|BASEBALL
|Major League Baseball
|American League
BOSTON RED SOX — Agreed to a one-year contract with INF Justin Turner. Designated LHP Darwinzon Hernandez for assignment.
TEXAS RANGERS — Named Will Venable associate manager and Mike Maddux pitching coach.
TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Agreed to terms with C Rob Brantly, RHPs Julian Fernandez, Drew Hutchison, Casey Lawrence and LHP Paul Fry on minor league contracts.
|National League
COLORADO ROCKIES — Claimed RHP Nick Mears off waivers from Texas.
SAN DIEGO PADRES — Agreed to terms with RHP Brent Honeywell on a one-year contract.
SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Agreed to terms with OF Michael Conforto on a two-year contract. Designated C Austin Wynns for assignment.
WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Sent RHP Reed Garret outright to Rochester (IL) but he chose to declare free agency in lieu of accepting the assignment.
|Minor League Baseball
|Atlantic League
STATEN ISLAND FERRYHAWKS — Named Homer Bush manager.
|Frontier League
EVANSVILLE OTTERS — Acquired RHP Tyler Beardsley from Sioux City (American Association).
NEW YORK BOULDERS — Traded RHP Matt Leon to Gary (American Association) in exchange for INF Thomas Walraven.
SCHAUMBURG BOOMERS — Sent INF Matt Bottcher to Chicago (American Association)
WASHINGTON WILD THIINGS — Signed RHP Spencer Johnston.
|BASKETBALL
|National Basketball Association
LOS ANGELES LAKERS — Signed G Sterling Brown to a 10-day contract.
|Women's National Basketball Association
PHOENIX MERCURY — Named Monica Wright assistant general manager.
|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
ARIZONA CARDINALS — Placed S Chris Banjo and DL Jonathan Ledbetter on injured reserve.
BUFFALO BILLS — Placed S Damar Hamilton on injured reserve. Reinstated CB Christian Benford from injured reserve.
KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Signed K Matthew Wright to the practice squad. Promoted WR Ihmir Smith-Marsette from the practice squad to the active roster. Released LB Justin Hilliard from the practice squad.
LAS VEGAS RAIDERS — Promoted LB Austin Calitro and WR Chris Lacy from the practice squad to the active roster.
MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Waived TE Nick Muse.
NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Suspended CB Jack Jones and P Jake Bailey.
NEW YORK GIANTS — Signed DT Jack Heflin to the practice squad. Released DT Vernon Butler from the practice squad.
PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Waived G Sua Opeta.
SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Re-signed DT Akeem Spence to the practice squad.
WASHINGTON COMMANDERS — Placed OL Saahdiq Charles and CB Benjamin St-Juste on injured reserve. Promoted OT Alex Akingbulu and DT Benning Potoa'e from the practice squad to the active roster.
|Canadian Football League
CFL — Suspended Calgary WR Richie Sindani for two games after testing positive for banned substances.
|HOCKEY
|National Hockey League
ANAHEIM DUCKS — Assigned F Blake McLaughlin from San Diego (AHL) to Toledo (ECHL).
ARIZONA COYOTES — Acquired LW Dylan Guenther.
COLUMBUS BLUE JACKETS — Reassigned D David Jiricek from Czechia (WJC) to Cleveland (AHL).
MINNESOTA WILD — Recalled G Zane McIntyre from Iowa (AHL).
NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Returned G Akira Schmid to Utica (AHL).
NEW YORK RANGERS — Reassigned C Gustav Rydahl to Hartford (AHL).
SEATTLE KRAKEN — Reassigned C Shane Wright to Kingston (OHL).
WINNIPEG JETS — Reinstated RW Blake Wheeler, LW Nikolaj Ehlers and D Nate Schmidt off injured reserve.
|Minor League Hockey
|American Hockey League
BRIDGEPORT ISLANDERS — Returned D Connor McCarthy to Worcester (ECHL).
HARTFORD WOLFPACK — Assigned F Ryan Lohin to Jacksonville (ECHL).
HERSHEY BEARS — Returned F Kevin O'Neil to South Carolina (ECHL). Assigned F Alesander Fortin to South Carolina.
LEHIGH VALLEY PHANTOMS — Assigned G Nolan Maier to Reading (ECHL).
PROVIDENCE BRUINS — Acquired RW Fabian Lysell from Sweden U20 (NATJR).
WILKES-BARRE/SCRANTON PENGUUINS — Recalled G Tommy Napier from Wheeling (ECHL).
|ECHL
ADIRONDACK THUNDER— Acquired G Stan Basisty as an emergency backup goaltender (EBUG).
ALLEN AMERICANS — Signed F Grant Hebert and placed him on reserve. Activated D Xavier Bernard from reserve. Placed D Lordanthony Grissom on reserve.
ATLANTA GLADAITORS — Activated D Malcolm Hayes from reserve. Placed F Michael Turner on reserve.
CINCINNATI CYCLONES — Traded F Brandon Yeamans to Florida.
FLORIDA EVERBLADES — Acquired G Michael Faraj as an emergency backup goaltender (EBUG).
JACKSONVILLE ICEMEN — Activated G Olof Lindbom from reserve. Placed G Charles Williams on reserve.
KALAMAZOO WINGS — Activated F Coale Norris from reserve. Placed D Anthony Florentino on reserve.
MAINE MARINERS — Activated F Tim Doherty from reserve. Placed F Nick Master on reserve.
NEWFOUNDLAND GROWLERS — Placed D Taylor Egan on reserve. Placed F Jordan Escott on injured reserve.
ORLANDO SOLAR BEARS — Acquired D Clark Hiebert from Norfolk and placed him on reserve. Activated F Chris Ordoobadi from reserve. Placed F Bennett MacArthur on reserve.
READING ROYALS — Placed G Kaden Fulcher on reserve.
SOUTH CAROLINA STINGRAYS — Signed D Connor Russell. Placed Fs Gavin Gould and Sean Gulka on reserve. Placed Ds Evan Wardley and Chase Stewart and F Tarek Baker on injured reserve.
TOLEDO WALLEYE — Activated F Brett Boeing from reserve. Placed F Jordan Martin on reserve.
TULSA OILERS — Placed D Kylor Wall on reserve.
WHEELING NAILERS — Lifted F Luke Santerno from suspension. Activated Fs Jordan Frasca and Felix Pare from reserve.
WICHITA THUNDER — Activated D Zack Hoffman and F Kelly Bent from reserve. Placed F Sam Sternschein and G Zachary Emond on reserve.
WORCESTER RAILERS — Placed D Jeff Solow on reserve.
|SOCCER
|Major League Soccer
ATLANTA UNITED — Loaned M Marcelino Moreno to Cortiba FC (Brazil). Waived F Dom Dwyer.
AUSTIN FC — Announced the transfer of M Tomas Pochettino to Fortaleza (Brazil).
FC CINCINNATI — Signed M Malik Pinto to a two-year contract.
HOUSTON DYNAMO — Signed D Brad Smith to a two-year contract.
INTER MIAMI CF — Named Phil Neville head coach, Jason Kreis, Darren Powell and Javier Morales assistant coaches, Alec Scott assistant coach and performance analyst, Sebastian Saja goalkeeper coach, Garrison Draper high performance director and Connor Ceballos performance analyst.
NASHVILLE SC — Loaned F Ake Loba to Mazatlan (Liga MX side).
NEW YORK RED BULLS — Signed F Elias Manoel from Gremio to a three-year contract for an undisclosed transfer fee.
PHILADELPHIA UNION — Acquired $50,000 in 2024 general allocation money from Nashville SC in exchange for G Ben Martino.
REAL SALT LAKE — Signed D Luis Rivera to a four-year contract and D Delantz Pierre to a one-year contract.
SAN JOSE EARTHQUAKES — Signed M Cam Cilley and D Keegan Tingey to Homegrown Player contracts for the 2023 season with club options through 2026.
|MLS NEXT Pro
NEW ENGLAND REVOLUTION II — Signed Ms Ben Awashie and Nakye Greenidge-Duncan to one-year contracts.
INTER MIAMI CF II — Named Federico Huguain head coach.
|National Women's Soccer League
HOUSTON DASH — Signed G Devon Kerr to a one-year contract.
NJ/NY GOTHAM FC — Signed G Mandy Haught to a two-year contract.
|COLLEGE
COASTAL CAROLINA — Named Travis Trickett offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach, Derek Warehime offensive line, Kriss Proctor tight ends, Perry Parks wide receivers, Xavier Dye running backs, Craig Naivar defensive coordinator/safeties, Dan Carrel defensive co-defensive coordinator/linebackers, Jimmy Brumbaugh defensive line/defensive run game coordinator, Curtis Fuller cornerbacks, Josh Miller special teams/outside linebackers and Quinn Barham director of football speed strength and conditioning coach.
NAVY — Named Jim Kiritsy football strength and conditioning coach.
SOUTH CAROLINA — Agreed to terms with head football coach Shane Beamer on a five-year contract extension.
WASHINGTON STATE — Named Ben Arbuckle offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach and Frank Maile defensive edges coach.
WISCONSIN — Named Mike Brown associate head coach/wide receivers coach, Jack Bicknell Jr. as offensive line and Gino Guidugli as passing game coordinator/tight ends coach.
