|BASEBALL
|Major League Baseball
|American League
BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Claimed INF Lewis Diaz off waivers from Pittsburgh. Sent OF Daz Cameron outright to Norfolk (IL). Claimed OF Jake Cave from Philadelphia. Agreed to terms with INF/OF Franchy Cordero on a minor league contract.
|National League
LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Agreed to terms with RHP Shelby Miller on a one-year contract.
MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Named Marti Wronski chief operating officer and Jason Hartlund executive vice president/chief commercial officer.
|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
NEW ENGLAND PATIROTS — Returned K Tristan Vizcaino to the practice squad.
|Canadian Football League
WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Released DBs Patrice Rene and Malcolm Thompson.
|HOCKEY
|National Hockey League
DETROIT RED WINGS — Reassigned Ds Donovan Sebrango and Eemil Viro to Toledo (ECHL).
LOS ANGELES KINGS — Returned C Tyler Madden to Ontario (AHL).
MINNESOTA WILD — G Hunter Jones to Iowa (AHL).
PHILADELPHIA FLYERS — Returned LW Kieffer Bellows to Lehigh Valley (AHL).
ST. LOUIS BLUES — Reassigned LW Jake Neighbors to Springfield (AHL).
VANCOUVER CANUCKS — Recalled G Collin Delia from Abbotsford (AHL).
VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS — Reassigned D Peter DiLiberatore from Savannah (ECHL) to Henderson (AHL).
|Minor League Hockey
|American Hockey League
CHICAGO WOLVES — Traded D David Farrance to Colorado. Acquired D Alex Green from Laval. Recalled LW Cameron Wright from Utah (ECHL).
ONTARIO REIGN — Acquired F Justin Nachbaur.
SAN DIEGO GULLS — Released D Andrew Nielsen from a professional tryout contract (PTO).
UTICA COMETS — Signed G Jake Theut to a standard player contract and loaned him to Adirondack (ECHL).
|ECHL
WORCESTER RAILERS — Signed F Billy Jerry.
|SOCCER
|Major League Soccer
MLS — Announced sanctions for LA Galaxy for violating salary budget and roster guidelines.
HOUSTON DYNAMO FC — Named Ben Bartlett director of methodology.
ORLANDO CITY SC — Signed M Favian Loyola to a three-year contract.
SAN JOSE EARTHQUAKES — Named Adin Brown goalkeeper coach.
SPORTING KC — Re-signed D Graham Zusi and M Roger Espinoza to two-year contracts and D Andreu Fontas to a one-year contract.
|USL Championship
SAN DIEGO LOYAL SC — Named Landon Donovan executive vice president of soccer operations and nate Miller head coach.
|COLLEGE
RHODE ISLAND — Named Rich Fonseca assistant softball coach.
