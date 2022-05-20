|BASEBALL
|Major League Baseball
|American League
BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Assigned LHP Logan Allen outright to Norfolk (IL) after he cleared waivers.
BOSTON RED SOX — Reinstated RHP Michael Wacha from the 15-day IL. Optioned RHP Ryan Brasier to Worcester (IL).
CLEVELAND GUARDIANS — Designated RHP Luis Oviedo for assignment. Activated 1B Josh Naylor from the 10-day IL. Optioned SS Richie Palacios to Columbus (IL).
CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Reinstated RHP Michael Kopech from the paternity list. Optioned RHP Ryan Burr to Charlotte (IL).
DETROIT TIGERS — Placed RHP Will Vest on the IL. Selected the contract of RHP Drew Carlton from Toledo (IL). Claimed INF/OF Brendon Davis off waivers from LA Angels and optioned him to Toledo. RHPs Elvin Rodriguez and Ricardo Pinto are with the team in Cleveland as members of the taxi squad.
KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Transferred SS Adalberto Mondesi from the 10-day IL to the 60-day IL. Selected the contract of LHP Foster Griffin from Omaha (IL). Optioned RHP Carlos Hernandez to Omaha. Recalled RHP Matt Peacock from Omaha.
SEATTLE MARINERS — Reinstated RHP Matt Festa from the 15-day IL. Optioned RHP Wyatt Mills to Tacoma (PCL).
TEXAS RANGERS — Recalled RHP Nick Snyder from Round Rock (PCL). Optioned RHP Josh Sborz to Round Rock.
|National League
ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Recalled OF Jake McCarthy from the taxi squad. Optioned RHP Jacob Webb to Reno (PCL).
CINCINNATI REDS — Activated 1B Jeoy Votto. Placed RHPs Joel Kuhnell and Tyler Mahle, 2B Brandon Drury and CF Albert Almora Jr. on the restricted list. Assigned SS Jose Barrero to Louisville (IL) on a rehab assignment. Placed LHP Ross Detwiler on the bereavement list. Selected the contracts of 2B Taylor Motter, RF Aristides Aquino and RHP Graham Ashcroft from Louisville.
MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Reinstated OF Andrew McCutchen from the IL. Optioned RHP Trevor Kelley to Nashville (IL).
ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Placed LF Tyler O'Neill on the 10-day IL. Selected the contract of 3B Nolan Gorman from Memphis (IL). Transferred RHP Jack Flaherty from teh 10-day IL to the 60-day IL.
|Minor League
|Atlantic League
LONG ISLAND DUCKS — Signed and activated RHP Chris Cepeda. Reinstated OF Lew Ford. Placed LHPs Brady Feigl on IL, retroactive to May 18 and Stephen Tarpley, retroactive to May 19.
|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
BALTIMORE RAVENS — Signed DT Travis Jones to a four-year contract.
CINCINNATI BENGALS — Signed CB Cam Taylor-Britt and DE Jeff Gunter.
GREEN BAY PACKERS — Released K J.J. Molson.
INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Signed TE Jelani Woods and OT Bernhard Raimann to four-year contracts.
LAS VEGAS RAIDERS — Signed WR Jordan Veasy.
PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Signed DE DeMarvin Leal to a rookie contract.
|Canadian Football League
WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Signed DB Tyrell Ford. Signed OL Liam Dobson to a two-year contract.
|HOCKEY
|National Hockey League
DALLAS STARS — Announced that head coach Rick Bowness will be stepping away and assistant coaches John Steven, Derek Laxdal and Todd Nelson will also not be returning next season.
|SOCCER
|Major League Soccer
FC DALLAS — Announced Fs Paul Arriola and Jesús Ferreira have been called up by U.S. Men's National Team.
NASHVILLE SC — Announced D Walker Zimmerman was added to the United States Men's National Team roster for the upcoming international matches.
NEW ENGLAND REVOLUTION — Announced G Matt Turner has been named to the U.S. Men's National Team roster for the USA's final set of home matches before the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.
NEW YORK RED BULLS — Announced D Aaron Long was selected to the United States Men's National Team roster for their upcoming June friendlies and CONCACAF Nations League matches.
SAN JOSE EARTHQUAKES — Named John Wolyniec technical director of operations overseeing player development/scouting and roster management.
SPORTING KC — Announced M Marinos Tzionis has been selected to the Cyprus Men's National Team for four matches in the 2022-23 UEFA Nations League next month.
|COLLEGE
BUTLER — Named Tyler Watson men's basketball strength and conditioning coach and Andrew Lentz coordinator of men's basketball operations.
MILWAUKEE — Named Jose Winston assistant coach for men's basketball.
