BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
American League

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Acquired RHP Franklin German from Boston in exchange for RHP Theo Denlinger. Designated RHP Jason Bilous for assignment.

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Agreed to terms with RHP Zack Greinke on a one-year contract.

NEW YORK YANKEES — Named Geraldo Casadiego pitching coach, Dylan Lidge strength coach, Michael Pasento clubhouse manager and Devin Clementi advance scouting analyst for Tampa (FSL).

National League

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Agreed to terms with RHP Jeurys Familia, 3B Yairo Munoz,

LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Agreed to terms with 3B Luke Williams, LHP Robbie Erlin, RHP Tyler Cyr and OF Yusniel Diaz.

SAN DIEGO PADRES — Named Oscar Bernard and Scott Coolbaugh assistant hitting coaches and Brian Esposito catching coach.

Minor League Baseball
Frontier League

GATEWAY GRIZZLIES — Sold the contract of RHP John Murphy to Cincinnati (MLB).

SCHAUMBURG BOOMERS — Signed LHP Brandon Kaminer.

BASKETBALL
National Basketball Association

NBA — Suspened Memphis G/F Dillon Brooks one game without pay and fined Cleveland G Donovan Mitchell $20,000 for their roles in an on-court altercation that occured Feb. 2.

Women's National Basketball League

ATLANTA DREAM — Re-signed F Monique Billings.

MINNESOTA LYNX — Re-signed Fs Bridget Carleton, Damiris Dantas and Nikolina Milic and G Lindsay Allen. Signed G Tiffany Mitchell.

PHOENIX MERCURY — Re-signed G Sophie Cunningham to a multi-year contract.

FOOTBALL
National Football League

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Signed DE Daniel Wise to a reserve/futures contract.

Canadian Football League

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Re-signed WR Janarion Grant to a one-year contract extension.

HOCKEY
National Hockey League

DALLAS STARS — Reassigned C Antonio Stranges from Texas (AHL) to Idaho (ECHL).

WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Re-signed C Dylan Strome to a five-year contract extension.

American Hockey League

CLEVELAND MONSTERS — Signed G Hunter Vorva to a professional tryout contract (PTO). Assigned G Pavel Cajan to Kalamazoo.

LAVAL ROCKET — Returned D Eric Williams to Norfolk (ECHL). Assigned Fs Riley McKay, Ryan Francis and Andrew Beauregard to Trois-Rivieres (ECHL).

TORONTO MARLIES — Recalled F Brandon Kruse from Newfoundland (ECHL).

WILKES-BARRE/SCRANTON PENGUINS — Signed RW Justin Addamo to a professional tryout contract (PTO).

ECHL

ATLANTA GLADIATORS — Activated G Alex Sakellaropoulos from injured reserve. Placed G David Tendeck on reserve. Placed D Dalton Thrower on injured reserve.

CINCINNATI CYCLONES — Activated F Philip Lagunov from reserve. Placed D Dajon Mingo on reserve.

FORT WAYNE KOMETS — Activated D Jacob Graves and F Tristan Pelletier from injured reserve. Placed D Daniel Maggio on reserve.

IDAHO STEELHEADS — Placed F Jordan Kawaguchi on reserve.

JACKSONVILLE ICEMEN — Signed D John De Roche. Activated G Charles Williams from reserve. Placed G Parker Gahagen on reserve. Placed F Jake Hamacher on injured reserve.

KALAMAZOO WINGS — Activated D Anthony Florentino and F Anthony Collins from reserve. Placed D Ryan Cook and F Leif Mattson on reserve.

MAINE MARINERS — Acquired F Zach Pochiro from Allen and F Chase Zieky from Wheeling. Placed F Mitch Fossier on reserve.

NEWFOUNDLAND GROWLERS — Activated F Zach O'Brien from injured reserve. Activated F Derian Plouffe and D James Melindy from reserve. Placed Ds Taylor Egan and Matthew Sredl on reserve.

SAVANNAH GHOST PIRATES — Released F Dallas Comeau. Activated Fs Spencer Naas from injured reserve. Activated F Brent Pedersen from reserve. Placed F Cole Stallard on reserve.

SOUTH CAROLINA STINGRAYS — Activated D Chase Stewart and F Andrew Cherniwchan from injured reserve. Activated F Lawton Courtnall from reserve. Placed D Chaz Reddekopp and F Justin Florek on reserve. Placed G Mario Culina and F Alexandre Fortin on injured reserve.

TOLEDO WALLEYE — Activated F Cedric Lacroix from injured reserve. Activated D Adrien Beraldo from reserve. Placed F Thomas Ebbing and D Ryan Lowney on reserve. Placed D Kurt Gosselin on injured reserve.

TROIS-RIVIERES LIONS — Released D Timothy Faulkner. Activated D Connor Welsh from injured reserve. Placed F Matthew Barron and D Loic Jarry on reserve.

UTAH GRIZZLIES — Activated Fs Johnny Walker and Zachary Tsekos from injured reserve. Activated G Garrett Metcalf from reserve. Placed F Christian Simeone and G Trent Miner on reserve. Placed F Dakota Raabe and D Joey Colatarci on injured reserve.

WHEELING NAILERS — Activated D Jack Van Boekel and F Felix Pare from reserve. Placed F Jordan Frasca on reserve. Placed G Tommy Nappier on injured reserve.

WORCESTER RAILERS — Signed D Conor Breen.

SOCCER
Major League Soccer

NEW YORK CITY FC — Acquired D Braian Cufre on loan from RCD Mallorca (LaLiga) through the end of the 2023 season, pending receipt of his international transfer certificate (ITC) and P-1 visa.

NEW YORK RED BULLS — Signed F Dante Vanzeir to a four-year contract, pending receipt of his international transfer certificate (ITC) and P-1 visa.

COLLEGE

ALABAMA — Agreed to terms with men's basketball coach Nate Oats on a contract extension through 2029.

OKLAHOMA CITY — Named Coby Mackin assistant athletics director for internal affairs.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Trending Video

Recommended for you