BASEBALL

Major League Baseball

American League

BOSTON RED SOX — Sent 3B Pablo Reyes to Worcester (IL) on a rehab assignment.

LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Recalled OF Jordyn Adams from Salt Lake (PCL). Optioned RHP Davis Daniel to Salt Lake.

MINNESOTA TWINS — Reinstated 1B/OF Alex Kirilloff from the 10-day IL. Placed 1B/OF Joey Gallo on the 10-day IL, retroactive to September 6.

NEW YORK YANKEES — Recalled LHP Nick Ramirez from Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (IL). Placed RHP Albert Abreu on the 15-day IL.

OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Reinstated OF Lawrence Butler from the bereavement list. Optioned INF Jonah Bride to Las Vegas (PCL). Sent RHP Spencer Patton outright to Las Vegas (PCL).

TEXAS RANGERS — Selected the contract of OF Evan Carter from Round Rock (PCL).

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Reinstated SS Bo Bichette from the 10-day IL. Optioned INF Mason McCoy to Buffalo (IL).

National League

CHICAGO CUBS — Reinstated RHP Brad Boxberger from the 60-day IL. Optioned RHP Keegan Thompson to Iowa (IL). Sent RHP Shane Greene outright to Iowa.

CINCINNATI REDS — Sent 3B Jonathan India and 1B Joey Votto to Louisville (IL) on rehab assignments. Reinstated RHP Fernando Cruz from the 15-day IL. Designate RHP Kevin Herget for assignment.

COLORADO ROCKIES — Agreed to terms with RHP German Marquez on a two-year contract extension.

LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Reinstated DH J.D. Martinez from the 10-day IL. Optioned INF Michael Busch to Oklahoma City (PCL).

MIAMI MARLINS — Designated LHP Devin Smeltzer for assignment. Selected the contract of LHP Emmanuel De Jesus from Jacksonville (IL). Sent RHP Geoff Hartlieb outright to Jacksonville.

NEW YORK METS — Sent 3B Luis Guillorme to Brooklyn (SAL) on a rehab assignment. Selected the contract of RHP Victor Vodnik from Albuquerque (PCL). Placed LHP Austin Gomber on the 60-day IL.

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Reinstated SS Trea Turner from the paternity list. Optioned INF/OF Weston Wilson to Lehigh Valley (IL).

SAN DIEGO PADRES — Selected the contract of 3B Jurickson Profar from El Paso (PCL). Transferred RHP Alek Jacob to the 60-day IL.

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Recalled 2B Luis Garcia from Rochester (IL). Placed C Riley Adams on the 10-day IL, retroactive to September 7.

BASKETBALL

Women's National Basketball Association

MINNESOTA LYNX —Signed G Kayla McBride to a multi-year contract extension.

FOOTBALL

National Football League

ATLANTA FALCONS — Released CB Cornell Armstrong from injured reserve with a settlement.

CAROLINA PANTHERS — Promoted LB Chandler Wooten from the practice squad to the active roster.

CINCINNATI BENGALS —Signed QB Joe Burrows to a contract extension.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Signed LS Luke Rhodes to a four-year contract extension. Waived LB JoJo Domann from injured reserve with a settlement.

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Released OT Josh Well from injured reserve.

LAS VEGAS RAIDERS — Placed CB Brandon Facyson on injured reserve.

LOS ANGELES RAMS — Waived DB Shaun Jolly from injured reserve with a settlement.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Released RB Myles Gaskin.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Released OT Conor McDermott from injured reserve with a settlement.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Signed K Graham Gano to a three-year contract extension.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Signed WR Joseph Ngata and TE Brady Russell to the practice squad. Released LB Kyron Johnson and DB Tiawan Mullen from the practice squad.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Released LB Austin Bryant.

WASHINGTON COMMANDERS — Signed DE William Bradley-King. Placed WR Dax Milne on injured reserve.

HOCKEY

Minor League Hockey

ECHL

IDAHO STEELHEADS — Re-signed D Patrick Kudla.

WORCESTER RAILERS — Signed F Chris Ordoobadi.

SOCCER

Major League Soccer

INTER MIAMI CF — Signed M Lawson Sunderland to a rest-of-season contract.

LA GALAXY — Transferred M Efrain Alvarez to Club Tijuana (Liga MX side).

Women's National Soccer League

HOUSTON DASH — Transferred F Ebony Salmon to Aston Villa FC in exchange for an undisclosed fee. Named Sarah Lowden interim head coach.

