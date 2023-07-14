BASEBALL

Major League Baseball

American League

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Reinstated RHP Michael Kopech from the 15-day IL. Assigned 2B Yoan Moncada to Charlotte (IL) on a rehab assignment.

HOUSTON ASTROS — Assigned 1B Yordan Alvarez and RHP Jose Urquidy to Sugar Land (IL) on rehab assignments.

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Optioned LHP Angel Zerpa to Omaha (IL). Transferred RHP Josh Staumont from the 15-day IL to the 60-day IL.

NEW YORK YANKEES — Agreed to terms with 3B Jake Lamb on a minor league contract.

OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Placed C Manny Pina on the 10-day IL, retroactive to July 11 and LHP Richard Lovelady on the 15-day IL, retroactive to July 11. Recalled RHP Freddy Tarok from Las Vegas (PCL). Assigned 2B Tyler Wade outright to Las Vegas. Selected the contract of 3B Zack Gelof and C Tyler Soderstrom from Las Vegas.

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Placed 3B Yandy Diaz on the paternity list. Recalled 2B Jonathan Aranda from Durham (IL).

National League

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Reinstated OF Tyrone Taylor from the 10-day IL. Assigned RHP Jake Cousins to Nashville (IL) on a rehab assignment.

NEW YORK METS — Agreed to terms with INF Colin Houck and RHP Brandon Sproat on a minor league contract and will be assigned to the Florida Complex League (FCL) team.

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Recalled INF Drew Ellis from Lehigh Valley (IL) and OF Johan Rojas from Reading (EL). Placed OF Christian Pache on the 10-day IL, retroactive to July 11 and INF Josh Harrison on the 10-day IL, retroactive to July 9.

SAN DIEGO PADRES — Optioned RHP Matt Waldron to El Paso (IL). Reinstated RHP Steven Wilson from the 15-day IL.

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Recalled RHP Paolo Espino from Rochester (IL). Placed LHP Patrick Corbin on the paternity list.

Minor League

Frontier League

EMPIRE STATE GREYS — Signed INF Luis Atlies and C Jordan Siket. Released C Mike Gulino.

EVANSVILLE OTTERS —Signed INF Trevor Austin.

FLORENCE Y'ALLS — Signed RHP Ben Terwilliger and LHP Alex Theis. Released RHPs Donovan Armas, Jestin Jones and Andrew Kramer and OF Taylor Olmstead.

OTTAWA TITANS — Signed OF Austin Davis.

QUEBEC CAPITALES — Traded RHP Stephen Chamblee to Joliet. Signed LHP Evan Rutckyj.

SCHAUMBURG BOOMERS — Signed C Jonathan Soto. Released INF Wyatt Stapp.

SUSSEX COUNTY MINERS — Signed 3B Alejandro Figueredo.

BASKETBALL

National Basketball Association

CHARLOTTE HORNETS — Signed G Amari Bailey to a two-way contract.

DALLAS MAVERICKS — Signed G Dante Exum.

FOOTBALL

National Football League

NFL — Announced free agent DT Malik Jackson retired.

LOS ANGELES RAMS — Signed DT Kobie Turner and DE Byron Young to rookie contracts.

HOCKEY

National Hockey League

ARIZONA COYOTES — Released F Alex Galcheyuk through the termination of his contract. Signed F Zach Sanford to a one-year, two-way contract.

BUFFALO SABRES — Signed F Anton Wahlberg to a three-year, entry-level contract. Signed LW Brett Murray to a one-year, two-way contract extension.

DETROIT RED WINGS — Signed D Wyatt Newpower to a one-year, two-way contract.

NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Named Michelle Kennedy president and alternate governor.

NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Signed F Chris Tierney to a one-year, two-way contract.

PHILADELPHIA FLYERS — Placed D Tony DeAngelo on unconditional waivers.

PITTSBURGH PENGUINS — Signed D Johny Gruden to a one-year, two-way contract and D Emil Pieniniemi to a three-year, entry-level contract.

ST. LOUIS BLUES — Signed C Dalibor Dvorsky to a three-year, entry-level contract.

Minor League Hockey

American Hockey League

MILWAUKEE ADMIRALS — Signed F Carson Gicewicz to a one-year contract.

East Coast Hockey League

WORCESTER RAILERS — Acquired F Keeghan Howdeshell from Kansas in exchange for D Jared Brandt.

SOCCER

Major League Soccer

MLS — Fined Philadelphia F Julian Carranza an undisclosed amount for failing to leave the field in a timely and orderly manner in a match on July 12 against Nashville. Fined Sporting Kansas M Gadi Kinda an undisclosed amount for simulation-embellishment in a match on July 12 against Real Salt Lake and absolved Real Salt Lake F Cristian Arango's yellow card for this incident.

FC DALLAS — Agreed to terms with D Justin Che on a permanent transfer agreement from Brondby IF of the Danish Superliga.

National Women's Soccer League

NWSL — Fined San Diego Wave FC head coach Casey Stoney for comments made detrimental to the league using social media, on July 9.

COLLEGE

RHODE ISLAND COLL. — Named Elliot Butcher, Denzel Washington and Adam Wilinsky assistant men's basketball coaches.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Trending Video

Recommended for you