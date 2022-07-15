|BASEBALL
|Major League Baseball
|American League
BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Agreed to terms with RHP Carson King on a minor league contract.
BOSTON RED SOX — Reinstated RHPs Nathan Eovaldi and Garrett Whitlock from the 15-day IL. Optioned RHP Phillips Valdez to Worcester(IL). Placed LHP Matt Strahm on the 15-day IL, retroactive to July 13.
DETROIT TIGERS — Reinstated RHP Jose Cisnero from the 10-day IL and the bereavement list. Optioned RHP Elvin Rodriguez to Toledo (IL). Recalled RHP Angel De Jesus from toledo. Designated RHP Drew Carlton for assignment.
KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Reinstated RHP Josh Staumont from the 10-day IL. Returned LHP Angel Zerpa to Northwest Arkansas (TL). Recalled RHP Carlos Hernandez from Omaha (IL).
SEATTLE MARINERS — Recalled INF Kevin Padlo from Tacoma (PCL). Placed INF Carlos Santana on the family emergency restricted list.
TAMPA BAY RAYS — Reinstated RHP Luis Patino from the 10-day IL. Optioned RHP Tommy Romero to Durham (IL).
TEXAS RANGERS — Recalled LHP Taylor Hearn from Round Rock (PCL). Optioned RHP Josh Sborz to Round Rock.
|National League
ATLANTA BRAVES — Agreed to terms with C Zade Richardson on a minor league contract.
MIAMI MARLINS — Placed INF Jon Berti on the 10-day IL. Reinstated RHP Cody Poteet from the 10-day IL. Optioned LHP Daniel Castano to Jacksonville (IL). Reinstated OF Jorge Soler from rehab and 10-day IL.
PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Reinstated RHP Connor Brogdon and LHP JoJo Romero from the 10-day IL. Recalled RHP Hans Crouse from Lehigh Valley (IL) and placed him on the 60-day IL. Optioned LHP Christopher Sanchez to Lehigh Valley. Sent RHP Aaron Nola outright to Lehigh Valley.
PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Optioned OF Jack Suwinski and C Michael Perez to Indianapolis (IL). Recalled OF Cal Mitchell from Indianapolis. Reinstated C Tyler Heineman from the family medical emergency list. Returned LHP Eric Stout to Indianapolis.
|Minor League Baseball
|Atantic League
LONG ISLAND DUCKS — Acquired and signed C Carlos Castro along with a player to be named later from Wild Heath for C Austin Rei.
|Frontier League
EVANSVILLE OTTERS — Signed INF Bryan Rosario.
TRI-CITY VALLEYCATS — Released C Jonah Girand.
|BASKETBALL
|National Basketball Association
UTAH JAZZ — Signed G Johnny Juzang to a two-way contract.
|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
LAS VEGAS RAIDERS — Signed G Richie Incognito to a one-day contract to retire as a member of the Raiders.
|HOCKEY
|National Hockey League
BUFFALO SABRES — Signed D Lawrence Pilut to a one-year contract extension.
COLORADO AVALANCHE — Signed D Brad Hunt to a two-year, two-way contract.
FLORIDA PANTHERS — Signed D Evan Nause to a three-year, entry-level contract and F Gerry Mayhew to a one-yeare,two-way contract.
NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Signed F Zach Sanford to a one-year contract.
NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Named Andrew Brunette associate coach. Signed D Tyler Wotherspoon to a two-year, two-way contract and Fs Mason Gertsen, Jack Dugan and Brian Pinho to one-year, two-way contracts.
NEW YORK RANGERS — Signed F Adam Sykora to a three-year, entry-level contract.
ST. LOUIS BLUES — Signed RW Martin Frk to a one-year, two-way contract.
WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Signed C Ludwig Persson and LW Alexander Suzdalev to three-year, entry-level contracts.
WINNIPEG JETS — Signed D Ashton Sautner to a one-year, two-way contract.
|East Coast Hockey League
WORCESTER RAILERS — Re-signed F Nolan Vessey.
|SOCCER
|Major League Soccer
MLS — Suspended Sporting Kansas City D Kortne Ford for 10 games and fined an undisclosed amount for testing positive for a performance-enhancing substance.
ATLANTA UNITED FC — Announced president Darren Eales will be leaving to now lead Newcastle United (EPL).
INTER MIAMI CF — Loaned M Edison Azcona to El Paso (USL Championship) for the rest of the season.
WHITECAPS FC — Acquired F Julian Gressel from D.C. United in exchange for up to $900,000 in general allocation money (GAM).
