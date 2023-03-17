BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
American League

HOUSTON ASTROS — Optioned RHP Enoli Paredes to Sugar Land. Reassigned RHPs Austin Hansen, Jayden Murray, Jimmy Endersby and Mat Ruppenthal, C Luke Berryhill, INF Grae Kessinger and OF Ross Adolph to minor league camp.

SEATTLE MARINERS — Re-assigned RHPs Emerson Hancoc, Bryan Woo, OF Zach DeLoach and INF/OF Kaden Polcovich to minor league camp. Released INF Drew Ellis.

National League

NEW YORK METS — Claimed RHP Dennis Santana off waivers from Minnesota.

Minor League
Frontier League

FLORENCE Y'ALLS — Released RHP Cas Sibler.

SUSSEX COUNTY MINERS — Signed INF Juan Silverio to a contract extension. Signed RHP Billy Parsons and INF Juan Santana.

TRI-CITY VALLEYCATS — Signed LHP Andrew Edwards.

BASKETBALL
National Basketball Association

NBA — Fined Memphis G/F Dillon Brooks $35,000 for the unsportsmanlike act of shoving a camera person in a game on March 15 against Miami.

BROOKLYN NETS — Signed C Moses Brown to a 10-day contract.

GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS — Converted the contract of F Anthony Lamb to an NBA Contract. Signed G Lester Quinones to a two-way contract.

WASHINGTON WIZARDS — Signed F Xavier Cooks to a rest-of-season contract.

FOOTBALL
National Football League

ATLANTA FALCONS — Signed LB Tae Davis.

BUFFALO BILLS — Released WR Isaiah McKenzie. Re-signed CB Dane Jackson to a one-year contract.

CINCINNATI BENGALS — Signed OT Orlando Brown to a four-year contract.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Signed TE Jordan Aikins.

DALLAS COWBOYS — Re-signed QB Cooper Rush to a two-year contract.

DETROIT LIONS — Re-signed K Michael Badgley.

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Signed S Tarvarius Moore and LS Matt Orzech.

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Re-signed G Nick Allegretti. Signed LB Drue Tranquill to a one-year contract.

LAS VEGAS RAIDERS — Signed QB Jimmy Garoppolo to a three-year contract.

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS — Re-signed TE Donald Parham.

MIAMI DOLPHINS — Re-signed WR River Cracraft to a one-year contract. Re-signed FB John Lovett, CB Nik Needham, P Jake Bailey, WR Braxton Berrios, LB David Long Jr., S DeShon Elliot, OL Dan Feeney and TE Eric Saubert.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Agreed to terms with OL Austin Schlottmann and DL Dean Lowry.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Released DB Jalen Mills. Re-signed DT Daniel Ekuale. Signed TE Mike Gesicki to a one-year contract. Signed LB Chris Board to a two-year contract. Signed DB Jabrill Peppers, RB James Robinson and WR JuJu Smith-Schuster.

NEW YORK JETS — Signed G Trystan Colon and P Thomas Morstead.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Agreed to terms with QB Marcus Mariota.

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Signed LB Devin Bush. Agreed to terms with S Julian Love.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Released RB Leonard Fournette and TE Cameron Brate.

WASHINGTON COMMANDERS — Signed DT Abdullah Anderson.

HOCKEY
National Hockey League

BUFFALO SABRES — Signed G Devon Levi to a three-year, entry-level contract.

DETROIT RED WINGS — Recalled F Austin Czarnik and D Simon Edvinsson from Grand Rapids (AHL).

NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Assigned F Joakim Kemell to Milwaukee (AHL).

NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Recalled F Nolan Foote from Utica (AHL).

American Hockey League

ABBOTSFORD CANUCKS — Loaned G Rylan Parenteau to Fort Wayne (ECHL).

CHICAGO WOLVES — Loaned G Cale Morris to Norfolk (ECHL).

GRAND RAPID GRIFFINS — Loaned G Jan Bednar to Toledo (ECHL).

MANITOBA MOOSE — Assigned RW Isaac Johnson to Newfoundland (ECHL) on loan.

ONTARIO REIGN — Recalled D Joe Gatenby from Greenville (ECHL) loan.

PROVIDENCE BRUINS — Signed F Mitchell Fossier to a professional tryout contract (PTO).

SAN JOSE BARRACUDA — Signed D Arvid Henrikson to an amateur tryout contract (ATO).

TORONTO MARLIES — Recalled F Orrin Centazzo from Newfoundland (ECHL) loan.

WILKES-BARRE/SCRANTON PENGUINS — Assigned F Sean Josling to Florida (ECHL).

East Coast Hockey League

ADIRONDACK THUNDER — Loaned F Patrick Grasso to Utica (AHL)

ALLEN AMERICANS — Signed C Jakov Novak to a standard player contract.

ATLANTA GLADIATORS — Activated D Brendan Mark from reserve. Placed D Josh Thrower on reserv.

CINCINNATI CYCLONES — Acquired G Julian Sime from the emergency backup goalie list (EBUG). Activated D Dakota Betts from injured reserve then released him. Placed F Lee Lapid and G Beck Warm on reserve.

FLORIDA EVERBLADES — Signed G Nicholas Latinovich to a standard player contract (SPC). Acquired F Logan Lambdin from Kalamazoo in trade.

FORT WAYNE KOMETS — Placed G Rylan Parenteau on reserve.

GREENVILLE SWAMP RABBITS — Acquired D Evan Wardley from Kalamazoo in trade.

IDAHO STEELHEADS — Activated D Patrick Kudla from injured reserve and F Zach Walker from reserve. Placed Fs Zane Franklin and Janis Svanenbergs on reserve. Placed F Colton Kehler on injured reserve, effective March 11.

INDY FUEL — Signed D Max Coyle to a amateur tryout contract (ATO) and assigned him to the active roster. Released D Trevor Zins from his amateur tryout contract (ATO).

JACKSONVILLE ICEMEN — Acquired F Matheson Iacopelli from Kalamazoo in trade.

KALAMAZOO WINGS — Signed D Alex Brooks to a standard player contract (SPC). Activated f Franco Sproviero from reserve.

KANSAS CITY MAVERICKS — Signed D Elias Rosen to an amateur tryout contract (ATO).

MAINE MARINERS — Acquired F Carter Johnson from Wheeling trade. Activated D Jacob Wilson from reserve. Placed D Andrew Peski on reserve. Loaned F Mitch Fossier to Providence (AHL).

ORLANDO SOLAR BEARS — Signed D Jay Powell to the active roster from trade with Kansas City. Activated G Jimmy Poreda from reserve.

RAPID CITY RUSH — Activated F Jon Martin from injured reserve. Placed F Weiland Parrish on reserve.

SAVANNAH GHOST PIRATES — Activated Fs Connor Graham and Cole Stallard from reserve. Placed Fs Jack Jeffers and Jack Januich on reserve.

SOUTH CAROLINA STINGRAYS — Signed Ds Robbie Stiucker and Sacha Roy to the active roster. Placed D Martin Has on injured reserve, effective March 16.

TOLEDO WALLEYE — Signed F Ryan Cox to a standard player contract (SPC). Activated D Adrien Beraldo from injured reserve.

WICHITA THUNDER — Acquired Fs Jason Pineo and Brett Boeing. Activated Ds Xavier Poulot and Chris McKay from reserve. Placed D Matthew Doran and F Kelly Bent on reserve and F Jay Dickman on injured reserve, effective March 12. Suspended F Carson Rose.

SOCCER
Major League Soccer

ATLANTA UNITED — Loaned F Jackson Conway to Phoenix Rising FC (USL Championship) for the 2023 season.

FC DALLAS — Announced G Antonio Carrera (U-20) and D Nolan Norris (U.S. U-9-19) have been called to represent the United States.

LA GALAXY — Announced F Dejan Joveljic (Serbia) and Ds Kelvin Leerdam (Suriname), Eric Zavaleta (El Salvador) and Marcus Ferkranus (U-20 USMYNT) were called up by their respective national teams.

NASHVILLE SC — Signed M Jan Gregus for the 2023 season with a 2024 option.

REAL SALT LAKE — Announced G Gavin Beavers (U-19 USYNT) and M Diego Luna (U-20 USYNT) have been selected for tournament play.

National Women's Soccer League

NJ/NY Gotham FC — Signed M/F Jenna Nighswonger to a three-year contract.

COLLEGE

FORDHAM — Promoted Art Asselta to football's offensive coordinator and Allen Gant to defensive coordinator.

