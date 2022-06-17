BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Reinstated LHP Keegan Akin and OF Anthony Santander from the restricted list. Returned RHP Rico Garcia and OF Kyle Stowers fo Norfolk (IL).

MINNESOTA TWINS — Placed INF Jorge Polanco on the 10-day IL, retroactive to June 13. Recalled OF/1B Alex Kiriloff from St. Paul (IL).

NEW YORK YANKEES — Reinstated RHP Luis Severino from the COVID-19 IL. Designated RHP Ryan Weber for assignment.

SEATTLE MARINERS — Recalled OF Justin Upton from Tacoma (PCL). Optioned INF/OF Sam Haggerty to Tacoma.

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Recalled RHP Casey Lawrence from Buffalo (IL). Optioned RHP Jeremy Beasley to Buffalo.

National League

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Sent RHP Jandel Gustave and C Pedro Severino to Nashville (IL) on rehab assignments. Sent OF Corey Ray outright to Nashville.

NEW YORK METS — Placed RHP Tylor Megill on the 15-day IL. Recalled RHP Adonis Medina from Syracuse (IL). Optioned RHP Jake Reed to Syracuse. Selected the contract of RHP Tommy Hunter from Syracuse.

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Recalled LHP Bailey Falter.

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Selected the contract of LHP Cam Vieaux fom Indianapolis (IL). Placed OF Canaan Smith-NJigba on the 60-day IL.

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Recalled RHP Cory Abbott from Rochester (IL). Optioned RHP Andres Machado to Rochest

FOOTBALL
National Football League

NFL — Suspended LB Justin Hilliard first two games of the 2022 season for violating perfoming-enhancing substances policy.

BALTIMORE RAVENS — Signed LB Steven Means.

DETROIT LIONS — Signed DE Josh Paschal to a four-year contract.

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Released QB Kurt Benkert.

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Signed CB Deandre Baker to his exclusive rights free agent tender.

HOCKEY
National Hockey League

NEW YORK RANGERS — Signed F Sammy Blais to a one-year contract extension.

East Coast Hockey League

READING ROYALS — Named James Henry head coach and director of operations.

SOCCER
Major League Soccer

ATLANTA UNITED — Signed D Aiden McFadden as a U-20 short term replacement.

COLORADO RAPIDS — Signed F Sam Winger to a two-and-a-half year contract.

National Women's Soccer League

WASHINGTON SPIRIT — Signed M/F Brenna Connel, Fs Jamia Fields and Audrey Harding, MFs Andrea Freker and Marissa Sheva to national team replacement contracts.

COLLEGE

TENNESSEE — Named Erik Buggs recruiting coordinator, Dantiel Daniels special assistant to head coach and Deonte Johnson director of player development.

WASHINGTON — Named Jason Kelly head baseball coach.

