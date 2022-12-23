|BASEBALL
|Major League Baseball
|American League
KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Named Zach Bowe director of major league pitching strategy and assistant pitching coach and Mitch Stetter bullpen coach.
TEXAS RANGERS — Claimed RHP Nick Mears off waivers from Pittsburgh. Designated OF Eli White for assignment.
|National League
WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Sent RHP Gerardo Carillo outright to Rochester (IL).
|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
CAROLINA PANTHERS — Placed CB Justin Layne on the reserve/did not report list.
CLEVELAND BROWNS — Reinstated C Ethan Pocic from injured reserve. Promoted LB Tae Davis from the practice squad to the active roster. Signed RT Jack Conklin to a four-year contract extension. Waived C Greg Mancz.
GREEN BAY PACKERS — Signed OL Elgton Jenkins to a four-year contract extension.
KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Reinstated TE Blake Bell from injured reserve. Promoted T Danny Shelton from the practice squad to the active roster. Placed TE Jody Fortson on injured reserve.
|HOCKEY
|National Hockey League
FLORIDA PANTHERS — Recalled LW Givani Smith from Charlotte (AHL).
MINNESOTA WILD — Returned RW Steven Fogarty to Iowa (AHL).
MONTREAL CANADIENS — Reassigned D Nicolas Beaudin from laval (AHL) to Team Canada (Spengler Cup).
NEW YORK ISLANDERS — Recalled C Aatu Raty and D Parker Wotherspoon from Bridgeport (AHL).
OTTAWA SENATORS — Returned D Dillon Heatherington to Belleville (AHL).
PITTSBURGH PENGUINS — Reassigned D Mark Friedman to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (AHL).
VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS — Recalled C Pavel Dorofeyev and D Brayden Pachal from Henderson (AHL).
|Minor League Hockey
|American Hockey League
CHARLOTTE CHECKERS — Loaned C Riley Nash to Team Canada (Spengler Cup).
COACHELLA VALLEY FIREBIRDS — Recalled RW Jeremy McKenna from Kansas City (ECHL).
UTICA COMETS — Returned D Jarrod Gourley to Adirondack (ECHL). Released C Patrick Grasso from a professional tryout contract (PTO).
|SOCCER
|Major League Soccer
ATLANTA UNITED — Signed M Quentin Westberg to a one-year contract.
COLUMBUS CREW — Signed D Jimmy Medranda to a two-year contract.
LOUDOUN UNITED — Signed M Juan Ramirez.
NASHVILLE SC — Acquired $200,000 in general allocation money (GAM) from Charlotte FC in exchange for a 2023 international roster spot.
NEW YORK CITY FC — Released M Maxi Moralez.
