BASEBALL

Major League Baseball

American League

BOSTON RED SOX — Sent RHP Chris Martin to Worcester (IL) on a rehab assignment. Claimed RHP Justin Garza off waivers from L. A. Angels and optioned him to Worcester. Placed RHP Garrett Whitlock on the 15-day IL, retroactive to April 25. Recalled RHP Brayan Bello from Worcester.

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Sent SS Tim Anderson and 2B Hanser Alberto to Charlotte (IL) on rehab assignments. Signed OF Clint Frazier to a minor league contract.

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Recalled 1B Nick Pratto from Omaha (IL). Optioned C Freddy Fermin to Omaha.

LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Sent RHP Ryan Tepera to Inland Empire (CAL) on a rehab assignment.

OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Reinstated RHP Drew Rucinski from the 15-day IL. Optioned RHP Chad Smith to Las Vegas (PCL).

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Reinstated RHP Ryan Thompson from the 15-day IL. Optioned RHP Zack Burdi to Durham (IL). Announced RHP Heath Hembree elected free agency.

National League

ATLANTA BRAVES — Reinstated OF Michael Harris II from the 10-day IL. Reinstated OF Eli White from the paternity list and optioned him to Gwinnett (IL). Optioned 2B Nick Solak and SS Eli White to Gwinnett.

CHICAGO CUBS — Reinstated OF Cody Bellinger from the paternity list. Designated C Luis Torrens for assignment.

CINCINNATI REDS — Selected the contract of 3B Matt Reynolds from Louisville (IL). Placed RHP Tony Santillan on the 60-day IL.

COLORADO ROCKIES — Placed RHP German Marquez on the 15-day IL, retroactive to April 27.. Recalled RHP Connor Seabold from Albuquerque (PCL).

MIAMI MARLINS — Selected the contract of RHP Johan Quezada from Jacksonville (IL). Designated LHP Devin Smeltzer for assignment.

NEW YORK METS — Sent RHP Justin Verlander to Binghamton (EL) on a rehab assignment.

BASKETBALL

Women's National Basketball Association

INDIANA FEVER — Announced F Emily Engstler has cleared waivers.

FOOTBALL

CHICAGO BEARS — Released DL Gerri Green.

NEW YORK JETS — Signed LS Thomas Hennessy to a four-year contract extension.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Announced the retirement of RB Giovani Bernard.

HOCKEY

National Hockey League

CHICAGO BLACKHAWKS — Reassigned C Cameron Hillis to Rockford (AHL) from Indy (ECHL).

PITTSBURGH PENGUINS — Announced that C Filip Hallander signed a five-year contract with Timra of the Swedish League.

ST. LOUIS BLUES — Signed D Leo Loof to a three-year, entry-level contact.

WINNIPEG JETS — Returned Gs Arvid Holm and Oskari Salminen to Manitoba (AHL) from loan.

Minor League Hockey

American Hockey League

ROCKFORD ICEHOGS — Recalled D Andrew Perrott and G Mitchell Weeks from Indy (ECHL) on loan.

East Coast Hockey League

FLORIDA EVERBLADES — Activated Fs Oliver Chau and Kyle Neuber from reserve. Placed D Olivier LeBlanc and F Ashton Calder on reserve.

FORT WAYNE KOMETS — Activated D Jacob Graves and F Tristan Pelletier from reserve. Placed F William Provost and Ds Scott Allan and Adam Brubacher on reserve.

GREENVILLE SWAMP RABBITS — Activated Fs Anthony Beauchamp and Carter Souch from reserve. Placed Fs Colton Young and Dallas Gerads on reserve.

IDAHO STEELHEADS — Activated Fs Demetrios Koumontzis and Ryan Dmowski from reserve. Placed Fs Zach Walker and Jack Becker on reserve.

JACKSONVILLE ICEMEN — Activated D Julian Kislin and F Easton Brodzinski from reserve. Placed F Benjamin Tardif and D Victor Hadfield on reserve.

KANSAS CITY MAVERICKS — Activated F Keeghan Howdeshell from reserve. Place F Luke Santerno on reserve.

SOUTH CAROLINA STINGRAYS — Activated F Lawton Courtnall from reserve. Placed F Austin Magera on reserve.

UTAH GRIZZLIES — Activated Fs Dakota Raabe and Zachary Tsekos from reserve. Placed Fs Johnny Walker and Mick Messner on reserve.

SOCCER

Major League Soccer

INTER MIAMI FC — Signed M David Ruiz to a contract through the 2025 season with options for 2026 and 2027.

PORTLAND TIMBERS — Signed M Noel Caliskan to a one-year contract with options through 2025.

COLLEGE

EMPORIA ST. — Named Brian Ostermann head coach of women's basketball.

KEYSTONE — Named Andrew Kettel head men's basketball coach.

MARYLAND — Announced Michael Locksley has agreed to terms on a contract extension as head football coach through 2027.

MEMPHIS — Named Rick Stansbury assistant men's basketball coach.

RANDOLPH — Named Sheldon Blue head coach of men's soccer.

ROWAN — Named Eric Brennan interim head men's basketball coach.

SAINT JOSEPH'S — Promoted Justin Scott to associate head coach and Thomas Boyle to assistant coach of men's basketball.

