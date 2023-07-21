BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
American League
BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Activated RHP Shintaro Fujinami. Optioned RHP Logan Gillaspie to Norfolk (IL).
KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Released RHP Brooks Kriske.
TAMPA BAY RAYS — Placed C Francisco Mejia on the 10-day IL. Recalled C Rene Pinto from Durham (IL).
TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Acquired LHP Genesis Cabrera from St. Louis in exchange for C Sammy Hernandez. Designated RHP Trent Thornton for assignment.
National League
COLORADO ROCKIES — Recalled RHP Peter Lambert from Albuquerque (PCL). Optioned RHP Tommy Doyle to Albuquerque.
BASKETBALL
Women's National Basketball Association
WASHINGTON MYSTICS — Signed G Abby Meyers to a 7-day contract.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
BALTIMORE RAVENS — Signed RB Melvin Gordon to a one-year contract.
INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Signed DL Al-Quadin Muhammad to a one-year contract.
JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Re-signed DL Dawuane Smoot to a one-year contract.
NEW YORK GIANTS — Signed WR Cole Beasley.
TENNESSEE TITANS — Agreed to terms with DB Kevin Byard on a restructured contract.
WASHINGTON COMMANDERS — Signed CB Emmanuel Forbes.
HOCKEY
East Coast Hockey League
WORCESTER RAILERS — Re-signed F Anthony Callin to a one-year contract.
SOCCER
Major League Soccer
NEW ENGLAND REVOLUTION — Acquired $150,000 in 2024 general allocation money (GAM) from Houston Dynamo FC in exchange for a 2023 international roster spot.
NEW YORK CITY FC — Sold F Valetin Castellanos to Italian side S.S. Lazio on a permanent transfer.
COLLEGE
CAMPBELL — Named Adam Wyse assistant coach/recruiting coordinator and Dusty White assistant coach/pitching coach.
CHARLESTON SOUTHERN — Promoted Jackie Stoll to assistant women's soccer coach.
RUTGERS — Promoted Mike Garza to assistant men's baseball coach.
WASHINGTON (Md.) — Named Alex Calder head coach of field hockey.
