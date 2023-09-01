BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
American League
BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Recalled OF Colton Cowser and RHP Joey Krehbiel from Norfolk (IL).
BOSTON RED SOX — Recalled LHP Brandon Walter and INF Emmanuel Valdez from Worcester (IL). Sent RHP Zack Kelly to Greenville (SAL) on a rehab assignment.
CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Recalled RHP Luis Patino from Charlotte (IL) and SS Jose Rodriguez from Birmingham (SL).
CLEVELAND GUARDIANS — Activated LHP Matt Moore and RHP Reynaldo Lopez. Reinstated RHP Cal Quantrill from the 10-day IL and C David Fry from the 10-day IL. Optioned RHPs Cody Morris and Hunter Gaddis to Columbus (IL). Recalled SS Jose Tena from Columbus.
DETROIT TIGERS — Recalled 3B Andre Lipcius from Toledo (IL). Selected the contract of RHP Miguel Diaz from Toledo. Designated LHP Bennett Sousa for assignment.
HOUSTON ASTROS — Reinstated SS Grae Kessinger from the 10-day IL. Set RHP Jake Cousins outright to Sugar land (IL). Recalled RHP Joel Kuhnel from Sugar Land.
KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Placed RHP Brady Singer on the paternity list. Selected the contract of SS Nick Loftin from Omaha (IL). Recalled RF Edward Olivares and RHP James McArthur from Omaha. Designate RHP Joe Barlow for assignment.
LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Recalled RHPs Jimmy Herget, Gerardo Reyes and Andrew Wantz, LHP Kolton Ingram and INF Michael Stefanic from Salt Lake (PCL). Selected the contract of INF Kyen Paris from Salt Lake.
MINNESOTA TWINS — Selected the contracts of OF Andrew Stevenson and LHP Brent Headrick from St. Paul (IL). Transferred SS Jose Miranda from the 10-day IL to the 60-day IL.
NEW YORK YANKEES — Recalled RHP Randy Vasquez from Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (IL). Agreed to terms with OF Jasson Dominguez and C Austen Wells. Sent RHP Luis Gil to Tampa (FSL) on a rehab assignment. Selected the contract of C Austin Wells from Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.
OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Recalled LHP Sam Long and C/1B Tyler Soderstrom from Las Vegas (PCL).
SEATTLE MARINERS — Recalled INF/OF Sam Haggerty. Activated RHP Dominic Leone.
TAMPA BAY RAYS — Reinstated SS Taylor Walls from the 10-day IL and RHP Kevin Kelly from the 15-day IL.
TEXAS RANGERS — Recalled C Sam Huff and LHP Cody Bradford from Round Rock (PCL). Sent SS Brad Miller to Frisco (TL) on a rehab assigment.
TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Reinstated RHP Chad Green from the 60-day IL. Recalled INF Spencer Horwitz from Buffalo (IL). Transferred RHP Hagen Danner from the 15-day IL to the 60-day IL.
National League
ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Recalled OF Pavin Smith, INF Emmanuel Rivera and RHP Luis Frias from Reno (PCL). Optioned INF Buddy Kennedy to Reno.
ATLANTA BRAVES — Placed RF Sam Hilliard on the 60-day IL. Reinstated LHP Dylan Lee from the 60-day IL. Recalled 2B Forrest Wall from Gwinnett (IL).
CHICAGO CUBS — Selected the contract of RHP Shane Green. Recalled OF Alexander Canario from Iowa (IL). Reinstated RHP Jose Cuas from bereavement leave. Optioned LHP Antony Kay to Iowa.
CINCINNATI REDS — Placed RHP Hunter Greene on the 10-day IL, retroactive to August 31. Reinstated CF Jake Fraley from the 10-day IL. Activated CF Harrison Bader. Recalled RHP Brett Kennedy from Louisville (IL). Reinstated RHP Tejay Antone from the 60-day IL. Placed RHPs Ben Lively and Fernando Cruz on the 15-day IL, retroactive to August 31. Designated RHP Alan Busenitz for assignment. Selected the contract of RHP Carson Spiers from Chattanooga (SL). Sent RHP Tony Santillan outright to Louisville. Optioned CF T.J. Hopkins to Louisville. Recalled RHP Lyon Richardson from Louisville.
COLORADO ROCKIES — Recalled OF Sean Bouchard from Albuquerque (PCL). Reinstated RHP Tyler Kinley from the 15-day IL.
LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Recalled RHP Emmet Sheehan and INF Kolten Wong from Oklahoma City (PCL). Sent INF Yonny Hernandez outright to Oklahoma City.
MIAMI MARLINS — Recalled INF/OF Xavier Edwards and RHP Geoff Hartlieb from Jacksonville (IL).
MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Recalled LHP Clayton Andrews and SS Owen Miller from Nashville (IL).
NEW YORK METS — Recalled 3B Brett Baty, RHP Jose Butto and SS Ronny Mauricio from Syracuse (IL). Optioned SS Danny Mendick to Syracuse.
PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Reinstated LHP Ranger Suarez from the 15-day IL and OF Cristian Pache from the 10-day IL.
PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Reinstated RHP Max Kranick from the 60-day IL and optioned him to Indianapolis (IL). Reinstated RHP Carmen Miodzinski from the 15-day IL. Designated RHPS Yohan Ramirez, OF Cal Mitchell and Joe Barlow for assignment. Selected the contract of 3B Miguel Andujar from Indianapolis.
ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Reinstated OF Lars Nootbar from the 10-day IL and RHP Ryan Helsley from the 60-day IL. Transferred INF Brendan Donovan from the 10-day IL to the 60-day IL. Reinstated RHP Jake Woodford from the 15-day IL and optioned him to Memphis (IL).
SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Reinstated INF Brandon Crawford from the 10-day IL. Recalled RHP Keaton Winn from Sacramento (PCL).
WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Selected the contract of OF Travis Blankenhorn from Rochester (IL). Recalled RHP Amos Willingham from Rochester. Waived RHP Rico Garcia.
Minor League Baseball
Atlantic League
LONG ISLAND DUCKS — Signed and activated RHP Yaya Chentouf. Placed LHP Kyle Lobstein on the inactive list. Reinstated RHP Robert Stock to the active list. Released RHP Justin Courtney.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
ARIZONA CARDINALS — Signed WR Daniel Arias, OL Marquis Hayes, S Jovante Moffatt, DL Ben Stille and TE Blake Whiteheart to the practice squad. Released CB Quavian White from the practice squad.
BUFFALO BILLS — Released QB Matt Barkley from inured reserve with a settlement.
CAROLINA PANTHERS — Signed RB Shaun Corbin, LB Chandler Wooten, WR Derek Wright and OL David Sharpe to the practice squad. Waived WR Marquez Stevenson.
CHICAGO BEARS — Signed DB A.J. Thomas to the practice squad. Waived RB Trestan Ebner and OT Gabe Houy.
CLEVELAND BROWNS — Signed CB A.J. Green to the practice squad.
DENVER BRONCOS — Signed LB Ben Niemann to the practice sqaud. Released WR Michael Bandy from the practice squad.
DETROIT LIONS — Re-signed TE Darrell Daniels to the practice squad.
GREEN BAY PACKERS — Signed DL Jonathan Ford to the practice squad. Released C James Empey from the practice squad.
HOUSTON TEXANS — Waived S Tyree Gillespie with an injury settlement.
KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Signed TE Gerrit Prince to the practice squad. Released DT Chris Williams from the practice squad. Waived LB Olakunle Fatukasi from injured reserve with a settlement.
LOS ANGELES CHARGERS — Waived WR Darrius Shepherd from injured reserve with a settlement. Signed CB Chris Wilcox to the practice squad.
LOS ANGELES RAMS — Placed LB Ochaun Mathis on injured reserve. Signed DB Duke Shelley.
NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Signed WRs T.J. Luther and Jalen Reagor to the practice squad. Released WR Thyrick Pitts from the practice squad. Claimed QB Matt Corral off waivers from Carolina. waived LB Diego Fagot with an injury settlement.
NEW YORK GIANTS — Signed OL Jaylon Thomas to the practice squad. Released OL Tyre Phillips from the practice squad.
TENNESSEE TITANS — Signed T Justin Murray to the practice squad.
WASHINGTON COMMANDERS — Released RB Jonathan Williams from injured reserve with a settlement. Waived WR Kyric McGowan.
HOCKEY
Minor League Hockey
American Hockey League
BRIGEPORT ISLANDERS — Named Matt McDonald and Pascal Rheume assistant coaches.
ECHL
WORCESTER RAILERS — Signed F Myles Abbate.
SOCCER
Major League Soccer
FC CINCINNATI — Signed G Roman Celentano to a contract extension through the 2027 season.
LOS ANGELES FC — Loaned D Mamadou Fall to FC Barcelona (La Liga), pending receipt of his international transfer certificate (ITC).
SEATTLE SOUNDERS — Loaned G Andrew Thomas to New Mexico United (USL Championship) for the remainder of the season.
USL Championship
ORANGE COUNTY SC — Signed F Benjamin Barjolo.
NWSL
NWSL — Approved the sale of Chicago to ownership group led by aura Riketts.
COLLEGE
YORK COLLEGE (NY) — Named Chris Monasch interim director of athletics and Mario Tang head women's volleyball coach.
