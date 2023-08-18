BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
MLB — Suspended San Francisco manager Gabe Kapler for one game and fined him an undisclosed amount for returning to the dugout following his ejection during an August 15 game against Tampa Bay.
American League
CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Placed OF/DH Eloy Jimenez on the paternity list. Recalled INF Lenyn Sosa from Charlotte (IL).
CLEVELAND GUARDIANS — Designated LHP Daniel Norris for assignment. Placed C Cam Gallagher on the 7-day IL and RHP Michael Kelly on the 15-day IL. Recalled RHPs Hunter Gaddis, James Karinchak and LHP Tim Herrin from Columbus (IL). Selected the contract of C Zack Collins from Columbus.
DETROIT TIGERS — Reinstated SS Javier Baez from the bereavement list. Optioned SS Isan Diaz to Toledo (IL). Recalled LHP Joey Wentz from Toledo.
KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Reinstated RHP Taylor Clarke from the 15-day IL. Optioned RHP Max Castillo to Omaha (IL).
LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Placed 1B C.J. Cron on the 10-day IL, retroactive to August 16. Designated C Chad Wallach for assignment. Transferred 3B Anthony Rendon from the 10-day IL to the 60-day IL. Reinstated C Logan O'Hoppe from the 60-day IL. Selected the contract of 1B Nolan Schaunuel from Rocket City (SL).
MINNESOTA TWINS — Sent RHP Joe Ryan to St. Paul (IL) on a rehab assignment.
NEW YORK YANKEES — Recalled RHP Greg Weissert from Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.
TORONTO BLUE JAYS —Reinstated OF Kevin Kiermaier from the 10-day IL and RHP Trevor Richards from the 15-day IL. Optioned OF Nathan Lukes and RHP Jay Jackson to Buffalo (IL).
National League
CHICAGO CUBS — Claimed RHP Edwin Uceta off waivers from the New York Mets and optioned him to Iowa (IL).
CINCINNATI REDS — Released RHP Luke Weaver.
MIAMI MARLINS — Sent RHP J.T. Chargois to Jupiter (FSL) on a rehab assignment.
NEW YORK METS — Recalled LHP Joey Lucchesi from Syracuse (IL). Optioned RHP Grant Hartwig to Syracuse.
PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Reinstated INF Ji Hwan Bae from the 10-day IL. Optioned INF Jared Triolo to Indianapolis (IL). Sent RHP Dauri Moreta to Indianapolis on a rehab assignment.
ST. LOUIS CARDINALS —Placed LF Lars Nootbar on the 10-day IL, retroactive to August 17. Selected the contract of SS Masyn Winn from Memphis (IL).
SAN DIEGO PADRES — Sent RHP Drew Carlton to the Arizona Complex League (ACL) on a rehab assignment.
SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Placed INF Mark Mathias on the 10-day IL, retroactive to August 14.
WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Sent RHP Tanner Rainey to Fredericksburg (CRL) on a rehab assignment.
Minor League Baseball
Atlantic League
LONG ISLAND DUCKS — Reinstated RHP Joe Iorio to the active list. Placed RHP Merandy Gonzalez on the IL, retroactive to August 14.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
ARIZONA CARDINALS — Signed OL Braylon Jones to a one-year contract.
BALTIMORE RAVENS — Signed OLB Jadeveon Clowney to a one-year contract. Waived CB Jordan Swann with an injury designation and DB Jaquan Amos with an injury settlement.
CHICAGO BEARS — Placed LB Buddy Johnson on injured reserve after clearing waivers.
DETROIT LIONS — Waived WR Denzel Mims with an injury designation. Signed WR Jason Moore.
GREEN BAY PACKERS — Named Maureen Smith chief financial officer.
HOUSTON TEXANS — Signed RB Larry Rountree. Waived OL Keaton Sutherland.
INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Placed DE Genard Avery on injured reserve. Signed WR James Washington. Waived WR Malik Turner with an injury designation.
LOS ANGELES CHARGERS — Waived OT Nicolas Melsop from injured reserve with a settlement.
MIAMI DOLPHINS — Waived DB Mark Gilbert from injured reserve with a settlement.
SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Waived DT Anthony Montalvo. Placed WR Ra'Shaun Henry on injured reserve after clearing waivers.
HOCKEY
Minor League Hockey
American Hockey League
MILWAUKEE ADMIRALS — Signed F Kevin Wall to a two-year contract.
ECHL
WORCESTER RAILERS — Signed D John Copeland.
SOCCER
Major League Soccer
VANCOUVER WHITECAPS FC — Placed G Thomas Hasal on the season-ending injury list.
MLS NEXT Pro
COLUMBUS CREW 2 — Signed M Cole Mrowka.
U.S Soccer Federation
U.S. WOMEN'S NATIONAL TEAM — Announced Kate Margkraf has decided not to continue as general manager.
COLLEGE
YORK (NY) — Named Brahim Chhab head men's soccer coach.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.