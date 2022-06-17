|BASEBALL
|Major League Baseball
|American League
BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Reinstated LHP Keegan Akin and OF Anthony Santander from the restricted list. Returned RHP Rico Garcia and OF Kyle Stowers fo Norfolk (IL).
MINNESOTA TWINS — Placed INF Jorge Polanco on the 10-day IL, retroactive to June 13. Recalled OF/1B Alex Kiriloff from St. Paul (IL).
NEW YORK YANKEES — Reinstated RHP Luis Severino from the COVID-19 IL. Designated RHP Ryan Weber for assignment.
SEATTLE MARINERS — Recalled OF Justin Upton from Tacoma (PCL). Optioned INF/OF Sam Haggerty to Tacoma.
TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Recalled RHP Casey Lawrence from Buffalo (IL). Optioned RHP Jeremy Beasley to Buffalo.
|National League
MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Sent RHP Jandel Gustave and C Pedro Severino to Nashville (IL) on rehab assignments. Sent OF Corey Ray outright to Nashville.
NEW YORK METS — Placed RHP Tylor Megill on the 15-day IL. Recalled RHP Adonis Medina from Syracuse (IL). Optioned RHP Jake Reed to Syracuse. Selected the contract of RHP Tommy Hunter from Syracuse.
PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Recalled LHP Bailey Falter.
PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Selected the contract of LHP Cam Vieaux fom Indianapolis (IL). Placed OF Canaan Smith-NJigba on the 60-day IL.
WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Recalled RHP Cory Abbott from Rochester (IL). Optioned RHP Andres Machado to Rochest
|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
NFL — Suspended LB Justin Hilliard first two games of the 2022 season for violating perfoming-enhancing substances policy.
BALTIMORE RAVENS — Signed LB Steven Means.
DETROIT LIONS — Signed DE Josh Paschal to a four-year contract.
GREEN BAY PACKERS — Released QB Kurt Benkert.
KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Signed CB Deandre Baker to his exclusive rights free agent tender.
|HOCKEY
|National Hockey League
NEW YORK RANGERS — Signed F Sammy Blais to a one-year contract extension.
|East Coast Hockey League
READING ROYALS — Named James Henry head coach and director of operations.
|SOCCER
|Major League Soccer
ATLANTA UNITED — Signed D Aiden McFadden as a U-20 short term replacement.
COLORADO RAPIDS — Signed F Sam Winger to a two-and-a-half year contract.
|National Women's Soccer League
WASHINGTON SPIRIT — Signed M/F Brenna Connel, Fs Jamia Fields and Audrey Harding, MFs Andrea Freker and Marissa Sheva to national team replacement contracts.
|COLLEGE
TENNESSEE — Named Erik Buggs recruiting coordinator, Dantiel Daniels special assistant to head coach and Deonte Johnson director of player development.
WASHINGTON — Named Jason Kelly head baseball coach.
