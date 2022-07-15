BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Agreed to terms with RHP Carson King on a minor league contract.

BOSTON RED SOX — Reinstated RHPs Nathan Eovaldi and Garrett Whitlock from the 15-day IL. Optioned RHP Phillips Valdez to Worcester(IL). Placed LHP Matt Strahm on the 15-day IL, retroactive to July 13.

DETROIT TIGERS — Reinstated RHP Jose Cisnero from the 10-day IL and the bereavement list. Optioned RHP Elvin Rodriguez to Toledo (IL). Recalled RHP Angel De Jesus from toledo. Designated RHP Drew Carlton for assignment.

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Reinstated RHP Josh Staumont from the 10-day IL. Returned LHP Angel Zerpa to Northwest Arkansas (TL). Recalled RHP Carlos Hernandez from Omaha (IL).

SEATTLE MARINERS — Recalled INF Kevin Padlo from Tacoma (PCL). Placed INF Carlos Santana on the family emergency restricted list.

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Reinstated RHP Luis Patino from the 10-day IL. Optioned RHP Tommy Romero to Durham (IL).

TEXAS RANGERS — Recalled LHP Taylor Hearn from Round Rock (PCL). Optioned RHP Josh Sborz to Round Rock.

National League

ATLANTA BRAVES — Agreed to terms with C Zade Richardson on a minor league contract.

MIAMI MARLINS — Placed INF Jon Berti on the 10-day IL. Reinstated RHP Cody Poteet from the 10-day IL. Optioned LHP Daniel Castano to Jacksonville (IL). Reinstated OF Jorge Soler from rehab and 10-day IL.

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Reinstated RHP Connor Brogdon and LHP JoJo Romero from the 10-day IL. Recalled RHP Hans Crouse from Lehigh Valley (IL) and placed him on the 60-day IL. Optioned LHP Christopher Sanchez to Lehigh Valley. Sent RHP Aaron Nola outright to Lehigh Valley.

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Optioned OF Jack Suwinski and C Michael Perez to Indianapolis (IL). Recalled OF Cal Mitchell from Indianapolis. Reinstated C Tyler Heineman from the family medical emergency list. Returned LHP Eric Stout to Indianapolis.

Minor League Baseball
Atantic League

LONG ISLAND DUCKS — Acquired and signed C Carlos Castro along with a player to be named later from Wild Heath for C Austin Rei.

Frontier League

EVANSVILLE OTTERS — Signed INF Bryan Rosario.

TRI-CITY VALLEYCATS — Released C Jonah Girand.

BASKETBALL
National Basketball Association

UTAH JAZZ — Signed G Johnny Juzang to a two-way contract.

FOOTBALL
National Football League

LAS VEGAS RAIDERS — Signed G Richie Incognito to a one-day contract to retire as a member of the Raiders.

HOCKEY
National Hockey League

BUFFALO SABRES — Signed D Lawrence Pilut to a one-year contract extension.

COLORADO AVALANCHE — Signed D Brad Hunt to a two-year, two-way contract.

FLORIDA PANTHERS — Signed D Evan Nause to a three-year, entry-level contract and F Gerry Mayhew to a one-yeare,two-way contract.

NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Signed F Zach Sanford to a one-year contract.

NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Named Andrew Brunette associate coach. Signed D Tyler Wotherspoon to a two-year, two-way contract and Fs Mason Gertsen, Jack Dugan and Brian Pinho to one-year, two-way contracts.

NEW YORK RANGERS — Signed F Adam Sykora to a three-year, entry-level contract.

ST. LOUIS BLUES — Signed RW Martin Frk to a one-year, two-way contract.

WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Signed C Ludwig Persson and LW Alexander Suzdalev to three-year, entry-level contracts.

WINNIPEG JETS — Signed D Ashton Sautner to a one-year, two-way contract.

East Coast Hockey League

WORCESTER RAILERS — Re-signed F Nolan Vessey.

SOCCER
Major League Soccer

MLS — Suspended Sporting Kansas City D Kortne Ford for 10 games and fined an undisclosed amount for testing positive for a performance-enhancing substance.

ATLANTA UNITED FC — Announced president Darren Eales will be leaving to now lead Newcastle United (EPL).

INTER MIAMI CF — Loaned M Edison Azcona to El Paso (USL Championship) for the rest of the season.

WHITECAPS FC — Acquired F Julian Gressel from D.C. United in exchange for up to $900,000 in general allocation money (GAM).

