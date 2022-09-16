BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Sent LHP Alex Wells outright to Norfolk (IL).

BOSTON RED SOX — Sent RHP Jeurys Familia outright to Worcester (IL).

CLEVELAND GUARDIANS — Recalled RHP Carlos Vargas from Columbus (IL). Optioned RHP Hunter Gaddis to Columbus.

HOUSTON ASTROS — Reinstated RHP Justin Verlander from the 15-day IL. Optioned RHP Seth Matinez to Sugar Land (PCL).

MINNESOTA TWINS — Sent SS Jorge Polanco and C Ryan Jeffers to St. Paul (IL) on rehab assignments. Reinstated RHP Bailey Ober from the 60-day IL. Placed OF Kyle Garlick on the 10-day IL. Recalled OF Mark Contreras from St. Paul. Designated RHP Jharel Cotton for assignment. Sent RHP Randy Dobnak outright to St. Paul.

NEW YORK YANKEES — Reinstated LHP Aroldis Chapman from the 15-day IL. Designated RHP Ryan Weber for assignment.

OAKLAND ATHETICS — Placed LHP Sam Moll on the 15-day IL. Recalled LHP Jared Koenig from Las Vegas (PCL).

SEATTLE MARINERS — Sent 1B Dylan Moore to Tacoma on a rehab assignment.

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Reinstated LHP Brooks Raley from the restricted list. Optioned RHP Kevin Herget to Durham (IL). Transferred RHP Ryan Moore from the 15-day IL to the 60-day IL. Claimed OF Bligh Madris off waivers from Pittsburgh and optioned him to Durham.

National League

ATLANTA BRAVES — Designated RHP Jay Jackson for assignment. Reinstated 2B Ozzie Albies from the 60-day IL. Placed SS Ehire Adrianza on the 10-day IL.

COLORADO ROCKIES — Recalled RHP Noah Davis from Hartford (EL).

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Placed 2B Edmundo Sosa on the 10-day IL. Recalled 3B Yairo Munoz from Lehigh Valley (IL).

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Claimed 1B/OF Taylor Jones off waivers from Houston and optioned him to Sacramento (PCL). Designated INF Jose Rojas for assignment.

BASKETBALL
National Basketball Association

BROOKLYN NETS — Re-signed G David Duke Jr. to a two-way contract.

FOOTBALL
National Football League

MIAMI DOLPHINS — Placed RT Austin Jackson on injured reserve.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Signed OT Jarrid Williams.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Promoted CB Chris Jackson from the practice squad to the active roster. Signed OLB Takk McKinley to the practice squad.

SOCCER
Major League Soccer

COLORADO RAPIDS — Loaned D Sebastian Anderson to Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC (USL Championship) for the remainder of the season.

ORLANDO CITY SC — Loaned F Jack Lynn to San Antonio FC (USL Championship) for the remainder of the season with the right of recall.

MLS Next Pro

REVOLUTION II — Loaned D Colby Quinones to Puerto Rico National Team (Concacaf).

