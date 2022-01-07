|BASEBALL
|Minor League Baseball
|Frontier League
EVANSVILLE OTTERS — Signed OF Jeffrey Baez, INFs Gary Mattis and Jomar Reyes.
SCHAUMBURG BOOMERS — Released 1B Braston Davidson.
WASHINGTON WILD THINGS — Signed RHP Hayden Pearce.
|BASKETBALL
|National Basketball Association
NBA — Fined Portland C Jusuf Nurkic and Miami G Tyler Herro an undisclosed amount for their roles in an on-court altercation in a game on Jan. 5.
BOSTON CELTICS — Waived F Jabari Parker.
MILWAUKEE BUCKS — Signed G Langston Galloway to a 10-day contract. Signed G Jeff Dowtin to a 10-day contract.
NEW ORLEANS PELICANS — Waived F Gary Clark.
OKLAHOMA CITY THUNDER — Waived G Miye Oni.
TORONTO RAPTORS — Signed F D.J. Wilson to a 10-day contract.
UTAH JAZZ — Signed C Norvel Pelle to a 10-day contract.
|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
ARIZONA CARDINALS — Designated DL J.J. Watt to return from injured reserve to practice. Promoted CB Kevin Peterson from the practice squad to the active roster. Activated S Javon Hagan from the practice squad reserve/COVID-19 list.
CAROLINA PANTHERS — Activated CB Jaycee Horn from the reserve/COVID-19 list.
CLEVELAND BROWNS — Placed DE Joe Jackson on the practice squad reserve/COVID-19 list.
DENVER BRONCOS — Placed DBs Ronald Darby and Patrick Surtain on injured reserve. Placed DB Nate Hairston on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Promoted S Ha Ha Clinton-Dix from the practice squad to the active roster. Signed OL Quinn Bailey and WR Tyrie Cleveland to the active roster. Activated K Brandon McManus and P Sam Martin from the reserve/COVID-19 list.
GREEN BAY PACKERS — Activated CB Jaire Alexander off the reserve/COVID-19 list.
HOUSTON TEXANS — Signed RB Rex Burkhead to a contract extension through the 2022 season.
JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Activated DL Dawuane Smoot from injured reserve. Activated OL Jared Hocker from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Placed QB C.J. Beathard on the reserve/COVID-19 list.
KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Placed OL Lucas Niang on injured reserve.
LAS VEGAS RAIDERS — Signed LB Wil Compton.
NEW YORK JETS — Placed WR Braxton Berrios on injured reserve. Waived DE Vinny Curry from the non-football injury list.
PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Activated C Jason Kelce from the reserve/COVID-19 list.
PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Activated WR Diontae Johnson from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Placed LB Buddy Johnson on injured reserve. Signed G Nate Gilliam to the practice squad. Released WRs Rico Bussey and Damion Willis from the practice squad.
SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Activated CB Aubry Thomas from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Waived TE Tanner Hudson.
TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Placed OLB Shaquil Barrett on the reserve/COVID-19 list.
WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM— Placed DL David Bada on the practice squad reserve/COVID-19 list.
|HOCKEY
|National Hockey League
ANAHEIM DUCKS — Returned RW Buddy Robinson from taxi squad to San Diego (AHL). Recalled G Olle Eriksson from San Diego.
BOSTONS BRUINS — Recalled RW Steven Fogarty and G Troy Grosenick from Providence (AHL) to the taxi squad.
BUFFALO SABRES — Reassigned D Ethan Prow and Fs Ryan MacInnis and Brett Murray to Rochester (AHL).
CAROLINA HURRICANES — Recalled G Alex Lyon from Chicago (AHL).
CHICAGO BLACKHAWKS — Reactivated RW Brett Connolly from suspension.
COLUMBUS BLUE JACKETS — Reassigned Ds Scott Harrington and Jake Christiansen to Cleveland (AHL).
DALLAS STARS — Reassigned D Thomas Harley to Texas (AHL).
LOS ANGELES KINGS — Reassigned G Jacob Ingham from Ontario (AHL) to Greenville (ECHL).
MINNESOTA WILD — Recalled F Kyle Rau from Iowa (AHL) to the taxi squad.
NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Assigned F Alexander Holtz and D Kevin Bahl to Utica (AHL). Recalled F A.J. Greer and D Colton White to the taxi squad.
OTTAWA SENATORS — Returned RW Logan Shaw from the taxi squad to Belleville (AHL).
PHILADELPHIA FLYERS — Reassigned D Mason Millman from Lehigh Valley (AHL) to Reading (ECHL).
PITTSBURGH PENGUINS — Returned C Radim Zohorna to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (AHL).
ST. LOUIS BLUES — Reassigned G Colten Ellis and F Mathias Laferriere from Springfield (AHL) to Worcester (ECHL).
TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS — Recalled RW Joey Anderson and C Brett Seney from Toronto (AHL) to the taxi squad.
VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS — Assigned C Adam Brooks to Henderson (AHL) for conditioning. Returned G Dylan Ferguson to Henderson.
|American Hockey League
ABBOTSFORD CANUCKS — Released D Cameron Schilling.
BELLEVILLE SENATORS — Assigned F Kameron Kielly to Atlanta (ECHL). Returned D Chris Martenet to Toledo (ECHL).
CHICAGO WOLVES — Assigned F Kyle Marino to Idaho (ECHL).
GRAND RAPIDS GRIFFINS — Returned F Max Humitz to Kalamazoo.
MILWAUKEE ADMIRALS — Assigned D Jake McLaughlin and F Robert Carpenter to Florida (ECHL).
ROCKFORD ICEHOGS — Signed LW Brandon Pirri to a professional tryout contract (PTO).
SAN JOSE BARRACUDA — Released G Michael Murphy from an amateur tryout contract.
SPRINGFIELD THUNDERBIRDS — Signed D Jordan Henry to a professional tryout contract (PTO).
SYRACUSE CRUNCH — Signed LW P.C. Labrie to a standard player contract.
TUCSON ROADRUNNERS — Acquired LW Cedric Lacroix. Returned D Quinn Wichers, Fs Logan Nelson, Stephen Bayliss and Max Coatta to Rapid City (ECHL).
UTICA COMETS — Assigned Fs Jordan Kaplan and Patrick Grasso to Adironcack (ECHL).
|East Caost Hockey League
ADIRONDACK THUNDER — Placed F Colin Long on reserve. Acquired D Kyle Thacker from Cincinnati.
ALLEN AMERICANS — Acquired G Tom Hodges as an emergency backup goalie (EBUG). Activated F J.D. Dudek from injured reserve. Placed F Tyler Poulsen on the commissioner's exempt list. Loaned G Hayden Lavigne to Manitoba.
ATLANTA GLADIATORS — Activated F Luke Nogard from the commissioner's exempt list. Traded F Dean Balsamo to Kalamazoo.
CINCINNATI CYCLONES — Signed D Bryan Etter. Activated F Luigi Caporusso from the commissioner's exempt list. Placed D Johnny Coughlin on the commissioner's exempt list.
FLORIDA EVERBLADES — Released F Derek Ciminelli. Signed Fs Nolan Sheeran and Shawn Bates.
FORT WAYNE KOMETS — Signed G Mario Culina.
GREENVILLE SWAMP RABBITS — Activated G Evan Fitzpatrick and F Shawn Cameron from the commissioner's exempt list. Placed D Connor Russell on reserve.
IDAHO STEELHEADS — Acquired F Mason Mitchell from Cincinnati and placed on reserve.
INDY FUEL — Acquired G Ben Pulley as an emergency backup goalie (EBUG). Activated F Karl El-Mir and D Pavel Vorobei from reserve. Loaned G Michael Lackey to Chicago (AHL).
IOWA HEARTLANDERS — Activated F Ryan Kuffner from reserve. Placed F Michael Johnstone on the commissioner's exempt list.
JACKSONVILLE ICEMEN — Released F Colin Markison. Signed F Josh Koepplinger.
KALAMAZOO WINGS — Activated F Kyle Blaney, Ds Tyler Rockwell and Michael Davies from the commissioner's exempt list.
KANSAS CITY MAVERICKS — Acquired F Bailey Conger from Fort Wayne. Signed D Nate Widman. Placed D Willie Corrin on the commissioner's exempt list.
NORFOLK ADMIRALS — Activated Fs Marly Quince and Chase Lang from the commissioner's exempt list. Placed Ds Kyle Rhodes, Carter Robertson, Fs Anthony Collins and Blake Murray on the commissioner's exempt list. Released G Chris Pascal as an emergency backup goalie (EBUG).
ORLANDO SOLAR BEARS — Placed D Andrew McLean on reserve.
RAPID CITY RUSH — Placed F Garrett Klotz and D Callum Fryer on reserve.
READING ROYALS — Activated F Grant Cooper from reserve. Placed F Kenny Hausinger on reserve.
TOLEDO WALLEYE — Activated F Brandon Schultz from injured reserve. Placed D Cole Fraser on the commissioner's exempt list.
TROIS-RIVIERES LIONS — Claimed D Philippe Bureau-Blais from Maine.
WHEELING NAILERS — Claimed G Brody Claeys from Worcester. Acquired G Rob Behling as an emergency backup goalie (EBUG). Activated Fs Cameron Hough and Bobby Hampton from the commissioner's exempt list. Placed D Adam Smith on the commissioner's exempt list.
WORCESTER RAILERS — Loaned D Nick Albano to Charlotte (AHL).
|SOCCER
|Major League Soccer
ATLANTA UNITED — Signed G Vicente Reyes and M Jonanthan Villal, pending their league federation approval.
COLORADO RAPIDS — Signed Ds Steven Beitashour and Drew Moore to one-year contracts.
LA GALAXY — Signed M Raheem Edwards to a three-year contract.
ORANGE COUNTY SC — Signed D Danilo Acosta.
ORLANDO CITY SC — Signed M César Araújo from Montevideo Wanderers Fútbol Club of Uruguay's Liga Profesional de Primera División on a three-year contract, pending the receipt of his P-1 Visa and international transfer certificate (ITC).