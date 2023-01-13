|BASEBALL
|Major League Baseball
|American League
BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Traded INF/OF Luis De La Cruz to the New York Mets as the player to be named later to complete a Dec. 21, 2022 trade for C James McCann.
CLEVELAND GUARDIANS — Agreed to terms with RHPs Shane Bieber, Aaron Civale, Zach Plesac, James Karinchak and Cal Quantrill, 1B-OF Josh Naylor and SS Amed Rosario on one-year contracts.
KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Named Mike Jirschele manager, Dane Johnson pitching coach, Bijan Rademacher hitting coach, Chris Nelson assistant hitting coach, Yannick Plante strength and conditioning coach, James Stone athletic trainer and Mike Brown coordinator of clubhouse operations for Omaha (IL). Named Tommy Shields manager, Larry Carter pitching coach, Andy LaRoche hitting coach, Kevin Kuntz assistant coach, Danny Acola athletic trainer and Danny Helmer coordinator of clubhouse operations for Northwest Arkansas (TL). Named Brooks Conrad manager, Derrick Lewis pitching coach, Ryan Powers hitting coach, David Noworyta bench coach, Brad Groleau athletic trainer, Joe Pedulla strength and conditioning coach and Matt Resar coordinator of clubhouse operations for Quad Cities (ML). Named Tony Pena Jr. manager, John Habyan pitching coach, Matt Schmidt bench coach, Nevan Dominguez athletic trainer, Ted Elsner strength and conditioning coach and Christian Andreas coordinator of clubhouse operations for Columbia (CRL). Named Jesus Azuaje manager, Julio Pimentel, Mark Davis and Jesus Delgado pitching coaches, Ramon Castro hitting coach, Alejandro Gomez assistant hitting coach, Kazuma Fukuzumi and Jeremy Goldklang athletic trainers, and Todd Jansen coordinator of clubhouse operations for the Arizona Complex League. Named Ramon Martinez and Sergio De Luna managers, Jose Veras and Christopher Marte pitching coaches, Wilson Betemit Sr. and Fernando Martinez hitting coaches, Joel Riveral assistant hitting coach, Quilvio Veras Sr. and Onil Joseph bench coaches, Jesus Atencio assistant coach, David Archer, Alessandro Bertozza, Martin Berroa and Manuel Plaza athletic trainers and Marcos Sierra and Jose Rosario strength and conditioning coaches for the Dominican Summer League.
MINNESOTA TWINS — Agreed to terms with RHPs Jorge Alcala, Jorge Lopez, Tyler Mahle, Chris Paddack and Emilio Pagan, LHP Caleb Thielbar and SS Kyle Farmer on one-year contracts. Sent RHP Blayne Enlow outright to Wichita (TL).
OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Agreed to terms with INF/OF Tony Kemp and OF Ramon Laureano on one-year contracts. Agreed to terms with RHP Shintaro Fujinami on a one-year contract. Designated RHP Tyler Cyr for assignment.
SEATTLE MARINERS — Agreed to terms with INF Ty France, C Tom Murphy and RHP Paul Sewald on one-year contracts.
TEXAS RANGERS — Agreed to terms with LHPs Taylor Hearn and Brett Martin , RHP Jonathan Hernandez and 1B Nathaniel Lowe on one-year contracts.
TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Agreed to terms with INFs Cavan Biggio, Santiago Espinal and Vladimir Guerrero Jr., RHPs Adam Cimber, Trevor Richards, Jrodan Romano, Erik Swanson and Trent Thornton, OF Daulton Varsho, LHP Tim Mayza and C Danny Jansen on one-year contracts.
|National League
ATLANTA BRAVES — Agreed to terms with RHPs Joe Jimenez and Dennis Santana and LHPs Lucas Luetge and A.J. Minter on one-year contracts.
CHICAGO CUBS — Agreed to terms with 1B Eric Hosmer on a one-year contract. Designated RHP Mark Leiter Jr. for assignment.
CINCINNATI REDS — Agreed to terms with RHP Luke Weaver on a one-year contract. Designated 3B Matt Reynolds for assignment.
COLORADO ROCKIES — Agreed to terms with LHP Austin Gomber on a one-year contract. Named Pedro Lopez manager, Warren Schaeffer third base and infield coach, Bobby Meacham bench coach, Chris Michalak pitching coach and Jordan Pacheco hitting coach for Albuquerque (PCL). Named Chris Denorfia manager, Luis Lopez bench coach, Blaine Beatty pitching coach and Tom Sutaris hitting coach for Hartford (EL). Named Robinson Cancel manager, Joe Mikulik bench coach, Ryan Kibler pitching coach and Zach Osborne hitting coach for Spokane (NL). Named Steve Solix manager, Cesar Galvez bench coach, Mark Brewer pitching coach and Nic Wilson hitting coach for Fresno (CAL). Named Fred Ocasio manager, Julio Campos bench coach, Dave Burba and Helma Rodriguez pitching coaches and Trevor Burmeister hitting coaches for Arizona Complex League. Named Mauricio Gonzalez and Eugenio Jose managers, Sam Deduno pitching coach, Florentino Nunez and Felix Rosario hitting coaches for the Dominican Summer League.
MIAMI MARLINS — Agreed to terms with RHPs JT Chargois and Pablo Lopez, INFs Garrett Cooper and Joey Wendle, LHP Tanner Scott and C Jacob Stallings on one-year contracts.
MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Agreed to terms with SS Willy Adames, C Victor Caratini, 1B Rowdy Tellez, INFs Keston Hiura, Abraham Toro and Luis Urias, LHPs Eric Lauer and Hoby Milner and RHPs Devin Williams and Brandon Woodruff on one-year contracts.
NEW YORK METS — Agreed to terms with INFs Pete Alonso and Luis Guillorme, RHPs Jeff Brigham, Elieser Hernandez and Drew Smith and C Tomas Nido on one-year contracts.
PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Agreed to terms with RHPs J.T. Brubaker, Mitch Keller, Duane Underwood Jr. and Robert Stephenson on one-year contracts.
ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Agreed to terms with RHPs Jack Flaherty, Jordan Hicks and Dakota Hudson, LHP Jordan Montgomery, INF Tommy Edmun, C Andrew Knizer and OF Tyler O'Neill on one-year contracts.
SAN DIEGO PADRES — Agreed to terms with LHPs Josh Hader, Tim Hill and Adrian Morejon, INF Jake Cronenworth, C Austin Nola, and OFs Juan Soto and Trent Grisham on one-year contracts.
SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Agreed to terms with RHPs John Brebbia, Jakob Junis, Tyler Rogers and Logan Webb, INFs J.D. Davis and Thairo Estrada, INF/OF LaMonte Wade Jr. and OF Austin Slater on one-year contracts.
WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Agreed to terms with RHPs Hunter Harvey, Victor Arano, Kyle Finnegan and Carl Edwards Jr. and OF Lane Thomas on one-year contracts.
|Minor League Baseball
|Frontier League
EVANSVILLE OTTERS — Released C John Anthon and INF Tanner Craig.
QUEBEC CAPITALES — Signed RHP Abdiel Saldana.
|BASKETBALL
|National Basketball Association
BROOKLYN NETS — Signed G Dru Smith to a two-way contract.
|Women's National Basketball Association
ATLANTA DREAM — Acquired G Danielle Robinson from Indiana in exchange for G Kristy Wallace.
|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Promoted OL Coy Cronk from the practice squad to the active roster.
LOS ANGELES CHARGERS — Promoted RB Larry Roundtree and DT David Moa from the practice squad to the active roster.
PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Signed OL Julian Good-Jones to a reserve/futures contract.
SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Promoted CB Janoris Jenkins and RB Tevin Coleman from the practice squad to the active roster.
SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Signed RB Tony Jones Jr. to the active roster. Waived DT Isaiah Mack. Promoted WR Cade Johnson and LB Alexander Johnson from the practice squad to the active roster.
|HOCKEY
|National Hockey League
ARIZONA COYOTES — Assigned G David Tendeck from Tucson (AHL) to Atlanta (ECHL).
BOSTON BRUINS — Returned LW Joona Koppanen to Providence (AHL).
BUFFALO SABRES — Recalled F Jack Quinn from Rochester (AHL). Loaned F Peyton Krebs to Rochester.
CALGRY FLAMES — Returned C Radim Zohorna to Calgary (AHL).
CHICAGO BLACKHAWKS — Returned LW Lukas Reichel to Rockford (AHL).
COLUMBUS BLUE JACKETS — Assigned G Jet Greaves to Cleveland (AHL). Returned RW Trey Fix-Wolansky to Cleveland.
DETROIT RED WINGS — Reassigned D Donovan Sebrango from Grand Rapids (AHL) to Toledo (ECHL).
MINNESOTA WILD — Recalled LW Joseph Cramarossa from Iowa (AHL).
NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Returned G Yaroslav Askarov to Milwaukee (AHL). Reassigned G Tomas Vomacka to Milwaukee.
PITTSBURGH PENGUINS — Recalled D Mark Friedman from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (AHL).
ST. LOUIS BLUES — Reassigned D Dmitri Samorukov to Springfield (AHL).
WINNIPEG JETS — Recalled C Jansen Harkins from Manitoba (AHL). Reassigned D Ville Heinola to Manitoba.
|American Hockey League
BELLEVILLE SENATORS — Recalled G Logan Flodell.
CHICAGO WOLVES — Returned F Logan Lambdin to Kalamazoo (ECHL).
CLEVELAND MONSTERS — Acquired C Patrick Grasso and G Darion Hanson.
GRAND RAPIDS — Assigned F Drew Worrad to Toledo (ECHL).
LEHIGH VALLEY PHANTOMS — Recalled G Nolan Maier from Reading (ECHL). Returned G Pat Nagle to Reading.
MANITOBA MOOSE — Recalled F Joseph Nardi from Toledo (ECHL).
|ECHL
ADIRONDACK THUNDER — Activated F Garrett VanWyhe from reserve.
ATLANTA GLADIATORS — Placed G Alex Sakellaropoulos on reserve.
CINCINNATI CYCLONES — Activated F Philip Lagunov from reserve. Placed F Cody Caron on reserve.
FLORIDA EVERBLADES — Signed G Trevor Gorsuch. Activated F Oliver Chau from injured reserve. Activated D Robert Calisti from reserve. Placed F Xavier Cormier and D Austin Crossley on reserve. Placed G Evan Fitzpatrick on injured reserve. Placed F Levko Koper on bereavement/family leave.
FORT WAYNE KOMETS — Signed F Conner Jean. Placed D Mackenzie Dwyer on reserve.
GREENVILLE SWAMP RABBITS — Signed D Miles Gendron and placed him on reserve. Activated F Brett Kemp from injured reserve. Placed F Chase Zieky on reserve.
IDAHO STEELHEADS — Activated Fs Justin Ducharme and Colton Kehler from reserve. Placed Fs Janis Svanenbergs and Zach Waller on reserve.
KALAMAZOO WINGS — Released F Logan J. Nelson. Activated D Anthony Florentino from reserve. Placed Ds Jeremy Masella and Ryan Cook on reserve.
MAINE MARINERS — Activated D Jacob Wilson from injured reserve. Placed F Cameron Askew on reserve.
NEWFOUNDLAND GROWLERS — Activated G Luke Cavallin from reserve. Placed G Dryden McKay on reserve.
NORFOLK ADMIRALS — Released G Joe Murdaca.
TOLEDO WALLEYE — Placed F Jordan Martin on injured reserve.
TROIS RIVIERES LIONS — Released D Zackary Riel.
TULSA OILERS — Activated G Daniel Mannella and F Alex Gilmour from reserve. Placed G Colton Ellis and F Maxim Golod on reserve.
WHEELING NAILERS — Released D Roy Kanda. Claimed D Dilan Peters off waivers from Newfoundland an placed him on reserve.
WHICITA THUNDER — Acquired F Brett Van Os from Norfolk and placed him on reserve.
WORCESTER RAILERS — Claimed F Jordan Kaplan off waivers from Newfoundland.
|SOCCER
|Major League Soccer
COLORADO RAPIDS — Signed D Michael Edwards to a two-year contract.
HOUSTON DYNAMO — Hired Brendan Burke as an assistant coach.
LOUDOUN UNITED FC — Signed M Laukoa Santos.
NEW ENGLAND REVOLUTION — Signed D Andrew Farrell to a one-year contract extension.
NEW YORK RED BULLS — Signed F Lewis Morgan to a three-year contract.
SEATTLE SOUNDERS FC — Acquired $175,000 in 2023 general allocation money (GAM) and $175,000 in 2024 GAM from Charlotte FC in exchange for two 2023 international roster slots.
SPORTING KC — Signed M Danny Flores to a one-year contract.
|MLS Next Pro
COLORADO RAPIDS 2 — Signed M Marlon Vargas.
|National Women's Soccer League
NJ/NY GOTHAM FC — Signed M McCall Zerboni to a one-year contract. Re-signed M Delanie Sheehan to a two-year contract.
|COLLEGE
CLEMSON — Hired Garrett Riley as offensive coordinator.
LOUISVILLE — Hired Brian Brohm as offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach.
NEW MEXICO — Named Cornelius Williams wide receivers coach, Cam Blankenship offensive line coach and Joe Scelfo tight ends coach.
OHIO STATE — Promoted receivers coach Brian Hartline to offensive coordinator. Moved Keenan Bailey from special assistant to the head coach to tight ends coach.
