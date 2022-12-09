|BASEBALL
|American League
TEXAS RANGERS — Agreed to terms with LHP Andrew Heaney on a two-year contract. Agreed to terms with RHP Nick Snyder on a minor league contract.
|National League
NEW YORK METS — Agreed to terms with LHP Jose Quintana on a two-year contract.
PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Agreed to terms with LHP Matt Strahm on a two-year contract.
ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Agreed to terms with C Wilson Contreras on a five-year contract.
SAN DIEGO PADRES — Agreed to terms with SS Xander Bogaerts to an eleven-year contract.
|Minor League Baseball
|Frontier League
EMPIRE STATE GREYS — Exercised the 2023 contract options on INF Manny Garcia and LHP Franklyn Hernandez.
LAKE ERIE CRUSHERS — Signed RHP Carsie Walker.
WASHINGTON WILD THINGS — Sold the contract of RHP Jake Pilarski to the Los Angeles Dodgers.
|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
BUFFALO BILLS — Signed WR Marquez Stevenson to the practice squad. Released WR Isaiah Coulter from the practice squad.
JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Waived RB Darell Henderson.
|HOCKEY
|National League Hockey
CALGARY FLAMES — Loaned C Kevin Rooney to Calgary (AHL).
COLORADO AVALANCHE — Recalled D Brad Hunt from Colorado (AHL). Returned RW Martin Kaut to Colorado.
DETROIT RED WINGS — Assigned F Elmer Soderblom to Grand Rapids (AHL). Reassigned G Victor Brattstrom from Grand Rapids to Toledo (ECHL).
MINNESOTA WILD — Recalled F Sammy Walkerfrom Iowa (AHL). Reassigned F Joseph Cramarossa to Iowa.
NEW YORK ISLANDERS — Reassigned LW Blade Jenkins from Bridgeport (AHL) to Worcester (ECHL).
PITTSBURGH PENGUINS — Reassigned LW Jordan Frasca from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (AHL) to Wheeling (EVHL).
SAN JOSE SHARKS — Reassigned F Mitchell Russell from Wichita (ECHL) to San Jose (AHL).
TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS — Recalled RW Joey Anderson from Toronto (AHL).
|American Hockey League
AHL — Suspended Toronto F Adam Gaudette for three games as a consequence of an interference in a Dec. 10th game against Syracuse.
BELLEVILLE SENATORS — Assigned G Kevin Mondolese to Allen (ECHL).
SYRACUSE CRUNCH — Assigned D Tyson Feist and F Grant Mismash to Orlando (ECGL).
|ECHL
ALLEN AMERICANS — Released Fs Andrew Durham and Nicholas Blachmann. Acquired D Dalton Gally from Maine. Placed G Logan Flodell on reserve.
ATLANTA GLADIATORS — Activated D Josh Thrower from reserve. Placed F Kaid Oliver on reserve.
CINCINNATI CYCLONES — Activated F Philip Lagunov from reserve. Placed F Cody Caron on reserve. Placed D Dakota Betts on injured reserve.
GREENVILLE SWAMP RABBITS — Activated F Ben Freeman from injured reserve. Activated F Austin Eastman from reserve. Placed F Dallas Gerads on reserve. Placed F Justin Nachbaur on injured reserve.
IDAHO STEELHEADS — Activated D Casey Johnson from injured reserve. Activated F Patrick Kudla from reserve. Placed F Justin Misiak on reserve.
INDY FUEL — Activated F Nate Pionk from reserve. Placed F Chad Yetman on reserve.
KALMAZOO WINGS — Activated D Jeremy Masella from reserve. Placed D Collin Saccoman on reserve.
KANSAS CITY MAVERICKS — Activated Fs Josh Lammon and Luke Stevens from injured reserve. Activated F Keeghan Howdeshell from reserve. Placed F Jake Jaremko and D Theo Calvas on reserve. Placed F Nick Pastujov on injured reserve.
MAINE MARINERS — Activated F Cameron Askew from injured reserve. Placed F Nick Jermain on reserve. Placed F/D Chad Pietroniro on injured reserve.
NEWFOUNDLAND GROWLERS — Activated D Dilan Peters from reserve. Placed F Jack Badini on reserve.
ORLANDO SOLAR BEARS — Signed G Jimmy Poreda. Activated D Luke McInnis from injured reserve. Activated F Shawn Szydlowski from reserve. Placed D Dmitri Semykin and F Maxim Cajkovic on reserve. Placed F Karl El-Mir on injured reserve.
RAPID CITY RUSH — Released G Danny Battochio as as emergency backup goaltender (EBUG).
TOLEDO WALLEYE — Placed G Sebastian Cossa on reserve.
WHEELING NAILERS — Traded G Ryan Bednard to Greenville.
WORCESTER RAILERS — Activated F Liam Coughlin from reserve. Placed D Jeff Solow and F Derek Osik on reserve.
|SOCCER
|National Women's Soccer League
ORLANDO PRIDE — Signed M Erika Tymrak to a two-year contract.
|COLLEGE
ARIZONA STATE — Announced the hiring of Beau Baldwin as football offensive coordinator.
MEMPHIS — Announced Larry Brown is stepping down from his role as special advisor for men's basketball.
NEBRASKA — Announced the hiring of Tony White as football defensive coordinator.
