|BASEBALL
|Major League Baseball
|American League
DETROIT TIGERS — Claimed Zach Lougue off waivers from Oakland. Designated RHP Angel De Jesus for assignment.
KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Named Zach Bowe director of major league pitching strategy and assistant pitching coach and Mitch Stetter bullpen coach.
TEXAS RANGERS — Claimed RHP Nick Mears off waivers from Pittsburgh. Designated OF Eli White for assignment.
TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Acquired OF Daulton Varsho from Arizona in exchange for OF Lourdes Gurriel Jr. and C Gabriel Moreno.
|National League
ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Acquired INF Diego Castillo from Pittsburgh in exchange for RHP Scott Randall. Designated RHP Taylor Widener and C Ali Sanchez for assignment.
CHICAGO CUBS — Claimed LHP Anthony Kay off waivers from Toronto. Desgnated INF Alfonso Rivas for assignment.
WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Sent RHP Gerardo Carillo outright to Rochester (IL).
|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
NFL — Suspended New York Jets wide receiver coach Austin Miles at least one year for violating the NFL's personnel gambling policy.
BALTIMORE RAVENS — Waived LB Josh Bynes. Promoted QB Anthony Brown and WR Andy Isabella from the practice squad to the active roster. Signed DT Isaiah Mack.
BUFFALO BILLS — Promoted WR Cole Beasley and DE Kingsley Jonathan from the practice squad to the active roster.
CAROLINA PANTHERS — Placed CB Justin Layne on the reserve/did not report list.
CHICAGO BEARS — Placed DBs Jaylon Johnson and Kindle Vildor on injured reserve. Reinstated RB Khalil Herbert from injured reserve Promoted DB Breon Borders, TE Chase Allen and WR Nsimba Webster from the practice squad to the active roster.
CINCINNATI BENGALS — Promoted CB Allan George from the practice squad to the active roster.
CLEVELAND BROWNS — Reinstated C Ethan Pocic from injured reserve. Promoted LB Tae Davis from the practice squad to the active roster. Signed RT Jack Conklin to a four-year contract extension. Waived C Greg Mancz.
DALLAS COWBOYS — Promoted C Brock Hoffman and CB Mackenzie Alexander from the practice squad to the active roster.
DETROIT LIONS — Promoted S Brady Breeze and TE Garrett Griffin from the practice squad to the active roster.
GREEN BAY PACKERS — Signed OL Elgton Jenkins to a four-year contract extension.
HOUSTON TEXANS — Reinstated DB Grayland Arnold from injured reserve. Placed WR Nico Collins on injured reserve. Signed WR Malik Turner to the practice squad.
KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Reinstated TE Blake Bell from injured reserve. Promoted T Danny Shelton from the practice squad to the active roster. Placed TE Jody Fortson on injured reserve.
MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Promoted G Kyle Hinton from the practice squad to the active roster.
NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Promoted K Tristan Vizcaino, WR Scotty Washington and LS Tucker Addington from the practice squad to the active roster. Placed LS Joe Cardona on injured reserve.
PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Promoted LB Christian Elliss and P Brett Kern from the practice squad to the active roster. Placed TE Tyree Jackson on injured reserve.
SAN FRANCICO 49ERS — Reinstated DT Javon Kinlaw from injured reserve. Released LB Curtis Robinson. Promoted DL Michael Dwumfour and WR Willie Snead from the practice squad to the active roster.
SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Promoted RBs Godwin Igwebuike and Wayne Gallman from the practice squad to the active roster.
TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Placed OLB Genard Avery on injured reserve. Signed WR Deven Thompkins.
TENNESSEE TITANS — Reinstated LB Zach Cunningham from injured reserve. Promoted OL Xavier Newman, LB Andre Smith and RB Jonathan Ward from the practice squad to the active roster. Placed G Nate Davis on injured reserve. Released OL Beau Benzchawel from the practice squad.
|HOCKEY
|National Hockey League
NHL — Suspended Minnesota F Mason Shaw for two games without pay for kneeing an opponent during a Dec. 22 game against San Jose.
COLORADO AVALANCHE — Reassigned G Trent Miner from Colorado (AHL) to Utah (ECHL).
FLORIDA PANTHERS — Recalled LW Givani Smith from Charlotte (AHL).
MINNESOTA WILD — Returned RW Steven Fogarty to Iowa (AHL).
MONTREAL CANADIENS — Reassigned D Nicolas Beaudin from laval (AHL) to Team Canada (Spengler Cup).
NEW YORK ISLANDERS — Recalled C Aatu Raty and D Parker Wotherspoon from Bridgeport (AHL).
OTTAWA SENATORS — Returned D Dillon Heatherington to Belleville (AHL).
PITTSBURGH PENGUINS — Reassigned D Mark Friedman to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (AHL).
VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS — Recalled C Pavel Dorofeyev and D Brayden Pachal from Henderson (AHL).
|Minor League Hockey
|American Hockey League
ABBOTSFORD CANUCKS — Recalled F Matt Alfaro from Wheeling (ECHL).
CALGARY WRANGLERS — Assigned D Simon Lavigne to Rapid City (ECHL). Returned D Tyson Helgesen to Rapid City.
CHARLOTTE CHECKERS — Loaned C Riley Nash to Team Canada (Spengler Cup).
CLEVELAND MONSTERS — Returned F Chad Yetman to Indy (ECHL).
COLORADO EAGLES — Assigned F Zachary Tsekos to Utah (ECHL).
COACHELLA VALLEY FIREBIRDS — Recalled RW Jeremy McKenna from Kansas City (ECHL).
UTICA COMETS — Returned D Jarrod Gourley to Adirondack (ECHL). Released C Patrick Grasso from a professional tryout contract (PTO).
|ECHL
ADIRONDACK THUNDER — Signed Fs Brady Fleurent and Travis Brouoghman. Placed D Brandon Fehd on injured reserve.
CINCINNATI CYCLONES — Activated F Lee Lapid from reserve. Recalled D Jalen Smereck from San Jose (AHL) and placed him on reserve.
IDAHO STEELHEADS — Activated F Justin Misiak from injured reserve. Activated D Owen Headrick from reserve. Placed F Zane Franklin on reserve. Placed F Ty Pelton-Byce on injured reserve.
JACKSONVILLE ICEMEN — Placed F Ben Hawerchuk on injured reserve.
NORFOLK ADMIRALS — Acquired D Josh McDougall from Wichita and placed him on reserve.
ORLANDO SOLAR BEARS — Activated F Matthew Barnaby from injured reserve. Activated F Chris Ordoobadi from reserve. Placed F Maxim Cajkovic on reserve. Placed D Dmitri Semykin on injured reserve.
READING ROYALS — Acquired G Zach Alvarado as an emergency backup goaltender (EBUG). Activated D Mike Chen from injured reserve.
SAVANNAH GHOST PIRATES — Activated G Darion Hanson from reserve. Placed G Jordan Papirny on reserve.
SOUTH CAROLINA STINGRAYS — Released D Rourke Russell.
TOLEDO WALLEYE — Claimed D Chays Ruddy off waivers from Cincinnati. Activated F Brett McKenzie from injured reserve. Placed F Andrew Sturtz on reserve. Placed F Kameron Kielly on injured reserve.
TULSA OILERS — Activated D Chris Perna from reserve. Suspended D Benjamin Gagne and removed him from the active roster.
UTAH GRIZZLIES — Acquired G Chris Komma as an emergency backup goaltender (EBUG). Placed F Zachary Tsekos on reserve.
WHEELING NAILERS — Activated F Peter Laviolette from injured reserve.
WORCESTER RAILERS — Activated F Zack Bross from reserve. Placed F Blake Christensen on reserve.
|SOCCER
|Major League Soccer
ATLANTA UNITED — Signed M Quentin Westberg to a one-year contract.
COLUMBUS CREW — Signed D Jimmy Medranda to a two-year contract.
LOUDOUN UNITED — Signed M Juan Ramirez.
NASHVILLE SC — Acquired $200,000 in general allocation money (GAM) from Charlotte FC in exchange for a 2023 international roster spot.
NEW YORK CITY FC — Released M Maxi Moralez.
