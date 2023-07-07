BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
American League
BOSTON RED SOX — Reinstated LHP James Paxton from the paternity list. Reinstated INF Yu Chang from the 60-day IL. Placed RHP Kaleb Ort on the 15-day IL, retroative to July 5. Optioned INF David Hamilton to Worcester (IL). Designated LHP Ryan Sherriff for assignment.
CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Optioned RHP Jimmy Lambert to Charlotte (IL).
DETROIT TIGERS — Optioned LHP Zach Logue and INF Tyler Nevin to Toledo (IL). Reinstated RHP Alex Faedo from the 15-day IL and OF Akil Baddoo from the 10-day IL
NEW YORK YANKEES — Optioned RHP Deivi Garcia to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (IL). Reinstated LHP Carlos Rodon from the 60-day IL. Transferred LHP Nestor Cortes to the 60-day IL. Placed INF/OF Jake Bauers on the 10-day IL retroactive to July 6. Recalled INF/OF Franchy Cordero from Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.
OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Placed 2B Esteury Ruiz on the 10-day IL, retroactive to July 6. Optioned and designated RHP Rico Garcia for assignment. Selected the contract of CF Cody Thomas from Las Vegas (PCL). Recalled RHP Angel Felipe from Las Vegas.
TAMPA BAY RAYS — Designated LHP Jose Lopez for assignment. Optioned RHP Ryan Thompson to Durham (IL). Selected the contract of RHP Elvin Rodriguez from Durham.
TEXAS RANGERS — Reinstated LHP Andrew Heaney from the paternity list. Optioned LHP John King to Round Rock (PCL).
TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Optioned RHP Thomas Hatch to Buffalo (IL). Placed RHP Jay Jackson on the paternity list. Recalled RHP Alek Manoah from New Hampshire (EL).
National League
MIAMI MARLINS — Designated RHP Jeff Lindgren for assignment. Recalled RHP Sean Reynolds from Jacksonville (IL). Selected the contract of LHP Robert Garcia from Jacksonville. Optioned RHP Eury Perez to Pensacola (SL).
ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Placed SS Tommy Edman on the 10-day IL. Recalled SS Jose Fermin from Memphis (IL).
WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Recalled RHP Joan Adon from Rochester (IL). Optioned LHP Joe La Sorsa to Rochester.
BASKETBALL
National Basketball Association
HOUSTON ROCKETS — Signed G Fred VanVleet.
MINNESOTA TIMBERWOLVES — Signed G Jaylen Clark to a two-way contract.
NEW YORK KNICKS — Traded F Obi Toppin to Indiana in exchange for a draft consideration.
ORLANDO MAGIC — Signed F Joe Ingles.
PHOENIX SUNS — Re-signed G Damion Lee.
HOCKEY
Minor League Hockey
American Hockey League
CLEVELAND MONSTERS — Signed F Owen Sillinger to a one-year contract.
SOCCER
Major League Soccer
ATLANTA UNITED — Recalled F Edwin Mosquera from Defensa y Justica.
LOS ANGELES FC — Returned D Mamadou Fall on loan from Villareal CF (La Liga), pending receipt of his international transfer certificate (ITC).
NEW YORK RED BULLS — Transferred M Cristian Casseres Jr. to Toulouse FC (Lige 1 side).
National Women's Soccer League
SAN DIEGO WAVE FC — Signed G Meagan McClelland as a national team replacement player (NTRP).
COLLEGE
MILWAUKEE — Announced the retirement of head baseball coach Scott Doffek.
MISSOURI VALLEY — Named Antonija Cooper women's volleyball head coach.
WASHINGTON — Promoted Mike Gange to assistant baseball coach.
WASHINGTON (MO.) — Named Marcus Hong assistant athletic trainer.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.