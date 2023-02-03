|BASEBALL
|Major League Baseball
|American League
CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Acquired RHP Franklin German from Boston in exchange for RHP Theo Denlinger. Designated RHP Jason Bilous for assignment.
KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Agreed to terms with RHP Zack Greinke on a one-year contract.
|BASKETBALL
|Women's National Basketball League
PHOENIX MERCURY — Re-signed G Sophie Cunningham to a multi-year contract.
|HOCKEY
|National Hockey League
DALLAS STARS — Reassigned C Antonio Stranges from Texas (AHL) to Idaho (ECHL).
WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Re-signed C Dylan Strome to a five-year contract extension.
|American Hockey League
CLEVELAND MONSTERS — Signed G Hunter Vorva to a professional tryout contract (PTO).
TORONTO MARLIES — Recalled F Brandon Kruse from Newfoundland (ECHL).
WILKES-BARRE/SCRANTON PENGUINS — Signed RW Justin Addamo to a professional tryout contract (PTO).
|SOCCER
|Major League Soccer
NEW YORK CITY FC — Acquired D Braian Cufre on loan from RCD Mallorca (LaLiga) through the end of the 2023 season, pending receipt of his international transfer certificate (ITC) and P-1 visa.
NEW YORK RED BULLS — Signed F Dante Vanzeir to a four-year contract, pending receipt of his international transfer certificate (ITC) and P-1 visa.
|COLLEGE
OKLAHOMA CITY — Named Coby Mackin assistant athletics director for internal affairs.
