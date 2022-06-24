|BASEBALL
|Major League Baseball
MLB — Suspended Toronto hitting coach Guillermo Martinez 5 games and fined an undisclosed amount for making contact with an umpire and for unsportsmanlike conduct during a game on June 22 against Chicago White Sox.
|American League
BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Recalled RHP Marcos Diplan from Norfolk (IL). Placed RHP Kyle Bradish on the 15-day IL, retroactive to June 21.
BOSTON RED SOX — Reinstated INF/OF Christian Arroyo from the COVID-19 list.
HOUSTON ASTROS — Sent RHP Jake Ordorizzi to Sugar Land (PCL) on a rehab assignment. Reinstated OF Jake Meyers from the 60-day IL. Optioned OF Jose Siri to Sugar Land. Designated OF Dillon Thomas for assignment.
NEW YORK YANKEES — Sent LHP Aroldis Chapman to Somerset (EL) on a rehab assignment. Agreed to terms with OF Aaron Judge on a one-year contract.
|National League
LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Recalled RHP Reyes Moronta from Oklahoma City (PCL). Placed LHP Andrew Heaney on the 10-day IL.
NEW YORK METS — Reinstated C James McCann from the 10-day IL. Optioned C Patrick Mazeika to Syracuse (IL).
PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Selected the contract of RHP Austin Bryce from Indianapolis (IL). Designated RHP Jared Eickhoff for assignment.
|BASKETBALL
MINNESOTA TIMBERWOLVES — Acquired the draft rights to F Josh Minott and a 2023 second round pick from Charlotte in exchange for G Bryce McGowens. Acquired a second-round pick and cash considerations from Indiana in exchange for the draft rights of F Kendall Brown in the 2022 draft.
PHILADELPHIA 76ERS — Signed G Julian Champagnie to a two-year, two-way contract.
|Women's National Basketball Association
MINNESOTA LYNX — Waived G Evina Westbrook.
|HOCKEY
|National Hockey League
DETROIT RED WINGS — Signed G Victor Brattstrom to a one-year contract extension.
NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Signed F Cody Glass to a one-year, two-way contract.
|SOCCER
|National Women's Soccer League
CHICAGO RED STARS — Named Moriano Imaizumi assistant coach.
NJ/NY GOTHAM FC — Claimed D Taylor Smith off waivers from North Carolina.
|COLLEGE
NEW MEXICO — Promoted Valerie King to associate head coach and named Keith Freeman associate head coach of women's basketball.
NYU — Named Annie Barrett assistant coach of women's basketball.
OKLAHOMA CITY — Named Kelly Perry senior woman administrator.
RHODE ISLAND COLL. — Named Allison Barber assistant women's volleyball coach.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.