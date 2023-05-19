BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
American League
BOSTON RED SOX — Reinstated RHP Kutter Crawford from the 15-day IL.
CLEVELAND GUARDIANS — Placed RHP Peyton Battenfield on the 15-day IL, retroactive to May 18. Recalled LHP Tim Herrin from Columbus (IL).
HOUSTON ASTROS — Reinstated 2B Jose Altuve from the 10-day IL. Optioned SS David Hensley to Sugar land (PCL).
KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Placed RHP Brad Keller on the 15-day IL, retroactive to May 16. Recalled RHP Max Castillo from Omaha (IL).
MINNESOTA TWINS — Placed INF/OF Nick Gordon on the 10-day IL, retroactive to May 18. Recalled OF Kyle Garlick from St. Paul (IL).
OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Placed RHP Zach Jackson on the 15-day IL, retroactive to May 17. Designated RHP Zach Neal for assignment. Selected the contract of RHP Lucas Ereg from Las Vegas (PCL).
National League
ATLANTA BRAVES — Placed SS Ehire Adrianza on the 60-day IL, retroactive to May 18. Selected the contract of 3B Charlie Culberson from Gwinnett (IL). Placed LHP Dylan Lee on the 15-day IL, retroactive to May 17. Activated LHP Lucas Luetge from the 15-day IL.
CINCINNATI REDS — Placed RHP Derek Law on the 15-day IL, retroactive to May 17. Recalled RHP Alan Busenitz from Louisville (IL).
COLORADO ROCKIES — Selected the contract of RHP Karl Kauffmann from Albuquerque (PCL). Transferred RHP Germain Marquez from the 15-day IL to the 60-day IL. Optioned RHP Riley Pint to Albuquerque.
CHICAGO CUBS — Reinstated 2B Nico Hoerner from the 10-day IL. Placed 1B Cody Bellinger on the 10-day IL. Recalled INF Edwin Rios from Iowa (IL). Selected the contract of OF Mike Tauchman from Iowa. Optioned RHP Keegan Thompson to Iowa. Designated INF Eric Hosmer for assignment.
CINCINNATI REDS — Agreed to terms with RHP Ryan Meisinger on a minor league contract.
CLEVELAND GUARDIANS — Optioned SS Brayan Rocchio to Columbus (IL). Reinstated 3B Jose Ramirez from the bereavement list.
LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Selected the contract of RHP Tyler Cyr from Oklahoma City (PCL). Optioned RHP Andre Jackson to Oklahoma City.
NEW YORK METS — Reinstated RHP Carlos Carrasco from the 15-day IL. Placed LF Tim Locastro on the 60-day IL. Selected the contract of C Gary Sanchez from Syracuse (IL). Optioned C Michael Perez to Syracuse. Optioned LHP Josh Walker to Syracuse. Assigned C Tomas Nido to St. Lucie (FSL) on a rehab assignment.
PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Reinstated LHP Rob Zastryzny from the 15-day IL. Designated OF Miguel Andujar for assignment.
SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Selected the contracts of C Patrick Bailey and RHP Ryan Walker from Sacramento (PCL). Designated OF Cal Stevenson for assignment. Recalled OF Heliot Ramos from Sacramento and placed him on the 60-day IL. Placed C Joey Bart on the 10-day IL, retroactive to May 18 and RHP Ross Stripling on the 15-day IL, retroactive to May 18.
WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Reinstated INF Joey Meneses from the paternity list. Optioned INF Jake Alu to Rochester (IL).
Minor League Baseball
Atlantic League
LONG ISLAND DUCKS — Reinstated C Anthony Peroni to the active list and Placed C Chance Sisco on the disabled list, retroactive to May 17.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
ARIZONA CARDINALS — Signed WR Brian Cobbs and DB Garrett Williams.
BUFFALO BILLS — Named Malik Boyd senior personnel advisor, Chris Morrow and Curtis Rukavina co-directors of pro scouting, Luke Dawson senior executive and A.J. Highsmith national scout.
HOUSTON TEXANS — Signed DE Jacob Martin to a one-year contract. Signed DE Dylan Horton.
KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Signed DE Felix Anudike-Uzomah.
LAS VEGAS RAIDERS — Signed G Greg Van Roten.
LOS ANGELES CHARGERS — Signed DT Nicholas Williams.
NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Signed DL Justus Tavai.
NEW YORK GIANTS — Signed CB Deonte Banks to a four-year contract.
WASHINGTON COMMANDERS — Signed OL Ricky Stromberg and OT Braedon Daniels.
HOCKEY
National Hockey League
NHLPA — Named Ron Hainsey assistant executive director.
BUFFALO SABRES — Signed D Nikita Novikov to a three-year, entry-level contract.
NEW YORK ISLANDERS — Signed F Kyle MacLean to a one-year, two-way contract and F Daylan Kuefler to a three-year, entry-level contract.
ECHL
FLORIDA EVERBLADES — Activated Fs Joe Pendenza and Kody McDonald from reserve. Placed F Andrew Fyten and D Olivier LeBlanc on reserve.
NEWFOUNDLAND GROWLERS — Activated F Zach O'Brien from reserve. Placed F Derian Plouffe on reserve.
SOCCER
Major League Soccer
MLS — Fined Orlando City M Cesar Araujo an undisclosed amount for simulation-embellishment during a May 17 match against New York City FC. Issued Charlotte FC a warning for violation of mass confrontation during a May 17 match against Chicago Fire FC. Fined Charlotte D Nathan Byrne, Ms Brandt Bronico and Ashley Westwood and F Enzo Copetti an undisclosed amount for their roles in inciting or escalating a mass confrontation during a May 17 match against Chicago Fire FC. Fined Chicago Fire FC and head coach Frank Klopas an undisclosed amount for violating the mass confrontation policy during a May 17 match against Charlotte FC. Fined Charlotte D Bill Tuiloma, Chicago Ms Gaston Gimenez, Federico Navarro and Jairo Torres an undisclosed amount for their roles in inciting or escalating a mass confrontation during a May 17 match against Chicago Fire FC.
MLS Next Pro
NEW YORK RED BULLS II — Acquired D Diego Kauan on loan from Red Bull Bragantino for the rest of the season.
