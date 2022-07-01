BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
American League

MINNESOTA TWINS — Named Pete Maki pitching coach and Colby Suggs bullpen coach.

NEW YORK YANKEES — Reinstated LHP Aroldis Chapman from the 15-day IL. Placed RHP Miguel Castro on the paternity list.

BASKETBALL
National Basketball Association

ATLANTA HAWKS — Named Landry Fields general manager, Dwight Lutz vice president of basketball strategy and analytics, Stephen Giles director of pro scouting, Justin Eaddy basketball operations coordinator/scout, Rod Higgins senior advisor, Larry Riley college scout and Grant Liffmann pro personnel scout.

HOUSTON ROCKETS — Signed F Trevor Hudgins to a two-way contract. Signed F Tari Eason to a rookie scale contract.

MILWAUKEE BUCKS — Signed G A.J. Green to a two-way contract.

Women's National Basketball Association

NEW YORK LIBERTY — Waived F Lorela Cubaj.

FOOTBALL
National Football League

DALLAS COWBOYS — Signed K Liram Hajrullahu.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Signed C Cam Jurgens to a four-year contract.

Canadian Football League

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Released DB Tyquwan Glass.

HOCKEY
National Hockey League

COLUMBUS BLUE JACKETS — Signed C Josh Dunne to a one-year, two-way contract extension.

DALLAS STARS — Named Steve Spott and Alain Nasreddine assistant coaches.

TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING — Signed F Nick Paul to a seven-year contract.

East Coast Hockey League

WORCESTER RAILERS — Re-signed F Liam Coughlin.

SOCCER

USL Championship — Named Mattar M'Boge assistant coach.

National Women's Soccer League

ORLANDO PRIDE — Signed F Haley Bugeja.

COLLEGE

BARTON — Named Britney Woodhull-Smith deputy director of athletics, Dexter Harris associate athletics director for facilites and event management/coordinator of student equity and Ginna Lewis assistant athletic director for sports medicine.

RICE — Named Matt Richardson men's basketball director of operations.

