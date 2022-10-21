|BASEBALL
|American League
TEXAS RANGERS — Agreed to terms with Bruce Bochy on a three-year manager contract through the 2025 season.
TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Agreed to terms with interim manager John Schneider on a three-year manager contract through the 2025 season with an option for 2026.
|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
CAROLINA PANTHERS — Traded RB Christian McCaffrey to San Francisco in exchange for a 2023 second, third and fourth-round draft pick and a 2024 fifth-round pick, pending a passed physical.
KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Signed WR Ihmir Smith-Marsette to the practice squad.
WASHINGTON COMMANDERS — Promoted LB Khaleke Hudson to the active roster from the practice squad. Re-signed CB Troy Apke to the practice squad. Placed CB Tariq Castro-Fields on injured reserve.
|HOCKEY
|National Hockey League
BUFFALO SABRES — Recalled D Lawrence Pilut from Rochester (AHL).
CHICAGO BLACKHAWKS — Activated D Jake McCabe off the non-roster list.
FLORIDA PANTHERS — Signed C Eric Staal to a one-year contract.
MINNESOTA WILD — Recalled LW Mason Shaw from Iowa (AHL). Assigned LW Vladislav Firstov to Torpedo Nizhny Novgorod (KHL).
SEATTLE KRAKEN — Recalled D Michal Kempny from Coachella Valley (AHL).
TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING — Assigned F Gabriel Fortier to Syracuse (AHL).
|American Hockey League
IOWA WILD — Recalled LW Patrick Curry from Iowa (ECHL) loan.
|East Coast Hockey League
NEWFOUNDLAND GROWLERS — Claimed F Chad Pietroniro off waivers.
|SOCCER
|Major League Soccer
NYCFC — Signed D Klevis Haxhari to a professional MLS Next Pro, NYFCII, contract.
NEW YORK RED BULLS — Signed G Ryan Meara to a two-year contract through 2024 with an option for 2025.
|COLLEGE
XAVIER (NO) — Announced the addition of men's and women's soccer for the 2023-2024 academic year.
