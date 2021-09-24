|BASEBALL
|Major League Baseball
|American League
BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Optioned RHP Mike Baumann to Norfolk (Triple-A East). Recalled RHP Joey Krehbiel from Norfolk. Selected the contract of C Nick Ciuffo from Norfolk and agreed to terms on a major league contract. Placed LHP Keegan Akin on the 10-day IL.
CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Optioned RHP Matt Foster to Charlotte (Triple-A East).
CLEVELAND INDIANS — Optioned RHP J.C. Mejia, LHP Francisco Perez and 2B Ernie Clement to Columbus (Triple-A East). Reinstated SS Amed Rosario from the 10-day IL. Reinstated RHP Shane Bieber from the 60-day IL. Transferred RHP Nick Sandin from the 10-day IL to the 60-day IL.
HOUSTON ASTROS — Placed RHP Zack Greinke on the 10-day IL, retroactive to Sept. 21. Recalled RHP Peter Solomon from Sugar Land (Triple-A West).
KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Recalled CF Edward Olivares from Omaha (Triple-A East).
TAMPA BAY RAYS — Optioned INF Taylor Walls to Durham (Triple-A East). Reinstated INF Wander Franco from the 10-day IL.
|National League
ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Exercised the 2022 option on GM Torey Louvillo's contract.
CHICAGO CUBS — Placed C Robinson Chirinos on the 10-day IL, retraoctive to Sept. 23. Recalled OF Greg Deichmann from Iowa (Triple-A East). Selected the contract of RHP Jason Adam from Iowa and agreed to terms on a major league contract.
COLORADO ROCKIES — Reinstated RHP Peter Lambert from the 60-day IL. Transferred INF/OF Connor Joe from the 10-day IL to the 60-day IL. Optioned OF Ryan Vilade to Albuquerque (Triple-A West).
ST. lOUIS CARDINALS — Reinstated RHP Dakota Hudson from the 60-day IL.
SAN DIEGO PADRES — Placed C Austin Nola on the 10-day IL, retroactive to Sept. 22. Recalled C Webster Rivas from El Paso (Triple-A West).
PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Placed LHP Dillon Peters on the 10-day IL. Recalled RHP Miguel Yajure from Indianapolis (Triple-A East).
|Minor League Baseball
|Atlantic League
LONG ISLAND DUCKS — Reinstated RHP Scott Harkin to the active list. Placed LHP Darin Downs on the inactive list.
|BASKETBALL
|National Basketball Association
DETROIT PISTONS — Signed C Luka Garza. Converted the contract of F Jamarko Pickett to a two-way contract.
PHILADELPHIA 76ERS — Signed C Charles Bassey.
|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
BALTIMORE RAVENS — Placed OLBs Jaylon Ferguson and Justin Houston, DE Justin Madubuike and DT Brandon Williams on the reserve/COVID-19 list.
INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Promoted DT Antwaun Woods from the practice squad to the active roster. Placed LB Jordan Glasgow on injured reserve.
LAS VEGAS RAIDERS — Signed LB Marquel to the practice squad. Released OT Devery Hamilton from the practice squad.
MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Activated CB Harrison Hand from the reserve/COVID-19 list.
TENNESSEE TITANS — Promoted TE Tommy Hudson from the practice squad to the active roster.
|HOCKEY
|American Hockey League
HAMILTON BULLDOGS — Signed F Noah Nelson and G Tristan Malboeuf to standard contracts.
|SOCCER
|National Women's Soccer League
NWSL — Suspended G Devon Kerr one game for failing to follow team staff directives.
|USL Championship
INDY ELEVEN — Signed D Tobi Adewole.