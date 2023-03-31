BASEBALL
Minor League Baseball
American League
DETROIT TIGERS — Sent 3B Tyler Nevin to Toledo (IL) on a rehab assignment.
TAMPA BAY RAYS — Traded 1B Dillon Paulson to Detroit in exchange for cash considerations
Minor League Baseball
Atlantic League
LONG ISLAND DUCKS — Signed 1B/OF Sam Travis.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
BUFFALO BILLS — Signed S Taylor Rapp to a one-year contract.
CHICAGO BEARS — Signed QB Nathan Peterman to a one-year contract.
CINCINNATI BENGALS — Signed OLB Tarell Bashan.
INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Signed RB Darrynton Evans.
Canadian Football League
WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Signed LBs Nate Givhan and Gee Stanley and P Chris MacLean.
HOCKEY
National Hockey League
COLUMBUS BLUE JACKETS — Returned D Marcus Bjork to Cleveland (AHL).
DALLAS STARS — Assigned G Scott Wedgewood to Texas (AHL) on a condition.
NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Recalled LW Nolan Foote from Utica (AHL). Signed F Josh Filmon to a three-year, entry-level contract and then assigned him to Utica (AHL).
NEW YORK ISLANDERS — Signed Ds Aidan Fulp and Travis Mitchell to two-year, two-way contracts.
NEW YORK RANGERS — Reassigned F Adam Edstrom from Rogle (SHL) to Hartford (AHL).
PHILADELPHIA FLYERS — Reassigned G Samuel Ersson to Lehigh Valley (AHL).
TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS — Recalled C Radim Zohorna from Toronto (AHL).
American Hockey League
BELLEVILLE SENATORS — Recalled D Zachary Massicotte from Allen (ECHL).
COACHELLA VALLEY FIREBIRDS — Acquired F max Andreev. Returned C Hugo Roy to Kansas City (ECHL).
COLORADO EAGLES — Acquired RW Matt Stienburg.
GRAND RAPIDS GRIFFINS — Signed G Dylan St. Cyr to an amateur tryout contract (ATO).
PROVIDENCE BRUINS — Recalled D Fedor Gordeev from Maine (ECHL).
TORONTO MARLIES — Recalled C Jack Badini from Newfoundland (ECHL). Acquired G Dennis Hildeby.
WILKE-BARRE/SCRANTON PENGUINS — Released D Andrew Nielsen from a professional tryout contract (PTO).
SOCCER
Major League Soccer
FC CINCINNATI — Recalled M Isaac Atanga from Turkish club Göztepe SK and transferred him to Norwegian side Aalesunds FK in exchange for cash considerations.
LOS ANGELES FC — Signed M Mateusz Bogusz to a four-year contract, pending receipt of his P-1 visa and international transfer certificate (ITC).
LA GALAXY — Acquired a 2023 international roster slot from Austin FC in exchange for $150,000 in general allocation money (GAM). Acquired G Novak Micovic on loan from Serbian SuperLiga side FK Čukarički for the 2023 MLS season with a permanent transfer option, pending receipt of his P-1 Visa and international transfer certificate (ITC).
