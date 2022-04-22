|BASEBALL
|Major League Baseball
|National League
ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Recalled LHP Packy Naughton from Memphis (IL). Placed RHP Drew VerHagen on the 10-day IL.
|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Signed DL Deadrin Senat to a one-year contract.
|HOCKEY
|National Hockey League
BOSTON BRUINS — Reassigned C Jack Studnicka to Providence (AHL) on loan.
CHICAGO BLACKHAWKS — Signed D Ethan Del Mastro to a three-year, entry-level contract.
DETROIT RED WINGS — Reassigned C Chase Pearson to Grand Rapids (AHL).
MINNESOTA WILD — Reassigned RW Mitchell Chaffee to Iowa (AHL) on loan.
MONTREAL CANADIENS — Reassigned LW Rafael Harvey-Pinard to Laval (AHL) on loan.
PHILADELPHIA FLYERS — Reassigned G Felix Sandstrom to Lehigh Valley (AHL) on loan.
TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING — Reassigned D Dmitry Semykin from Orlando (ECHL) to Syracuse (AHL).
VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS — Reassigned C Jake Leschyshyn to Henderson (AHL) on loan.
|Minor League Hockey
|American Hockey League
COLORADO EAGLES — Recalled G Jake Kupsky from Idaho (ECHL) loan.
|SOCCER
|Major League Soccer
ATLANTA UNITED — Recalled G Justin Garces on a short-term loan due to extreme hardship.
NEW ENGLAND REVOLUTION — Signed M Dylan Borrero to a three-year contract, pending receipt of his P-1 visa and international transfer certificate (ITC).
|National Women's Soccer League
HOUSTON DASH — Reinstated M Emily Ogle from injured reserve. Waived M Hannah Diaz. Released M Natalie Jacobs from her national team replacement player contract.
