BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
American League
BOSTON RED SOX — Recalled INF Luis Urias from Worcester (IL). Designated INF Christian Arroyo for assignment.
CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Acquired minor league RHPs Aldrin Batista and Maximo Martinez from the Los Angeles Dodgers in exchange for international slot money.
CLEVELAND GUARDIANS — Placed 1B Josh Naylor on the 10-day IL, retroactive o August 1. Placed SS Tyler Freeman on the 10-day IL retroactive to August 2. Recalled SS Jose Tena from Columbus (IL).
DETROIT TIGERS — Designated 2B Nick Solak for assignment. Claimed LHP Andrew Vasquez off waivers from Philadelphia.
HOUSTON ASTROS — Sent LP Blake Taylor and 3B Joe Perez outright to Sugar Land (IL).
KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Placed RHP Taylor Clarke on the 15-day IL, retroactive to August 3. Recalled RHP James McArthur from Omaha (IL).
MINNESOTA TWINS — Claimed LF Jordan Luplow off waivers from Toronto.
TAMPA BAY RAYS — Recalled 2B Curtis Mead from Durham (IL).
TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Reinstated RHP Jay Jackson from family medical emergency list. Selected the contract of INF Davis Schneider from Buffalo (IL). Optioned INF Ernie Clement to Buffalo. Designated RHP Thomas Hatch for assignment. Sent RHP Mitch White outright to Buffalo.
National League
ATLANTA BRAVES — Reinstated LHP Max Fried from the 60-day IL. Designated SS Dalton Guthrie for assignment. Agreed to terms with 3B Charlie Culberson on a minor league contract.
LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Traded RF Kole Calhoun to Cleveland in exchange or cash considerations. Optioned RHP Emmet Sheehan to Oklahoma City (PCL). Activated LHP Ryan Yarbrough.
NEW YORK METS — Sent LF Tim Locastro to the Florida Complex League (FCL) on a rehab assignment. Claimed RHP Tyson Miler off waivers from Los Angeles Dodgers and optioned him to Syracuse (IL). Reinstated OF Starling Marte from the 10-day IL. Optioned INF Jonathan Arauz to Syracuse.
WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Selected the contract of OF Blake Rutherford from Rochester (IL).
Minor League Baseball
Atlantic League
LONG ISLAND DUCKS — Signed and activated RHP Sam Kessler. Reinstated RHP Joe Iorio to the active list, Placed LHP Kyle Lobstein on the inactive list. Placed RHP Merandy Gonzalez on the IL, retroactive to August 2.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
ARIZONA CARDINALS — Signed RB Marlon Mack. Released LS Jack Coco.
ATLANTA FALCONS — Signed DLs Matthew Gotal and Caeveon Patton, WR, Mathew Sexton and OL Michal Menet.
CAROLINA PANTHERS — Signed CB Mac McCain.
CLEVELAND BROWNS — Signe3d LB Cam Bright, TE Miller Forristall and WR Jalen Wayne. Waived WR Daylen Baldwin and CB Thomas Graham Jr. with injury designations and P Joseph Charlton, RB Nate McCrary and T Hunter Thedford.
DALLAS COWBOYS — Re-signed S Malik Hooker to a three-year contract extension.
DETROIT LIONS — Signed CB Tae Hayes.
HOUSTON TEXANS — Signed DT D.J. Scaife. Placed Scott Quessenberry on injured reserve.
MIAMI DOLPHINS — Signed CB Mark Gilbert and waived FB John Lovett. with an injury designation.
MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Signed RB Abram Smith. Waived FB Zach Ojile.
NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — Re-signed DE Cameron Jordan to a two-year contract.
NEW YORK GIANTS — Waived WR Jeff Smith. Signed NT Donovan Jeter.
HOCKEY
National Hockey League
WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Signed RW Tom Wilson to a seven-year contract.
Minor League Hockey
ECHL
WORCESTER RAILERS — Signed F Blake Christensen.
SOCCER
Major League Soccer
ATLANTA UNITED — Mutually agreed to terminate the contract of F Erik Lopez.
COLUMBUS CREW — Loaned D Keegan Hughes to FC Tulsa (USL Championship) for the remainder of the season.
FC CINCINNATI — Signed F Ben Stitz to a short-term agreement.
LOS ANGELES FC — Signed F Cristian Olivera from UD Almeria (Spain La Liga) to a four-year contract, pending receipt of his international transfer certificate (ITC) and P-1 visa.
PORTALND TIMBERS — Signed G Ryan Bilichuk to a short-term agreement. Loaned F Nathan Fogaca to Portland T2 for the remainder of the 2023 season.
MLS Next Pro
LOS ANGELES FC 2 — Signed D Lorenzo Dellavalle from Juventus to a multi-year contract, pending receipt of his international transfer certificate (ITC) and P-1 visa.
NEW ENGLAND REVOLUTION II — Signed M Patrick Leal via transfer from Venezia FC.
NEW YORK RED BULLS II — Mutually agreed to terminate the loan of M Ricardo Gorday.
National Women's Soccer League
NWSL — Fined San Diego Wave FC head coach Casey Stoney an undisclosed amount for comments made during a post-match press conference on July 28 in violation of policy.
COLLEGE
HOFSTRA — Named Tom Bowen assistant women's soccer coach.
