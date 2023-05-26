BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
American League
BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Reinstated INF Ramon Urias from the 10-day IL. Optioned INF Joey Ortiz to Norfolk (IL).
BOSTON RED SOX — Assigned 3B Christian Arroyo to Worcester (IL) on a rehab assignment.
NEW YORK YANKEES — Optioned LHP Nick Ramirez to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (IL).
National League
CINCINNATI REDS — Reinstated RHP Fernando Cruz from the 15-day IL. Placed 1B Will Myers on the 10-day IL, retroactive to May 24. Optioned RHP Alan Busenitz to Louisville (IL). Recalled RF Will Benson from Louisville.
LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Reinstated LHP Clayton Kershaw from the bereavement list. Optioned RHP Tayler Scott to Oklahoma City (PCL).
Minor League
Atlantic League
LONG ISLAND DUCKS — Signed and activated INF Tzu-Wei Lin. Released INF Jesse Russo. Reinstated RHP Joe Iorio to the active roster. Placed LHP Stephen Tarpley on the inactive list.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
ARIZONA CARDINALS — Released WR DeAndre Hopkins.
HOCKEY
National Hockey League
DALLAS STARS — Signed D Oskari Laaksonen to a two-year contract.
COLLEGE
KEENE ST. — Named Travis Wyant head coach of women's lacrosse.
