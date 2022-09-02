|BASEBALL
|Major League Baseball
|American League
BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Sent RHP Denyi Reyes outright to Norfolk (IL).
BOSTON RED SOX — Placed RHP Zack Kelly on the paternity list. Recalled RHP Tyler Danish from Worcester.
CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Placed OF Luis Robert on the paternity list. Selected the contract of OF Mark Payton from Charlotte (IL). Transferred LHP Aaron Bummer from the 15-day IL to the 60-day IL.
CLEVELAND GUARDIANS — Placed RHPs Zach Plesac and Aaron Civale on the 15-day IL, retroactive to August 30. Recalled LHP Kirk McCarty and RHP Xzavion Curry from Columbus (IL).
KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Designated RHP Daniel Mengden for assignment. Recalled RHP Wyatt Mills from Omaha (IL).
NEW YORK YANKEES — Sent RHP Luis Severino to Tampa (FSL) on a rehab assignment.
|National League
LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Reinstated RHP Blake Treinen from the 60-day IL. Designated RHP Jake Reed for assignment.
MIAMI MARLINS — Recalled RHP Jeff Brigham and OF Bryan De La Cruz from Jacksonville.
SAN DIEGO PADRES — Recalled OF Matt Beaty and RHP Reiss Knehr from El Paso (PCL).
|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
ARIZONA CARDINALS — Signed DL Andrew Brown to the practice squad. Signed S Jalen Thompson to a three-year contract extension.
CHICAGO BEARS — Released DL Micah Drew-Treadway from the practice squad. Signed OL Zach Thomas to the practice squad.
CINCINNATI BENGALS — Re-signed QB Brandon Allen, S Michael J. Thomas and RB Trayveon Williams. Placed S Tycen Anderson and OT Isaiah Prince on injured reserve. Waived G Lamont Gaillard from injured reserve with a settlement.
DETROIT LIONS — Signed RB Jermar Jefferson to the practice squad.
GREEN BAY PACKERS — Signed S Micah Abernathy to the practice squad. Released CB Rico Gafford from the practice squad. Released TEs Nate Becker and Alize Mack from injured reserve with settlements.
HOUSTON TEXANS — Released WR Chris Conley. Signed TE O.J. Howard.
JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Signed K James Mccourt, S Josh Thompson and WR Seth Williams to the practice squad.
LAS VEGAS RAIDERS — Released TE Jacob Hollister and LB Tae Davis from injured reserve with settlements.
LOS ANGELES CHARGERS — Re-signed RB Larry Rountree to the practice squad.
LOS ANGELES RAMS — Re-signed DB Jake Gervase.
MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Signed QB David Blough to the practice squad.
PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Signed LB Davion Taylor to the practice squad. Released TE Jaeden Graham from injured reserve with a settlement.
PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Signed RB Jason Huntley and DT Renell Wren to the practice squad.
SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Signed DE Jabari Zuniga and LB Joshua Onujiogu to the practice squad.
TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Released CB Rashard Robinson from injured reserve with a settlement.
TENNESSEE TITANS — Placed OLB Harold Landry on injured reserve. Claimed OLB Derrek Tuszak off waivers from Pittsburgh.
|HOCKEY
|East Coast Hockey League
WORCESTER RAILERS — Re-signed F Chris Ordoobadi.
|SOCCER
|Major League Soccer
NEW YORK RED BULLS — Terminated the loan of D Tom Edwards. Terminated the contract of F Tyler Pasher.
|National Women's Soccer League
WASHINGTON SPIRIT — Named Albertin Montoya interim head coach.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.