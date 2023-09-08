BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
American League
BOSTON RED SOX — Sent 3B Pablo Reyes to Worcester (IL) on a rehab assignment.
LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Recalled OF Jordyn Adams from Salt Lake (PCL). Optioned RHP Davis Daniel to Salt Lake.
MINNESOTA TWINS — Reinstated 1B/OF Alex Kirilloff from the 10-day IL. Placed 1B/OF Joey Gallo on the 10-day IL, retroactive to September 6.
NEW YORK YANKEES — Recalled LHP Nick Ramirez from Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (IL). Placed RHP Albert Abreu on the 15-day IL.
OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Reinstated OF Lawrence Butler from the bereavement list. Optioned INF Jonah Bride to Las Vegas (PCL). Sent RHP Spencer Patton outright to Las Vegas (PCL).
TEXAS RANGERS — Selected the contract of OF Evan Carter from Round Rock (PCL).
TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Reinstated SS Bo Bichette from the 10-day IL. Optioned INF Mason McCoy to Buffalo (IL).
National League
CHICAGO CUBS — Reinstated RHP Brad Boxberger from the 60-day IL. Optioned RHP Keegan Thompson to Iowa (IL). Sent RHP Shane Greene outright to Iowa.
CINCINNATI REDS — Sent 3B Jonathan India and 1B Joey Votto to Louisville (IL) on rehab assignments. Reinstated RHP Fernando Cruz from the 15-day IL. Designate RHP Kevin Herget for assignment.
COLORADO ROCKIES — Agreed to terms with RHP German Marquez on a two-year contract extension.
LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Reinstated DH J.D. Martinez from the 10-day IL. Optioned INF Michael Busch to Oklahoma City (PCL).
MIAMI MARLINS — Designated LHP Devin Smeltzer for assignment. Selected the contract of LHP Emmanuel De Jesus from Jacksonville (IL). Sent RHP Geoff Hartlieb outright to Jacksonville.
NEW YORK METS — Sent 3B Luis Guillorme to Brooklyn (SAL) on a rehab assignment. Selected the contract of RHP Victor Vodnik from Albuquerque (PCL). Placed LHP Austin Gomber on the 60-day IL.
PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Reinstated SS Trea Turner from the paternity list. Optioned INF/OF Weston Wilson to Lehigh Valley (IL).
SAN DIEGO PADRES — Selected the contract of 3B Jurickson Profar from El Paso (PCL). Transferred RHP Alek Jacob to the 60-day IL.
WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Recalled 2B Luis Garcia from Rochester (IL). Placed C Riley Adams on the 10-day IL, retroactive to September 7.
BASKETBALL
Women's National Basketball Association
MINNESOTA LYNX —Signed G Kayla McBride to a multi-year contract extension.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
ATLANTA FALCONS — Released CB Cornell Armstrong from injured reserve with a settlement.
CAROLINA PANTHERS — Promoted LB Chandler Wooten from the practice squad to the active roster.
CINCINNATI BENGALS —Signed QB Joe Burrows to a contract extension.
INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Signed LS Luke Rhodes to a four-year contract extension. Waived LB JoJo Domann from injured reserve with a settlement.
JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Released OT Josh Well from injured reserve.
LAS VEGAS RAIDERS — Placed CB Brandon Facyson on injured reserve.
LOS ANGELES RAMS — Waived DB Shaun Jolly from injured reserve with a settlement.
MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Released RB Myles Gaskin.
NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Released OT Conor McDermott from injured reserve with a settlement.
NEW YORK GIANTS — Signed K Graham Gano to a three-year contract extension.
PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Signed WR Joseph Ngata and TE Brady Russell to the practice squad. Released LB Kyron Johnson and DB Tiawan Mullen from the practice squad.
SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Released LB Austin Bryant.
WASHINGTON COMMANDERS — Signed DE William Bradley-King. Placed WR Dax Milne on injured reserve.
HOCKEY
Minor League Hockey
ECHL
IDAHO STEELHEADS — Re-signed D Patrick Kudla.
WORCESTER RAILERS — Signed F Chris Ordoobadi.
SOCCER
Major League Soccer
INTER MIAMI CF — Signed M Lawson Sunderland to a rest-of-season contract.
LA GALAXY — Transferred M Efrain Alvarez to Club Tijuana (Liga MX side).
Women's National Soccer League
HOUSTON DASH — Transferred F Ebony Salmon to Aston Villa FC in exchange for an undisclosed fee. Named Sarah Lowden interim head coach.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.