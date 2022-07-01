|BASEBALL
|Major League Baseball
|American League
MINNESOTA TWINS — Named Pete Maki pitching coach and Colby Suggs bullpen coach.
NEW YORK YANKEES — Reinstated LHP Aroldis Chapman from the 15-day IL. Placed RHP Miguel Castro on the paternity list.
|BASKETBALL
|National Basketball Association
ATLANTA HAWKS — Named Landry Fields general manager, Dwight Lutz vice president of basketball strategy and analytics, Stephen Giles director of pro scouting, Justin Eaddy basketball operations coordinator/scout, Rod Higgins senior advisor, Larry Riley college scout and Grant Liffmann pro personnel scout.
HOUSTON ROCKETS — Signed F Trevor Hudgins to a two-way contract. Signed F Tari Eason to a rookie scale contract.
MILWAUKEE BUCKS — Signed G A.J. Green to a two-way contract.
|Women's National Basketball Association
NEW YORK LIBERTY — Waived F Lorela Cubaj.
|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
DALLAS COWBOYS — Signed K Liram Hajrullahu.
PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Signed C Cam Jurgens to a four-year contract.
|Canadian Football League
WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Released DB Tyquwan Glass.
|HOCKEY
|National Hockey League
COLUMBUS BLUE JACKETS — Signed C Josh Dunne to a one-year, two-way contract extension.
DALLAS STARS — Named Steve Spott and Alain Nasreddine assistant coaches.
TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING — Signed F Nick Paul to a seven-year contract.
|East Coast Hockey League
WORCESTER RAILERS — Re-signed F Liam Coughlin.
|SOCCER
USL Championship — Named Mattar M'Boge assistant coach.
|National Women's Soccer League
ORLANDO PRIDE — Signed F Haley Bugeja.
|COLLEGE
BARTON — Named Britney Woodhull-Smith deputy director of athletics, Dexter Harris associate athletics director for facilites and event management/coordinator of student equity and Ginna Lewis assistant athletic director for sports medicine.
RICE — Named Matt Richardson men's basketball director of operations.
