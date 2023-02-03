|BASEBALL
|Major League Baseball
|American League
CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Acquired RHP Franklin German from Boston in exchange for RHP Theo Denlinger. Designated RHP Jason Bilous for assignment.
KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Agreed to terms with RHP Zack Greinke on a one-year contract.
NEW YORK YANKEES — Named Geraldo Casadiego pitching coach, Dylan Lidge strength coach, Michael Pasento clubhouse manager and Devin Clementi advance scouting analyst for Tampa (FSL).
|National League
ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Agreed to terms with RHP Jeurys Familia, 3B Yairo Munoz,
LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Agreed to terms with 3B Luke Williams, LHP Robbie Erlin, RHP Tyler Cyr and OF Yusniel Diaz.
SAN DIEGO PADRES — Named Oscar Bernard and Scott Coolbaugh assistant hitting coaches and Brian Esposito catching coach.
|Minor League Baseball
|Frontier League
GATEWAY GRIZZLIES — Sold the contract of RHP John Murphy to Cincinnati (MLB).
SCHAUMBURG BOOMERS — Signed LHP Brandon Kaminer.
|BASKETBALL
|National Basketball Association
NBA — Suspened Memphis G/F Dillon Brooks one game without pay and fined Cleveland G Donovan Mitchell $20,000 for their roles in an on-court altercation that occured Feb. 2.
|Women's National Basketball League
ATLANTA DREAM — Re-signed F Monique Billings.
MINNESOTA LYNX — Re-signed Fs Bridget Carleton, Damiris Dantas and Nikolina Milic and G Lindsay Allen. Signed G Tiffany Mitchell.
PHOENIX MERCURY — Re-signed G Sophie Cunningham to a multi-year contract.
|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Signed DE Daniel Wise to a reserve/futures contract.
|Canadian Football League
WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Re-signed WR Janarion Grant to a one-year contract extension.
|HOCKEY
|National Hockey League
DALLAS STARS — Reassigned C Antonio Stranges from Texas (AHL) to Idaho (ECHL).
WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Re-signed C Dylan Strome to a five-year contract extension.
|American Hockey League
CLEVELAND MONSTERS — Signed G Hunter Vorva to a professional tryout contract (PTO). Assigned G Pavel Cajan to Kalamazoo.
LAVAL ROCKET — Returned D Eric Williams to Norfolk (ECHL). Assigned Fs Riley McKay, Ryan Francis and Andrew Beauregard to Trois-Rivieres (ECHL).
TORONTO MARLIES — Recalled F Brandon Kruse from Newfoundland (ECHL).
WILKES-BARRE/SCRANTON PENGUINS — Signed RW Justin Addamo to a professional tryout contract (PTO).
|ECHL
ATLANTA GLADIATORS — Activated G Alex Sakellaropoulos from injured reserve. Placed G David Tendeck on reserve. Placed D Dalton Thrower on injured reserve.
CINCINNATI CYCLONES — Activated F Philip Lagunov from reserve. Placed D Dajon Mingo on reserve.
FORT WAYNE KOMETS — Activated D Jacob Graves and F Tristan Pelletier from injured reserve. Placed D Daniel Maggio on reserve.
IDAHO STEELHEADS — Placed F Jordan Kawaguchi on reserve.
JACKSONVILLE ICEMEN — Signed D John De Roche. Activated G Charles Williams from reserve. Placed G Parker Gahagen on reserve. Placed F Jake Hamacher on injured reserve.
KALAMAZOO WINGS — Activated D Anthony Florentino and F Anthony Collins from reserve. Placed D Ryan Cook and F Leif Mattson on reserve.
MAINE MARINERS — Acquired F Zach Pochiro from Allen and F Chase Zieky from Wheeling. Placed F Mitch Fossier on reserve.
NEWFOUNDLAND GROWLERS — Activated F Zach O'Brien from injured reserve. Activated F Derian Plouffe and D James Melindy from reserve. Placed Ds Taylor Egan and Matthew Sredl on reserve.
SAVANNAH GHOST PIRATES — Released F Dallas Comeau. Activated Fs Spencer Naas from injured reserve. Activated F Brent Pedersen from reserve. Placed F Cole Stallard on reserve.
SOUTH CAROLINA STINGRAYS — Activated D Chase Stewart and F Andrew Cherniwchan from injured reserve. Activated F Lawton Courtnall from reserve. Placed D Chaz Reddekopp and F Justin Florek on reserve. Placed G Mario Culina and F Alexandre Fortin on injured reserve.
TOLEDO WALLEYE — Activated F Cedric Lacroix from injured reserve. Activated D Adrien Beraldo from reserve. Placed F Thomas Ebbing and D Ryan Lowney on reserve. Placed D Kurt Gosselin on injured reserve.
TROIS-RIVIERES LIONS — Released D Timothy Faulkner. Activated D Connor Welsh from injured reserve. Placed F Matthew Barron and D Loic Jarry on reserve.
UTAH GRIZZLIES — Activated Fs Johnny Walker and Zachary Tsekos from injured reserve. Activated G Garrett Metcalf from reserve. Placed F Christian Simeone and G Trent Miner on reserve. Placed F Dakota Raabe and D Joey Colatarci on injured reserve.
WHEELING NAILERS — Activated D Jack Van Boekel and F Felix Pare from reserve. Placed F Jordan Frasca on reserve. Placed G Tommy Nappier on injured reserve.
WORCESTER RAILERS — Signed D Conor Breen.
|SOCCER
|Major League Soccer
NEW YORK CITY FC — Acquired D Braian Cufre on loan from RCD Mallorca (LaLiga) through the end of the 2023 season, pending receipt of his international transfer certificate (ITC) and P-1 visa.
NEW YORK RED BULLS — Signed F Dante Vanzeir to a four-year contract, pending receipt of his international transfer certificate (ITC) and P-1 visa.
|COLLEGE
ALABAMA — Agreed to terms with men's basketball coach Nate Oats on a contract extension through 2029.
OKLAHOMA CITY — Named Coby Mackin assistant athletics director for internal affairs.
