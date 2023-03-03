BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
American League

MINNESOTA TWINS — Optioned RHP Jordan Balazovic to St. Paul (IL).

Minor League Baseball
Frontier League

GATEWAY GRIZZLIES — Signed RHP Sam Gardner to a contract extension.

TRI-CITY VALLEYCATS — Traded OD Denis Phipps to Charleston (Atlantic League).

WASHINGTON WILD THINGS — Acquired RHP Angel Landazuri from Southern (Atlantic League).

BASKETBALL
National Basketball Association

CLEVELAND CAVALIERS — Signed G Sam Merrill to a 10-day contract.

DETROIT PISTONS — Signed F Eugene Omoruyi to a 10-day contract.

WASHINGTON WIZARDS — Signed G Jamaree Bouyea to a 10-day contract.

Women's National Basketball Association

PHOENIX MERCURY — Named Tully Bevilaqua assistant coach.

FOOTBALL
National Football League

BUFFALO BILLS — Re-signed OL Ike Boeetger to a one-year contract.

WASHINGTON COMMANDERS — Signed WR Marcus Kemp.

HOCKEY
National Hockey League

ANAHEIM DUCKS — Acquired LW Brock McGinn and a 2023 third-round draft pick from Pittsburgh in exchange for D Dmitry Kulikov.

ARIZONA COYOTES — Recalled F Reece Vitelli from Tucson. Acquired F Brett Ritchie and D Connor Mackey from Calgary in exchange for F Nick Ritchie and D Troy Stecher.

BOSTON BRUINS — Returned C Jakub Lauko to Providence (AHL).

BUFFALO SABRES — Re-signed G Ike Boettger to a one-year contract.

CALGARY FLAMES — Returned RW Walker Duehr and LW Jakob Pelletier to Calgary (AHL).

CHICAGO BLACKHAWKS — Assigned RW David Gust and D Isaak Phillips to Rockford (AHL). Activated D Nikita Zaitsev from reserve. Recalled LW Anders Bjork from Chicago (AHL). Returned RW Joey Anderson to Rockford.

COLORADO AVALANCHE — Recalled G Keith Kinkaid from Colorado (AHL).

COLUMBUS BLUE JACKETS — Loaned C Cole Sillinger to Cleveland (AHL).

DALLAS STARS — Returned C Fredrik Karlstrom, C Fredrick Olofsson, G Matthew Murray and G Adam Scheel to Texas (AHL). Reassigned G Adam Scheel to Idaho (ECHL) from Texas (AHL).

EDMONTON OILERS — Recalled D Philip Broberg and F Devin Shore to Bakersfield (AHL).

FLORIDA PANTHERS — Returned C Zac Dalpe and G Alex Lyon to Charlotte (AHL).

LOS ANGELES KINGS — Returned F Quinton Byfield and C Rasmus Kupari to Ontario (AHL).

MINNESOTA WILD — Acquired a 2023 second-round draft pick and a 2024 fifth-round draft pick from Buffalo in exchange for LW Jordan Greenway. Acquired C Oskar Sundqvist from Detroit in exchange for a 2023 fourth-round draft pick. Acquired D John Klingberg from Anaheim in exchange for D Andrej Susty and the rights to F Nikita Nesterenko and a 2025 fourth-round draft pick.

MONTREAL CANADIENS — Acquired C Frederic Allard and a 2024 fifth-round draft pick from Los Angeles in exchange for C Nate Schnarr. Loaned D Frederic Allard to Laval (AHL).

NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Returned F Luke Evangelista, C Mark Jankowski, C Zach Sanford, RW Kiefer Sherwood, RW Phil Tomasino and LW John Leonard to Milwaukee (AHL). Signed D Dante Fabio and G Kevin Lankinen to one-year contracts. Acquired F Rasmus Asplund from Buffalo in exchange for a 2025 seventh-round draft pick.

NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Acquired F Curtis Lazar from Vancouver in exchange from a fourth-round 2024 draft pick. Loaned and recalled D Kevin Bahl and G Akira Schmid to Utica (AHL). Assigned F Graeme Clark to Utica.

PHILADELPHIA FLYERS — Activated C Tanner Laczynski from injured reserve. Acquired LW Brendan Lemieux and a 2024 fifth-round draft pick from Los Angeles in exchange for C Zack MacEwen.

PITTSBURGH PENGUINS — Reassigned LWs Drake Caggiula and Drew O'Connor to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton on loan. Acquired D Tony Sund from San Jose n exchange for a conditional 2024 fifth-round draft pick and a 2023 seventh-round draft pick.

ST. LOUIS BLUES — Acquired LW Jakub Vrana from Detroit in exchange for C Dylan McLaughlin and a seventh-round 2025 draft pick.

TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING — Reassigned D Darren Raddysh to Syracuse (AHL). Reassigned LW Jaydon Dureau from Orlando (ECHL) to Syracuse.

WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Recalled D Gabriel Carlsson and D Vincent Iorio from Hershey (AHL). Returned D Dylan McIlrath and C Aliaksei Protas to Hershey.

WINNIPEG JETS — Acquired LW Vladislav Namestnikov from San Jose in exchange for a 2025 fourth-round draft pick.

American Hockey League

CALGARY WRANGLERS — Recalled F Calder Brooks from Rapid City (ECHL) loan.

CHARLOTTW CHECKERS — Released

COACHELLA FIREBIRDS — Returned D Jake McLaughlin to Kansas City (ECHL).

ROCKFORD ICEHOGS — Acquired RW Rocco Grimaldi and LW Logan Nijhoff from San Diego and loaned Nijhoff to Indy (ECHL).

TUCSON ROADRUNNERS — Recalled F Reece Vitelli from Atlanta (ECHL).

ECHL

CINCINNATI CYCLONES — Signed F Adam Berg to a standard player contract.

IDAHO STEELHEADS — Acquired G Mario Vrab from the emergency backup goalie list (EBUG).

RAPID CITY RUSH — Loaned D Tyson Helgesen to Calgary (AHL). Signed D Alex Carlson to a standard player contract.

SOCCER
Major League Soccer

COLORADO RAPIDS — Loaned D Gustavo Vallecilla to Columbus for the remainder of the season in exchange for $175,000 in general allocation money.

NEW YORK CITY FC — Acquired M Santiago Rodriguez from Montevideo City Torque on a designated player contract through the 2027 MLS season.

National Women's Soccer League

ORLANDO PRIDE — Named Yolanda Thomas assistant coach.

WASHINGTON SPIRIT — Signed M Chloe Ricketts to a three-year contract.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

