy Apke to the practide squad.
|HOCKEY
|National Hockey League
BUFFALO SABRES — Loaned D Lawrence Pilut to rochester (AHL).
CALGARY FLAMES — Recalled C Radim Zohorna from Calgary (AHL).
OTTAWA SENATORS — Returned D Dillon Heatherington to Belleville (AHL).
PITTSBURGH PENGUINS — Reassigned LW Jordan Frasca from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (AHL) to Wheeling (ECHL).
VANCOUVER CANUCKS — Loaned F Nils Aman to Abbotsford (AHL). Recalled RW Will Lockwood from Abbotsford.
VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS — Recalled RW Sheldon Rempal from Henderson (AHL).
WINNIPEG JETS — Signed C Danny Zhilkin to a three-year entry-level contract.
|Minor League Hockey
|American Hockey League
BAKERSFIELD CONDORS — Recalled D Alex Peters from Fort Wayne (ECHL).
HARTFORD WOLFPACK — Returned RW Zach Jordan to Jacksonville (ECHL).
SPRINGFIELD THUNDERBIRDS — Signed D Andrew Peski.
TORONTO MARLIES — Returned D Michael Joyaux to Newfoundland (ECHL).
UTICA COMETS — Signed D Ivan Chukarov to a professional tryout contract (PTO). Recalled LW Sebastian Vidmar to Adirondack (ECHL).
WILKES-BARRE/SCRANTON PENGUINS — Recalled RW Brooklyn Kalmikov from Wheeling (ECHL).
|ECHL
MAINE MARINERS — Returned G Kyle Keyser to Providence (AHL).
|SOCCER
|Major League Soccer
LOS ANGELES FC — Signed F Stipe Biuk from Hajduk Split (Croatia) pending receipt of his international transfer certificate (ITC) and P-1 visa.
